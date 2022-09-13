Today's Top Stories
This Trucker Jacket Trades Traditional Denim for Classy Corduroy

Available in two colors, Billy Reid's reimagined Tupelo Trucker Jacket is the perfect pre-fall purchase.

By Evan Malachosky
billy reid
Courtesy

The trucker jacket is by no means a new design. It derives from Levi's 1967 design, the Type III Denim Jacket, a shorter, slimmer style than its predecessors with two buttoned chest pockets, slanted pockets at the hips, a front placket with buttons that stretch from top to bottom and buttons at both cuffs. Before the Type III, there was a Type II and a Type I, but the most recent release proved most popular, as evidenced by the number of iterations out there now.

Most are made with denim, too, just like Levi's. But some brands prefer to swap the traditional material for something more modern — or luxe. Billy Reid, for example, has long sold its own trucker jacket, the Tupelo Trucker Jacket, in different denim washes, but the brand branches out based on the season. In the summer, the jacket was made using lightweight linen. Now, for the crisp fall days ahead, Reid turns to corduroy.

Using two different colors of soft 100 percent cotton 9 wale corduroy, Reid reimagines a true heritage piece, turning something plenty have seen before into a style that will surprise even the pickiest menswear fans. Both versions, Delta Blue and Steel, are slim-fitting and feature brass tack buttons and a leather locker loop inside so you can rack the jacket without worrying about whether your hanger will leave permanent marks on each shoulder.

When you do grab it off the hook, given the jacket's slim profile, it might be hard to layer much more than a long-sleeve T-shirt if you order true to size. I'm generally a true large — jackets fit through the body and shoulders and most cuffs drop right at the start of my wrist. With this one, though, I found the sleeves to be a little shorter than my true large Levi's trucker and the torso a little tighter, too, which helps the jacket fit in in more formal settings but lessens the likelihood I'll wear it to a bar with a hoodie underneath. Sizing quirks aside, it's an excellent jacket made in a festive — fall! — fabric.

STEEL
Billy Reid Corduroy Tupelo Trucker Jacket
Courtesy
$298 AT HUCKBERRY
DELTA BLUE
Billy Reid Corduroy Tupelo Trucker Jacket
Courtesy
$298 AT BILLY REID
