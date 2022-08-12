Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
An unplugged Timex collab, a plaid bucket hat, a retro baseball jersey, a striking chronograph and more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
It's time to kick off the weekend with the latest style and watch drops. A new bucket hat from a storied Japanese brand will help take your mind off the work week, and Palm Bay Skates's denim baseball jersey is not to miss. In watches, Seiko and TAG Heuer are coming in strong with some striking chronographs, and Seiko's little-known but high-end sub-brand Credor released a crazy one-off watch featuring animated butterflies on its dial. Find all that, an entirely new watch brand, a beach bag from William Ellery and more below.
Baseball season is in full swing, and there's nothing better than backing your hometown team with a well-worn cap with its logo on it. Ebbets Field Flannels' Los Angeles Angels Hat looks decidedly vintage, with its true felt logo atop a faded cotton exterior.
Price: $68
Timex and Adsum's billboard ad made a splash this week by taking a swipe at the Apple Watch's, well, technological capabilities (a.k.a its ability to deliver you every notification your phone does). But the campaign was more than just fighting words. The simple watch, the 36mm stainless steel MK1 in black and minty green, is easy to read and has "I AM PRESENT" etched into the back of its case.
Price: $140 (Sold Out)
Made from ultra-durable Horween chromoexcel leather, Viberg's Rockland Blucher looks a lot like the brand's Derby Shoe, but these prove less formal. They're equally as nice, though, and are a style Viberg has spent almost two years developing.
Price: $725
A watchmaker, a watch modder, a streetwear brand and a lifestyle magazine walk into a bar... Kidding about walking into a bar, but it's no joke that this somewhat wild TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph is the product of that four-way collaboration. Limited to
Price: $8,955 (sold out)
Perfect for the high heat, Sun Surf's Oahu Garment Co. Palaka Plaid Hat pays tribute to a brand that once served as a contracted military manufacturer. Made in Japan, "It is the reproduction of PALAKA hats made using a hat pattern adopted by the U.S. Army by Oahu Garment Co. for Japanese immigrants working on farms," the brand explains.
Price: $73
Having taken its time to seriously get back in the chronograph game, Seiko has also been slow to expand upon the cool Speedtimer models released last year. Now, it's adding a lovely blue dial version with panda-esque, contrasting silver subdials. It'll be available in September.
Price: $3,200
PAA's near-perfect Ball Cap is made from 14 oz. Japanese selvage slub denim with a 100 percent goat suede bill. It's a six panel hat with a high crown — like professional baseball players wear.
Price: $120
The people behind the fascinating Gaia watches made for the Swiss Musée International d’Horlogerie (MIH) have started their own brand. Though it looks like a time-only watch, their first product cleverly features an extremely minimal design that actually includes annual calendar and monopusher chronograph functionality.
Price: ~$6,780
Palm Bay Skates builds on the baseball theme with its Denim Baseball Jersey. Perfect both unbuttoned like a camp collar shirt or done all the way up like a T-shirt, the jersey is comfortable, breathable and designed to fade with time. The shape itself is a nod to jerseys from the '50s and each one is assembled by hand.
Price: $135
William Ellery's forthcoming summer collection drops on Sunday, August 14th, and it features this standout tote, the William Ellery Conch Beachcomber Bag. Each one is handmade using mesh, leather accents, orange roping and green canvas.
Price: TBD (Out August 14th, 12 PM EDT)
If Grand Seiko is Seiko's answer to Swiss luxury brands, Credor is its answer to haute horlogerie. The brand's extremely limited and extensively hand-finished watches featuring exotic crafts and complications are represented well in the latest one-off creation that's engraved inside and out, with animated butterflies on the dial which flap their wings when you turn the 4 o'clock crown.
Price: ~$374,760
J.Crew's newest collections are the first from its new creative director for men's, Brendon Babenzien. This sub-collection, called The Oarsman Collection, is by him too, and it features a lot of nautical-inspired designs. Most of it has "future vintage potential," the ad copy reads, which means they're designs that'll probably look as good now as they do 15 years from now when J.Crew is cool again (again).
Price: $50
TAG Heuer has teamed up with carmaker Porsche, with a number of special timepieces resulting. The latest is a version of the brand's luxury smartwatch with features including the ability to display information from Porsche owners's cars directly on the watch's screen.
Price: $2,750