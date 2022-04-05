Today's Top Stories
These Super-Smart Binoculars Are a Far Cry from Your Dad's Old Binocs

They're waterproof, smartphone-compatible and ultra-clear, to boot.

By Hayley Helms
nocs pro issue binoculars
Courtesy

Binoculars of the past used to allow the user to see things that were far away with clarity and precision, and that was about it. But, as many outdoor gear categories see innovation, including sleeping bags, headlamps, hiking boots and rain jackets, it's no surprise that binoculars are finally getting their due.

Nocs, known for its adventure-ready binos and monoculars inspired by coastal exploration, released its Pro Issue Waterproof Binoculars today. Inspired by the mission to open up more outdoor spaces to exploration, the Pro Issue 'nocs most notable feature is the enhanced wide field of view (429 feet @ 1000 yards for the 8x model), which the brand says is a response to consumer requests for a larger-format version of its original model.

"Our goal was to ensure that the new model offers extremely high-quality optics while maintaining the durability, ruggedness and grip that our customers love,” said Nocs founder and CEO, Chris McKleroy.

What's so special about these binoculars?

Nocs partnered with its manufacturer to design the new binoculars from the ground up, leveraging experience and inspiration to create a new class of binos. Along with the super wide field of vision, upgrades also include a medical grade housing that's fully water and fog-proof, as well as smartphone compatibility — simply line up your phone's camera with the Pro Issue, which shoots brighter and wider than any other Nocs model. Take your picture, and share it with whoever makes the cut.

Along with new features, the Pro Issue also features the collection of features standard in all Nocs models: the signature grip, phase coated Bak4 Roof Prism lens, eco friendly lead and arsenic-free glass.

Sounds great. Can I buy the Nocs Pro Issue Binoculars now?

Indeed you can. Available in three colorways for the 8x version and two for the 10x, the Pro Issue is available today for purchase.

