Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Reese Cooper Combines Levi's Past, Present and Future for His New Collab

The industrial fashion designer created a 10-piece collection in collaboration with the pioneering workwear brand.

By Evan Malachosky
levi reese cooper
Levi

Reese Cooper, like most folks, is plenty familiar with Levi's, the San Francisco-born company credited with pushing denim into the mainstream. Now, as a fashion designer with his own eponymous brand, he's spent a considerable amount of time reflecting on the ways in which he experience the brand while living in both Atlanta and London through his adolescence.

In Atlanta, he scooped classic 501s from Tractor Supply stores, where farming supplies and power tools are probably the most sold items. In London, he was met with refined Levi's iterations at stores like Dover Street Market, where the cheapest item is equivalent to two week's pay for the typical person. He knows Levi's as an innately American workwear brand, but also an export, a style-defining essential some folks only know as a fashion statement. Both consumer experiences informed his collaboration with the blue jean behemoth, which drops on June 23rd via Levi's online store.

reese cooper
Reese Cooper
reese cooper
Reese Cooper

"You think of Levi’s as being cool, like the classic 501," Cooper says. "But on the original back patch, it calls out its durability with the rivets and canvas and denim. I just wanted to tie together the two main components the brand was built on. For me, this was an opportunity to essentially make proper heritage workwear with a company that pioneered it."

Cooper draws influences from several industries for his own collections: the outdoors, streetwear and, of course, workwear. As such, he says, partnering with the original workwear brand is a dream come true, especially since they gave him free rein to develop a collection that's both new for Levi's and cohesive with what he's already release under his own umbrella.

reese cooper
Reese Cooper

"What we love so much about Reese is how he fuses traditional workwear materials and construction with modern style," Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer, says. "There’s a natural connection to our workwear lineage with a creative, sustainable and fashion forward twist. This collection takes everything we love about the past and puts it into one beautiful modern package."

The resulting collection comprises 10 pieces made from a near even mix of cottonized hemp, cotton duck canvas and denim: the Levi's x RCI Type II Trucker ($248), Straight Fit Cotton Duck Canvas Pants ($188), Chore Coat ($288), Straight Fit Jeans ($248), Two Pocket Hoodie ($138) and Tee ($68).

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Complete Buying Guide to Levi’s Jeans
These $705 Levi's Jeans Are Worth Every Penny
Our Guide to Vintage Levi's Jeans
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This New Anti-Aging Serum Is an Incredible Value
New Balance's Secret to Success? Collaborations
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Save Over $200 on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
Travel and Train Anywhere with Liteboxer Go
The BMW M3 Wagon We Always Craved Is Finally Here
Hit the Beach With These Swimsuits for 25% Off
Save Big on J.Crew's Sale Section
Yeti Goes North With a Sweet New Line of Colors
Our Favorite No-Fuss Natural Dog Food is 50% Off