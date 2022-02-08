Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Todd Snyder Collab Makes Me Excited for Spring (aka Sneaker Season)

That groundhog be damned. Spring can't come soon enough.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

We're longtime fans of Massachusetts-based footwear brand Victory Sportswear. But the brand's history runs deeper than its establishment in 2015. Victory Sportswear was originally the Hersey Custom Shoe Company, a custom running sneaker manufacturer founded in 1982 by Bart and Jan Hersey in a retrofitted Maine barn. Three years into operation, the company was crowned the world's best running shoe by the sport's foremost publication, Runner's World Magazine.

25 years later after Hersey launched, Stephen Keoseian — a third-generation shoe repairman from Fitchburg, Massachusetts (hence why the business moved from Maine to Massachusetts) — purchased the company from its retiring owner after learning the ins and outs through apprenticeship. Keoseian wanted the shoes to reach a wider audience, but didn’t want to shed Hersey’s loyal customers, so he started Victory Sportswear, offering the same individual construction in a mass market design, while leaving the customizable options to the Hersey label (until Hersey and Victory Sportswear became one brand in 2019).

As such, Victory Sportswear isn't treated like a newcomer in the space. Instead, Victory is a bonafide cult favorite — with marathon runners and mood board operators just the same. Having collaborated with JJJJound, Nepenthes, Steven Alan and now Todd Snyder, they're a menswear (and athletics) gem you're guaranteed to enjoy. Hell, our original review back in 2016 simply summated that Victory's sneakers are "a good-looking, great-feeling athletic shoe with an outstanding track record to boot" that "fit like a custom product, providing support through the instep while retaining flexibility in the toe box."

Snyder's no rookie when it comes to tapping into Northeastern American lore. (See: his previous collaborations with Champion, J.Press L.L. Bean and New Balance.) He manages to combine his own sensibilities and those that have made these historic brands so beloved quite well. And these new Victory iterations are no exception. They're made in the same way Victory has always made sneakers — by hand in Massachusetts with an emphasis on the finer details — in faded pastel hues similar to ones Snyder's favored in other collections (Dark Gray, Navy and Moss). Each is constructed using vegetable tanned leather accents and nubby Vibram soles (which can be replaced up to four times for a flat fee) and finished with a co-branded tongue and clean contrasting laces. They're selling for a fair $250 (only $20 more than Victory's standard sneakers).

Shop Todd Snyder x Victory Sportswear

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Made in the USA Running Shoe
Courtesy
Victory Sportswear
$250 AT TODD SNYDER
Made in the USA Running Shoe
Courtesy
Victory Sportswear
$250 AT TODD SNYDER
Made in the USA Running Shoe
Courtesy
Victory Sportswear
$250 AT TODD SNYDER
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Alfa Romeo's Sexy New SUV Will Leave You Intrigued
Some of the Softest Fitness Apparel Is 50% Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Here's Our Best Look Yet at Ram's Electric Truck
All These Car Brands Are Going Electric Soon
This Wild Concept Could Hint at Dodge's Muscle EV
Apple's Next Big Hardware Event Might Be in March
Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available
Jeep May Have an Even Bigger 3-Row SUV On Its Way
Made In Just Launched Its New Dutch Oven
This Futuristic Truck Could Refuel in Seconds