WESN and Glidr's Vibrant New Knife Is Tiny Enough for Your Keychain

Combining WESN's knife know-how and Glidr's intricate design, this tiny knife is sure to catch some attention.

By Hayley Helms
wesn x glidr
Courtesy

A fully equipped EDC kit can begin to feel cumbersome after many months of carrying the same items around, day-in and day-out. Wallet. Phone. Notebook. Sunglasses. Keys. And of course, the mainstay of the EDC kit: the pocket knife.

If you're looking for an easy way to streamline your kit a bit these days, consider this bite-sized, limited-edition release from WESN and Glidr.

The WESN x Glidr Microblade takes WESN's best-selling platform and gives it an eye-catching update: the new line of Microblades features colors and textures that set this pint-sized knife apart. Designed to be available at a moment's notice (translation: it's tiny enough to take wherever you go) the original Microblade is all clean lines and minimalism, with a titanium handle and premium steel blade. Glidr's take on the knife features intricate carving details and splash of exclusive colorways that add a little oomph to an already solid knife, and since it's as small as its predecessor, you can easily clip it to your keychain without worry. In fact, the bright new Microblade may even help you keep track of your keys in a pinch.

The WESN x Glidr Microblade at a glance:

wesn x glidr
The WESN x Glidr Microblade in Orange Dream.
Courtesy
  • Premium D2 Blade Steel
  • Collab exclusive Lanyard Bead with every knife
  • Engraved aluminum / titanium handle scales
  • Glidr branded hardware
  • Custom packaging experience

    Like the standard Microblade, the WESN x Glidr Microblade weighs in at one ounce and measures 3.75 inches opened, and 2.25 inches closed. The new blade is available in four new colorways: Blue Streak, Grey Haze, Orange Dream and Green Mirage, and retails for $110.

    WESN x Glidr Microblade

    $110.00
    SHOP NOW

