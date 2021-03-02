The Best New Knives and EDC of March 2021

Spring officially starts later this month when the sun hovers directly above the equator on March 20th. A week before that, we'll all get an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day when daylight saving time starts. Gear makers are already pulling fresh batches of summer gear out of their ovens, and we even got a sneak peek at 20 things coming out next fall. Add to those wish lists: four new knives, a unique multi-tool and a face mask that goes everywhere.
Kershaw Turismo
Courtesy
With all the small knives in production these days, the Turismo is mightier than it lets on. It has a 2.9-inch blade made of D2 steel and a curved handle that's also made of steel, though with a black satin finish. Adding to its sleek and stealthy appearance is a flipper tab that remains recessed when the blade is out.
When Benchmade sought to upgrade one of its most beloved EDC pocket knives, the Bugout, it turned to carbon fiber. The knife was already a paragon of ultralight utility, but now that's truer than ever, thanks to a milled carbon-fiber handle. The Bugout 535-3 weighs just over two ounces but still maintains a 3.24-inch S90V super-steel blade that deploys with a slick lever-style AXIS lock.
The best face mask is no good at all if you forget it at home. Matador's solution goes everywhere you do, thanks to flash drive-sized solution that's at home with your keys. The polyester-Spandex face mask is soft and comfortable with adjustable ear loops, and it's easy to get in and out of its little silicone case. It's not ideal for everyday use but perfect in those inevitable forgotten mask pinches.
Hunting knives don't always pique our EDC-oriented interest, but the recent collab between the hunting apparel maker Forloh and Montana Knife Company has us reaching for camo and orange. The Blackfoot comes with a 3.5-inch high-carbon steel for easy upkeep and a trusty G10 handle that ups the visual appeal with its undulating color variations. Everything down to the included Kydex sheath is made in the United States.
Multi-tools come in many shapes, but perhaps none are as pleasingly simple as Vero Engineering's Fulcrum. It takes the form of a pry tool but includes a cavity for storing screwdriver bits — secured tastefully with rubber bands — that slot into its blunt end when any screws need twisting. It comes with or without a pocket clip too.
Survival-oriented outdoor tasks usually require cutting and chopping tools of equal stature — typically, hatchets and machetes. Gerber doesn't deny this, but it does argue that clever design can make these implements easier to heft around on the trail. Enter the Doubledown: it's a bushcrafting knife with a broad 6.75-inch blade, but its edge is in its handle. The two pieces it consists of pivot to make a protective sheath, which also reduces its packed size by half.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
