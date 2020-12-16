Our Most-Shopped Outdoor Gear Guides of 2020

In 2020, the team that makes up Gear Patrol's Outdoors & Fitness Desk wandered into a metaphorical forest filled with thousands of products, from puffy jackets to pocket knives, with the goal of sampling as many as possible (and not getting lost along the way).

The botanical bounty they emerged with represents the best, most fascinating and most innovative specimens that currently exist, and they now populate Gear Patrol's extensive herbarium of buying guides. Below are the collections that turned the most heads (and opened the most wallets).

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021

Chandler Bondurant

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2020

Chandler Bondurant

A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.

The 10 Best Coolers of 2020

Chase Pellerin

Looking to hide some sandwiches and 85 cans of beer from a bear?

The Best Hiking Boots of 2020

Chase Pellerin

The definitive guide to the best hiking boots available now, with reviews for each boot, plus tips and trivia to know before you buy.

The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets of 2021

Chandler Bondurant

Synthetic insulation rivals down in warmth and surpasses it in durability and water resistance.

The 10 Best Camping Blankets of 2021

Kammok

Made using the same functional materials as sleeping bags, camp blankets are perfect for casual camping and fit right in around the house too.

The Best Face Masks from Outdoor Brands

Outdoor Research

They're bringing technical expertise to a COVID-19 staple, and the results are predictably impressive.

