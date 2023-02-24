Today's Top Stories
The Best Winter Gloves for Men

These gloves guarantee your hands will see spring.

By Evan Malachosky and Beau Hayhoe
collage of three winter gloves
courtesy

Unlike gloves designed for skiers, the gloves on this list emphasize style over function. They do, of course, keep you warm. That's the whole point. These strive to look polished paired with a knit beanie and some kind of overcoat. Unequipped with bells and whistles like reflective striping, cinched cuffs or artificial grip, options here favor leather, woolen or suede construction, save for the occasional polyester sherpa or nylon weave.

When the temperatures drop below freezing, it matters what you wear. And with no part of your body is this truer than your hands: They're often first to succumb to sub-zero temperatures. Sure, you'd freeze without your parka, but few strut out into the cold without a single layer on. Gloves, I'd guess, are what men skip most. So, get yourself a pair — ones equipped with tech-friendly fingertips included.

What to Look for

Just as with shopping for men’s denim or a classic flannel shirt – all cold-weather staples in their own right – it’s important to keep some crucial considerations top of mind. Particularly when on the hunt for the best men’s gloves, you don’t want to find out you’ve made a wrong move when it’s too late (as in, when the temperatures plummet and you desperately need to put on your gloves).

How to Measure for Fit

Before you can protect your digits in style this winter, you’ve got to know your glove size (yes, it’s a real thing). To find your glove size, measure your dominant hand using a tape measure: Wrap the tape measure around your palm below your knuckles (not including your thumb), rounding up to the nearest half-inch.

Some gloves are offered in numerical sizes, while others are offered at a more standard listing, like Small, Medium and so on – refer to the size guide for your gloves of choice to figure out your measurement and corresponding size.

How to Pick the Right Size

Once you know your glove size, it’s all about fit. The operative word as to how the best men’s gloves should fit might be: Snug. Snug, but not too tight – you should be able to comfortably make a fist when wearing your gloves without too much room at the end of the gloves past your fingertips.

Think of your gloves, especially leather gloves (more on those in a moment) like an extension of, say, a leather jacket. The best leather gloves should fit like a leather jacket for your hands, funnily enough: Again, snug but not too tight. They should also ideally cover most of, if not all of, your wrist for maximum protection from the elements.

Materials to Consider

With those fit considerations out of the way, let’s get into the good stuff: The material your new favorite gloves are crafted from is just as important. Remember what we said about the best men’s gloves exuding the right balance of style and functionality? That’s where the material really shines through.

The best gloves for men can go anywhere you go in terms of style, yet some are inherently just a touch more refined. There are varieties of leather gloves you can easily wear with tailored pieces like a topcoat and a winter wool suit, for instance. These are often made from smooth, sleek, relatively thin and supple leather, often with a hint of shine (look at the gloves worn by James Bond in Skyfall).

Suede

If you find yourself dressing up often, leather gloves are a solid bet, as are smooth, rich suede gloves. Bear in mind that suede gloves are more expensive – as with, say, a finely crafted Italian suede jacket – and they’re also harder and more time-consuming to care for, given the fact that suede doesn’t perform well in winter snow or rain.

Leather

But there are also leather gloves – and gloves made out of ultra-warm materials like wool – that are a bit more rugged yet no less versatile. Some varieties of leather gloves are made with thicker, more textured leather (Hestra is a brand that excels in this category – again, more on them in a moment). Leather gloves are perhaps the most versatile, and some options even feature a waxed coating atop the leather to bolster their durability.

Wool

Wool gloves, like your trusty wool sweater, are the most well-suited for extreme cold, and if you select the right wool gloves, they’ll keep your digits warm without overdoing it.

Best Overall Gloves for Men
Hestra John Sheepskin Gloves
$150 AT TODD SNYDER

  • They’re touchscreen-compatible
  • Insulated with a top-level material

Looking for a workhorse pair of gloves made to be worn with looks both casual and more formal? Hestra’s gloves are as solid as any on the market, made from soft, rich brown leather featuring a ribbed knit cuff. As a bonus, Primaloft insulation should prove ultra-warming.

Best Upgrade Gloves for Men
Filson Original Lined Goatskin Gloves
$150 AT FILSON

  • These gloves are made from insulating ragg wool that’s still warming when wet

  • These gloves function better as a liner beneath heavier gloves in extreme cold

Filson's Original Lined Goatskin Gloves are, well, the original. The brand's made other iterations based off it, but there's no beating it — and they know it too. They make it easy to move and use your fingers still, guarantee warmth within and are rip and tear resistant.

