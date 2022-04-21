Today's Top Stories
This Might Be the Best Office Chair You Can Buy

But not for the reason you might think.

By Tyler Chin
gear patrol sustainability computer chairs
Courtesy

Home office brand Humanscale has just released a new office chair, and about half of it is made of recycled materials. Path, as the office chair is called, is made up of 22 pounds of post-consumer materials, and 10 pounds of that recycled content is reclaimed ocean plastics like spent fishing nets.

Humanscale partnered with Todd Bracher Studio to create Path's minimal silhouette and streamlined design, which fits nearly every home office aesthetic. The chair is available in 32 colorways, with fabrics ranging from leather to fabric, or the brand's trademarked FormSense Eco Knit; the latter has a mesh-like feel that offers self-adjusting lumbar support which will tailor itself to whoever sits in the chair.

The self-adjusting aspect of the chair extends beyond the knit fabric. Path uses the sitter's weight and height to automatically adapt, essentially turning the sitter into the chair's counterbalance. If you move, the chair will move with you, requiring little to no need for human adjustments.

man reclining in an office chair
The sitter’s own weight and height act as a counterbalance to the Path so that the chair adjusts to the user.
Humanscale

Humanscale has dedicated itself to creating products that do good for the environment as much as its consumers. Path is its most sustainable chair yet, and according to the brand, it's the most sustainable chair on the market. The office chair is certified climate positive, which means it has third-party certification have a positive impact on the environment.

The brand asserts that for every Path chair sold, six kilograms of greenhouse gases are removed from the atmosphere, 15 gallons of water are replenished and 23 kilowatt-hours of energy are generated.

The Path is available now through Humanscale's website with a base price of $1,198, and will later be available at Wayfair, Pottery Barn and 2Modern. Each chair is customizable with the option to choose between 32 colors, four finishes and three textiles. Plus, the Path is backed by a 15-year warranty.

Price: $1,198+

SHOP NOW

