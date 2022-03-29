I Want This Chili Oil-Soaked Tinned Fish, and 6 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Fly By Jing x Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp

Fly By Jing

Two of our favorite food brands have come together to create a snack I'll be eating for as long as they make it. Fly By Jing and Fishwife and combined the former's Sichuan Chili Crisp with the latter's tinned smoked Atlantic salmon into exactly what it sounds like: Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp. The release pairs family-farmed, sustainably sourced salmon with the tongue-tingling and umami-packed flavor of Sichuan chili oil for some exceptional snacking.

Price: $39

Brightland Zeal Ramp Vinegar

Brightland

Brightland is at it again with another pantry staple you'll want to bring home ASAP. The brand took ramps — a type of allium like garlic or onions — and turned it into a slow-fermented vinegar. The ramps come from the Shenandoah Valley, which were harvested in partnership with Lindera Farms. Zeal has notes of garlic, shallot, leek and pickled jalapeño, and it pairs well in a salad or even a savory cocktail.

Price: $28

Momofuku Rice Vinegar

Momofuku

It's a week of pantry staples. Momofuku's new rice vinegar is made of blend of organic jasmine and basmati rices, which are fermented and aged for months. It's organic and sold unfiltered, making for the perfect complement to salads and marinades that just need that extra oomph.



Price: $12

Jono Pandolfi x Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach Design Within Reach

Jono Pandolfi makes tableware that's good enough for Michelin-starred restaurants and normal abodes alike. It's now released a limited-edition line of its popular tableware at Design Within Reach. Included is Jono's popular four-piece dinner set, coffee cup, serving bowl and serving tray, all decked out in new grey glazed colorway.

Price: $65+

Williams Sonoma x Le Creuset Olive

Williams Sonoma

Olive this new Le Creuset colorway. Le Creuset is known for its beautiful enameled cookware, and whenever it releases a new color, the people go wild. Its new collection decks out all of its wares — from a tea kettle to a Dutch oven — in a new olive enamel, which is available exclusively at Williams Sonoma.



Price: $80+

Aesop x Rick Owens Stoic Aromatique Candle

Aēsop

Aesop and Rick Owens collaborated on one of the most interesting releases of the year so far, a candle called Stoic. While Aesop is a grooming brand and Rick Owens is a fashion designer known for his avant-garde clothing, Owens has long been a fan of the Australian grooming company. The candle smells of black pepper and vetiver, and it's housed in an Owens-designed holder. The pair even collaborated on a travel grooming kit that includes a couple of exclusive products like an eau de toilette and beaded bracelet.

Price: $45+

Craighill Chroma Scissors

Craighill

Are we excited about a pair of scissors? Why yes, yes we are. Brooklyn-based design company released a trio scissors — stainless steel, black or primary (as in the colors) — that are actually making me wish I had some arts and crafts projects to do. Oh well, I do have some packages to open.

Price: $48

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