Best Affordable Gloves for Men
L.L. Bean Windproof Wool Gloves
Now 11% off
$40 AT L.L.BEAN

  • They’re designed to be abrasion-resistant

  • Microsuede palm patches require more care and attention to detail

For as stellar a job as L.L. Bean does at making some of the best winter boots, they’ve also done quite the job with these windproof wool gloves, made with a wool-poly-nylon blend with a soft microsuede palm patch.

Shinola + Geier Deerskin Lined Gloves
$95 AT SHINOLA

  • Pile lining is super warm

  • Cuff can bunch up against a tighter coat cuff

Shinola doesn't just make watches. This collab with Geier Glove Company proves so. Available in three colors, these deerskin gloves are pile lined.

Best Waxed Gloves
Give'r 4 Season Glove
Courtesy
Now 30% off
$83 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Waxed coating keeps hands dry

  • Less capable than others on this list

Give'r's 4 Season Glove comes finished with a wax coating, making them essentially waterproof. They're harder to wear when doing smaller tasks, but true chores are totally achievable.

Filson Full Finger Knit Gloves
$40 AT FILSON

  • These gloves are made from insulating ragg wool that’s still warming when wet

  • These gloves function better as a liner beneath heavier gloves in extreme cold

As the name implies, these are not fingerless. The full-knit Filson glove works even when wet and are thin enough to slip under a bulkier work glove.

Overland Sycamore Cashmere-Lined Deerskin Leather Gloves
$119 AT OVERLAND.COM

  • These gloves also feature knit wrist cuffs for maximum protection

  • These gloves are pricier than other options on this list

Best known for its seriously cool, rugged-meets-refined leather jackets and shearling boots, Overland’s go-anywhere cashmere-lined gloves are nothing to sleep on, either.

Barbour Leather Gloves
Now 30% off
$70 AT NORDSTROM

Barbour's fleece-lined leather gloves come with an adjustable cuff to guarantee the proper (and most protective) fit.

Nordstrom Leather Gloves
$69 AT NORDSTROM

  • They’re affordably priced and versatile in either leather color

  • Although they’re lined with fleece, these are thinner than other cold-weather gloves

Head to the tried-and-true department store to get some no-frills, subtly stylish leather gloves perfect for just about any type of everyday wear – in either Black or Brown, no less.

Danner Glove
$75 AT DANNER.COM

  • Deerskin leather is tough but supple

  • While warm, the pile lining might prove too hot on your hands

These gloves from legendary bootmaker Danner blend rough-and-tumble attitude with rugged good looks and 14oz. Pile lining, plus a stylish, deep tan leather.

Bruno Magli Cashmere Lined Nappa Leather Gloves
$225 AT NEIMAN MARCUS

  • The cashmere lining should prove soft and supremely comfortable

  • These gloves are quite the expensive investment

Slide into super-luxurious gloves with on-point, refined details, including Italian leather, eye-catching contrast stitching and warm cashmere lining.

Barbour Hebden Leather Gloves
$100 AT NORDSTROM

  • Waxed cotton throughout the gloves gives them abrasion resistance in tough conditions

  • The fleece lining might prove a touch too thin for extremely cold days

Strike out on the road this winter with Barbour’s go-anywhere gloves (not all that different from its road-ready outerwear, when you get right down to it). This pair uses waxed cotton trim for an added touch of rugged durability.

Naadam Signature Cashmere Gloves
$85 AT NAADAM

  • These gloves are luxurious and also touchscreen-compatible

  • Cashmere is expensive and requires additional care
  • Sizes tend to sell quickly in multiple colors

Naadam lets you choose from a selection of 10 colors for its signature cashmere gloves, which come with certification of where the wool was sourced from and more.

Club Monaco Leather Gloves
$98 AT CLUB MONACO

  • They’re touchscreen-compatible for ease of use on the go

  • They require more intensive professional dry cleaning care

Refined style has always been the name of the game with Club Monaco, and these sleek, supple leather gloves in an eye-catching shade of tan fit the bill nicely.

Give'r Classic Gloves
$57 AT HUCKBERRY

  • These overbuilt gloves are fire-resistant and waterproof

  • They only feature light insulation, unlike other gloves with thicker insulating liners

If you want rugged, hard-wearing gloves that toe the line between work gloves and everyday gloves, it’s hard to go wrong with this hardy leather pair from Give’r.

Dents Cambridge Cashmere Lined Deerskin Gloves
$247 AT TODD SNYDER

  • These gloves are handsewn, exceptionally high-quality and made to last

  • They’re much more expensive than more traditional gloves

Dents are the gloves of choice for James Bond, and they can be your go-to set of gloves now, too – no “Double-O” status required. Soft cashmere lining is a luxurious addition to your winter accessories lineup.

