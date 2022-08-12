13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

It's time to kick off the weekend with the latest style and watch drops. A new bucket hat from a storied Japanese brand will help take your mind off the work week, and Palm Bay Skates's denim baseball jersey is not to miss. In watches, Seiko and TAG Heuer are coming in strong with some striking chronographs, and Seiko's little-known but high-end sub-brand Credor released a crazy one-off watch featuring animated butterflies on its dial. Find all that, an entirely new watch brand, a beach bag from William Ellery and more below.