Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Bake Indoors, Bake Outdoors: Meet the Ooni Volt 12
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Find Yourself on Island Time in the Outer Banks

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hiking Shoes vs Hiking Boots: What's the Difference?

How to know which hiking footwear is right for you.

By Hayley Helms and Tanner Bowden
people wearing hiking shoes and hiking boots
Courtesy

The foundation of any hiking kit is solid, dependable footwear — something with a grippy outsole, a breathable, abrasion-resistant upper and just enough cushioning to provide comfort while maintaining trail feel.

You've no doubt heard of hiking boots, but there are two popular types of footwear you'll commonly see on the trail: hiking boots and hiking shoes. And before you invest in a pair of either type, it's important to know which one will suit you best.

Related Story
This Salomon Is My New Go-To Hiking Shoe

Hiking shoes are lightweight wonders.

The biggest advantage hiking shoes have over boots is their weight. By losing the mid-height of a traditional boot, you're shaving ounces off each pair, resulting in a decidedly lighter hiking experience. With a lower silhouette, you're also getting more breathability and freedom of movement, but at the cost of less protection for your ankles. So if you have sensitive ankles or have had injuries in the past, think twice before switching to a low-profile pair.

An additional benefit of opting for a hiking shoe is lighter travel — since they're less bulky, less heavy and still kitted out with the same waterproofing and durability as their full-sized counterparts, hiking shoes are easier to stuff into your favorite weekender, luggage or travel backpack.

danner trail 2650 hiking shoes
Danner

Hiking boots provide more protection and comfort.

Hiking boots are full-sized footwear made with stability and support in mind. When you’re backpacking, or you’re just taking on black diamond terrain during a day hike, hiking boots are there to lend more ankle support and reinforced protection.

A good hiking boot will provide enough comfort and protection to keep you out on the trail for as long as you'd like, without weighing you down or causing discomfort. Common features in hiking boots are deep, grippy lugs (traction-giving bumps on the outsole), durable features like toe guards, abrasion-resistant materials and weather-proofing tech like Gore-Tex. The way to tell if a boot is good for hiking is, frankly, how it feels: even if it's billed as the best boot to ever hit the trail, if it doesn't work with your foot shape, it's not going to cut it.

keen hiking boots
Keen

Are trail running shoes good for hiking?

Sure, you can get by just lacing up a pair of trail running shoes for a quick hike but there’s a reason both trail running shoes and hiking shoes exist as separate categories: they serve different needs.

The most noticeable difference between hiking shoes and trail runners is the weight capability of the shoes. Hiking shoes are designed and constructed to be able to better hold up under a heavy load, like an overpacked hydration pack or daypack. Trail runners are typically made with lighter upper fabric, thinner rubber in the outsoles and more breathable materials, which make them more nimble on the trail, but also less able to stand up to the wear and tear that a hiking shoe can handle. Hiking shoes also typically have beefier lugs and are more sturdy and robust throughout the midsole and upper.

Which is for you? It's all about the ankles.

The best way to determine whether hiking shoes or boots are better for you is to try them both. But there are some rules of thumb to set you on the right path.

If you've got sensitive ankles or balance issues, go for a boot. If you're speedy and inclined toward lightweight gear, slip on some hiking shoes.

Here are a few of our favorite hiking boots and shoes to consider. Check out our full hiking boot and hiking shoe buying guides for more advice on picking out the perfect pair.

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX
Best Overall Hiking Boot
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX
$175.00
SHOP NOW

GP's pick for best overall hiking boot is a well-rounded hiker that does well in a variety of conditions and environments.

Tecnica Forge S GTX
Best Upgrade Hiking Boot
Tecnica Forge S GTX
$270.00
SHOP NOW

Every piece of the Forge is designed for customization, most notably the upper, which is available in both synthetic ripstop and nubuck leather.

Keen Targhee Vent Mid
Best Budget-Friendly Hiking Boot
Keen Targhee Vent Mid
$139.95
SHOP NOW

The Targhee is one of Keen’s best-selling hiking boots and also one of the most versatile and budget-friendly available.

Danner Trail 2650
Best Overall Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650
$149.95
SHOP NOW

The Trail 2650 fits much like a trail running shoe, but the construction includes a TPU shank and a heel counter, so they’re sturdy and supportive enough for hiking long miles on dirt and clambering over boulders.

The North Face Vectiv Exploris 2 Futurelight Leather Shoes
Best Upgrade Hiking Shoe
The North Face Vectiv Exploris 2 Futurelight Leather Shoes
$179.00
SHOP NOW

To revitalize its collection of trail running shoes, The North Face implemented some of the same tech found in high-performance road models. Those elements are also present in The Exploris, a hiking shoe fit for day hiking and even backpacking too.

Merrell Moab Speed
Best Budget-Friendly Hiking Shoe
Merrell Moab Speed
$160.00
SHOP NOW

Despite its pared-down design, the Speed carries through one of the Moab's most beloved characteristics: out-of-the-box comfort.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From How-To's & Explainers
Future Toyota Trucks/SUVs: What You Need to Know
Meet Living Vehicle's New 2024 HD Camping Trailer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
J.Crew's Giant-Fit Chinos Are a Massive Success
Will the Ram 1500 Lose Its V8? Here's What We Know
You Can Bring an EDC Knife on a Plane — Here's How
Can a Headphone Amp Improve Cheap Earbuds?
What Is Nike ACG? The Outdoor Sub-Label, Explained
How to Start Living Out of Your Pickup Truck
Last Year's Most-Awarded Whiskey Has a New Bottle
The GMT Watch, Explained