Duluth Trading Co. Winter Fire Hose Gloves
$70 AT DULUTH TRADING

  • They’re supremely rugged and abrasion-resistant, thanks to the cotton canvas “Fire Hose” fabric

  • They’re better suited for work and extreme conditions than stylish everyday wear

Duluth Trading gear is tough as nails and made to stand up to just about anything you put ‘em through, and this hybrid pair of gloves (which blend leather and cotton canvas detailing) should certainly pass muster.

Overland Madrone Merino Sheepskin Gloves
$99 AT OVERLAND.COM

  • Sheepskin liner is ultra-warm
  • Extended sizing offers better fit

Overland's specialized in sheepskin since 1973. That means nearly 50 years of experience crafting jackets, blankets and, evident by this note here, gloves from the stuff. Trust the experts.

Best Made Deerskin Unlined Gloves
$70 AT DULUTH TRADING

  • Deerskin leather is resilient, tough and performs well even after getting wet

  • These gloves are unlined, offering less insulation during extreme cold

It takes quite the extra effort to craft some of the best men’s gloves – Best Made lives up to its name, though. These dependable deerskin gloves are made with supple, elastic leather that’s well-suited for winter excursions in the city or the country.

Sullivan Glove Deerskin Shorty: Vintage
$75 AT SULLIVAN GLOVE

  • These gloves should be able to stand up to abrasions and wet conditions with ease

  • These deerskin gloves are unlined, providing less protection in colder weather

Shorty: Vintage — the name suits these well. They are retro-tinged but in the right way. The leather has a grained finish, and the wrist is cinched, while the back of the hand has decorative stitching for seriousness.

Smartwool Cozy Gloves
$35 AT REI

  • The merino wool blend is performance-friendly and moisture-wicking

  • The wool fabric itself isn’t as abrasion-resistant as other gloves on the market

Perhaps you’ve got a Smartwool base layer or two in your cold-weather rotation – if so, you know the company’s merino wool blends are cozy yet breathable, insulating and yet comfortable. Get that same performance from the aptly named Cozy Gloves.

Madewell Wool Texting Gloves
Now 34% off
$25 AT MADEWELL

  • They’re specifically designed for maximum touchscreen compatibility with specific thumb and index touch points

  • The blend of cotton and recycled poly, plus Lycra, is thinner than other glove fabric blends

Texting back is no biggie with Madewell's Wool Texting Gloves. Truly. They work the best on iPhones from the bunch that I've tested.

The North Face Gordon Etip Gloves
$40 AT THE NORTH FACE

  • The touchscreen performance detailing is highly useful

  • These gloves are made from a thinner recycled polyester fleece and aren’t as ready for incredibly cold temperatures

You trust The North Face to outfit you for all manner of alpine pursuits, so entrust the famed outdoor gear company with your next pair of gloves at lower elevations, too. These gloves are specifically designed for touchscreen performance across all five fingertips.

Upstate Stock Ragg Wool Gloves / Deerskin Palm
$49 AT UPSTATESTOCK.COM

  • The blend of ragg wool and nylon makes these an optimal pair of work gloves – your hands shouldn’t overheat

  • The use of deerskin leather requires more care and meticulous cleaning

Upstate Stock mixes materials for its eponymous glove, which has a ragg wool back and a deerskin palm. The latter promises durability while the latter emphasizes comfort.

Duluth Trading Co. Ragg Wool Gloves
$40 AT DULUTH TRADING

This is another pair that strategically replaces the glove's primary material for something more durable where it's needed. Again, it's ragg wool and deerskin, but these cost under $40 bucks.

Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Gloves
$129 AT ORVIS

  • These gloves are highly stylish, made from two shades of rich full-grain leather

  • Thinner, cashmere-lined gloves like these aren’t best-suited for long periods of time spent outdoors

The right balance of style and performance shines through in these handsome two-tone leather gloves. Wrist snaps offer up optimal cold-weather coverage, too.

Upstate Stock Fingerless Ragg Wool Gloves
$29 AT UPSTATE STOCK

  • These gloves are made with tremendous attention to detail in New Jersey and in Brooklyn

  • The lack of fingertip coverage exposes your digits to cold temps (of course)

I remain confused by fingerless gloves, but Upstate Stock's melange pair might be cool enough to change my mind.

Levi's Knit Fingerless Gloves
$18 AT AMAZON

  • These are highly affordable and made from a brand name you can trust

  • We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The fingerless design doesn’t deliver much-needed winter coverage

Levi's line of basics — T-shirts, socks, beanies — is nothing to overlook. It includes gloves, both fingerless and full fingered, in a bevy of colors.

