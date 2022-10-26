Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Herman Miller’s New Gaming Chair is Unbelievable
3
In Montana, Luke Grimes Is Free from Distractions
4
The 2023 Toyota Crown, Tested
5
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These New Boots Are the Best Clarks Collab of All Time

I'm calling it. These Heritage Patchwork Wallabees by Clarks and Bodega are the best version of this boot ever made.

By Evan Malachosky
bodega
Courtesy

While Wallabees work year-round — just look in Jamaica — they're fall footwear through and through, at least across the Northeastern US. And the best pairs are the ones you've worn for years, with their soft, worn-in suede moccasin-style upper and aged natural crepe outsole. They've earned a little something extra: texture.

Most folks have to earn it through constant wear. But the all-new Heritage Patchwork Wallabee by Bodega and Clarks is a cornucopia of fall textures: there's corduroy and tweed on the toe, suede, tweed and nappy wool on the outside; and leather lining the inside of each foot. They'll match plain blue jeans, khakis, olive cargo pants and even corduroy slacks alike, capable of lending interest when needed or blending in with your outfit as necessary.

The only difference between owning these and normal Wallabees lies in how you care for them. Most Wallabees are made from suede exclusively. That makes them easy to clean with just one tool. The leather will need to be conditioned; you probably shouldn't brush the corduroy; tweed, on the other hand, is notoriously dry-clean-only; the suede, well, it's suede — if you've owned Wallabees before, you know what to do.

But, honestly, maybe it's fine to just let them break in as they will, and address spills or stains when they arise. After all, it was probably the texture — or maybe the foliage-like color palette — that drew you in in the first place. Plus, with this thicker patchwork upper, these Wallabees will surely last longer than the entry-level Wallabees with softer all-suede uppers. I'd say these are absolutely worth the extra $30. (Standard Wallabees are $170.)

This special-edition Wallabee will be available at 12pm EST on October 28th.

Courtesy
Bodega x Clarks Original Heritage Patchwork Wallabee
$200.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
The Wallabee Boot, Reviewed
Padmore & Barnes Is Clarks's Little-Known Secret
Clarks' New Wallabees Will Keep Your Feet Warm

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Carhartt and Rumpl Drop a Capsule Collection
The Thing Stopping Me From Buying an iPhone 14
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nothing's New Earbuds Come In a Lipstick-Tube Case
Darryl Brown Had to Fight for His Adidas Collab
How to Clean Your Cast Iron, According to Experts
Levi's Relaunched a Version of the 501 from 1963
David Gandy Wants to Revolutionize Luxury Fashion
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
This 6-Pack of Cans Is Full of Soap, Not Beer
The Macallan Loves Coffee As Much As You Do