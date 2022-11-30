Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Cartoonishly Large Hats Are All the Rage Right Now. Here's Why

The lids, which come from a brand called... Noggin Boss... retail for $75.

By Evan Malachosky
hat noggin boss
Courtesy

Noggin Boss founders Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner started the company in 2019, but saw their first success in March 2022, when the duo appeared on popular investment TV show Shark Tank. "We love all things sports and the rush of repping our teams," they said during their 30-second intro. "We know many people considering being a fan somewhat of a lifestyle, but with little innovation in the arena of sports and promotional apparel in decades, it's time to shake things up."

And shake things up, they did. As the "judges" — in this case, investors — awaited the grand reveal, paid models appeared from the corridor behind them, dressed in cartoonishly large baseball caps. Reminiscent of the Pablo Sanchez character from 1997's Backyard Baseball video game, their average size heads were dwarfed by bulbous crowns and massive brims. The giant hats, Cooper and Starner explained, are their pride and joy — promotional apparel they promise will get you noticed, whether on the jumbotron at a football game or by fellow fans at a lively tailgate.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Or, in the case of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, by the journalists in the locker room after a Sunday matinee win against the Atlanta Falcons. He sported one with a giant "W" on the front — his teams logo, but also a nod to the game's outcome — which he was gifted by a family friend.

"If you want a big hat, let me know," he told reporters, implying he knew where he could get them one. And for a brief moment, many wondered — that was until they started spreading.

You see, Cooper and Starner went on Shark Tank to seek out an advisor — but also investment — that could make licensing professional sports logos more manageable. Until then, they'd forged few official partnerships and could only fulfill orders finished with custom logos — ones that the buyer had permission to reproduce.

The pair left the Tank with an offer from Daymond John, the founder and CEO of Fubu but also an investor in Bombas socks and a brand ambassador for Shopify. As evidenced by the Washington Commanders cap, John gave them what they needed: access to these coveted logos. Now, in the days since Robinson's viral post-game press conference, Noggin Boss hats are everywhere.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sales have skyrocketed more than 2,000 percent, the pair told the New York Post. Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov jokingly wore one; so did Orlando Magic guards Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs; and Scott Van Pelt rocked a custom one on ESPN. Sure, they all look ridiculous, but the hats do fit — and make for a funny Instagram post, if nothing else.

Right now, though, it seems you still can't buy a big hat with your favorite sports team on the front. You can choose from poorly made graphics that say "#1 Dad" or simple basketball clipart, but there's no Orlando Magic option, for example... at least not yet. But if the big hats get any bigger, expect to see endless options up on their site (and blocking your view at your next sporting event).

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Is Axe Body Spray Cool Again?
This Is Why the Panda Dunks Are Always Sold Out
Buy This T-Shirt, Get Free Breakfast for a Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Style Spotting
Yes, You Can Buy Steve Jobs's Busted Birkenstocks
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Mannings Matched Obama on MNF
Yes, You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
Get James Bond's Best Looks from the Past 60 Years
Roger Federer's Understated Retirement-Match Rolex
'Gramparents' Is an IG Page for Stylish Old Folks
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Aubrey Graham (a.k.a Drake) Goes GORP
The Story Behind Hopper and Joyce's Down Jackets