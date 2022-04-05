This Lamp Is Also an Ashtray, and 2 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Houseplant Strut Lamp

Bodega

Houseplant, Seth Rogen's weed and weed accessories brand, can't lose. Its new Strut lamp is exactly that — a lamp. But, it's also a freakin' ash tray. Sitting atop a marble base, the lamp has a dimmable LED light that's operated through a touch-sensitive button. Houseplant is now available at Bodega, one of the few retailers of the brand.



Price: $425

SHOP NOW



Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home

Courtesy

New York Times writer Eric Kim released his first cookbook, and it's a tribute to his Korean American upbringing. Growing up in Chicago and the son of two Korean immigrants, Kim has become a powerful voice on the New York Times Cooking team, and his new cookbook combines personal anecdotes with easy-to-follow recipes that show what it means to be Korean American. Expect to find recipes for Korean classics like various stews, but also American-influenced Korean dishes like cheeseburger kimbap or gochujang chocolate lava cakes.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW



Warby Parker x Lichen Eyewear Tray

Lichen

Vision bland (since they've branched into contacts) Warby Parker tapped Lichen, a vintage furniture dealer in Brooklyn, for a new eyewear tray. Made of silicone resin, the tray is designed and produced at Lichen's studio by Alvaro Ucha Rodriguez. The design of the tray was inspired by an egg carton, and it comes decked out in Warby's signature blue colorway.

Price: $95

SHOP NOW



Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io