The Best New Knives and EDC of March 2021

A pocket-friendly folder, a classic in carbon fiber, a face mask you'll never forget and more.

By Tanner Bowden
Spring officially starts later this month when the sun hovers directly above the equator on March 20th. A week before that, we'll all get an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day when daylight saving time starts. Gear makers are already pulling fresh batches of summer gear out of their ovens, and we even got a sneak peek at 20 things coming out next fall. Add to those wish lists: four new knives, a unique multi-tool and a face mask that goes everywhere.

Kershaw Turismo

With all the small knives in production these days, the Turismo is mightier than it lets on. It has a 2.9-inch blade made of D2 steel and a curved handle that's also made of steel, though with a black satin finish. Adding to its sleek and stealthy appearance is a flipper tab that remains recessed when the blade is out.

Price: $72 $44

SHOP NOW

Benchmade Bugout Carbon Fiber

When Benchmade sought to upgrade one of its most beloved EDC pocket knives, the Bugout, it turned to carbon fiber. The knife was already a paragon of ultralight utility, but now that's truer than ever, thanks to a milled carbon-fiber handle. The Bugout 535-3 weighs just over two ounces but still maintains a 3.24-inch S90V super-steel blade that deploys with a slick lever-style AXIS lock.

Price: $300 $255

SHOP NOW

Matador Keychain Mask

The best face mask is no good at all if you forget it at home. Matador's solution goes everywhere you do, thanks to flash drive-sized solution that's at home with your keys. The polyester-Spandex face mask is soft and comfortable with adjustable ear loops, and it's easy to get in and out of its little silicone case. It's not ideal for everyday use but perfect in those inevitable forgotten mask pinches.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Forloh Blackfoot Blade

Hunting knives don't always pique our EDC-oriented interest, but the recent collab between the hunting apparel maker Forloh and Montana Knife Company has us reaching for camo and orange. The Blackfoot comes with a 3.5-inch high-carbon steel for easy upkeep and a trusty G10 handle that ups the visual appeal with its undulating color variations. Everything down to the included Kydex sheath is made in the United States.

Price: $300

SHOP NOW

Vero Engineering Fulcrum

Multi-tools come in many shapes, but perhaps none are as pleasingly simple as Vero Engineering's Fulcrum. It takes the form of a pry tool but includes a cavity for storing screwdriver bits — secured tastefully with rubber bands — that slot into its blunt end when any screws need twisting. It comes with or without a pocket clip too.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Gerber Doubledown

Survival-oriented outdoor tasks usually require cutting and chopping tools of equal stature — typically, hatchets and machetes. Gerber doesn't deny this, but it does argue that clever design can make these implements easier to heft around on the trail. Enter the Doubledown: it's a bushcrafting knife with a broad 6.75-inch blade, but its edge is in its handle. The two pieces it consists of pivot to make a protective sheath, which also reduces its packed size by half.

Price: $129

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Backcountry Winter Clearance Sale

SHOP NOW

EXTRA 20% OFF

Right now, Backcountry is offering an extra 20 percent off some awesome light jackets that are chock full of technical materials and features. You won't be sorry you added one to your wardrobe.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike skimresources.com
$64 $120

$56 OFF (46%)

As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING WHEN IT'S COLD

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen skimresources.com
$76 $138

$62 OFF (45%)

This is undoubtedly the perfect layer (and color) for spring. It looks great over a t-shirt, is soft enough to wear every day at home and looks nice enough for dates and Zoom meetings. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$60 $90

$30 OFF (33%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

