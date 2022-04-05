Today's Top Stories
This Lamp Is Also an Ashtray, and 2 Other New Home Releases

Seth Rogen's Houseplant continues to release the best weed accessories.

By Tyler Chin
bng home korean american food that tastes like home, warby parker x lichen eyewear tray, and houseplant strut lamp
Courtesy

Houseplant Strut Lamp

houseplant strut lamp
Bodega

Houseplant, Seth Rogen's weed and weed accessories brand, can't lose. Its new Strut lamp is exactly that — a lamp. But, it's also a freakin' ash tray. Sitting atop a marble base, the lamp has a dimmable LED light that's operated through a touch-sensitive button. Houseplant is now available at Bodega, one of the few retailers of the brand.

      Price: $425

      SHOP NOW

      Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home

      korean american food that tastes like home
      Courtesy

      New York Times writer Eric Kim released his first cookbook, and it's a tribute to his Korean American upbringing. Growing up in Chicago and the son of two Korean immigrants, Kim has become a powerful voice on the New York Times Cooking team, and his new cookbook combines personal anecdotes with easy-to-follow recipes that show what it means to be Korean American. Expect to find recipes for Korean classics like various stews, but also American-influenced Korean dishes like cheeseburger kimbap or gochujang chocolate lava cakes.

      Price: $30

      SHOP NOW

      Warby Parker x Lichen Eyewear Tray

      warby parker x lichen eyewear tray
      Lichen

      Vision bland (since they've branched into contacts) Warby Parker tapped Lichen, a vintage furniture dealer in Brooklyn, for a new eyewear tray. Made of silicone resin, the tray is designed and produced at Lichen's studio by Alvaro Ucha Rodriguez. The design of the tray was inspired by an egg carton, and it comes decked out in Warby's signature blue colorway.

      Price: $95

      SHOP NOW

