While Wallabees work year-round — just look in Jamaica — they're fall footwear through and through, at least across the Northeastern US. And the best pairs are the ones you've worn for years, with their soft, worn-in suede moccasin-style upper and aged natural crepe outsole. They've earned a little something extra: texture.

Most folks have to earn it through constant wear. But the all-new Heritage Patchwork Wallabee by Bodega and Clarks is a cornucopia of fall textures: there's corduroy and tweed on the toe, suede, tweed and nappy wool on the outside; and leather lining the inside of each foot. They'll match plain blue jeans, khakis, olive cargo pants and even corduroy slacks alike, capable of lending interest when needed or blending in with your outfit as necessary.

The only difference between owning these and normal Wallabees lies in how you care for them. Most Wallabees are made from suede exclusively. That makes them easy to clean with just one tool. The leather will need to be conditioned; you probably shouldn't brush the corduroy; tweed, on the other hand, is notoriously dry-clean-only; the suede, well, it's suede — if you've owned Wallabees before, you know what to do.

But, honestly, maybe it's fine to just let them break in as they will, and address spills or stains when they arise. After all, it was probably the texture — or maybe the foliage-like color palette — that drew you in in the first place. Plus, with this thicker patchwork upper, these Wallabees will surely last longer than the entry-level Wallabees with softer all-suede uppers. I'd say these are absolutely worth the extra $30. (Standard Wallabees are $170.)

This special-edition Wallabee will be available at 12pm EST on October 28th.