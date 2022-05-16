Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Break Up with Your Old Wardrobe

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Vans Joins Forces With a California Surf Shop to Create Some Killer Shoes

The duo proves that sometimes, basic is better.

By Evan Malachosky
vans mollusk sneakers on a ledge
Vans

The California connection is strong between Anaheim-born shoe brand Vans and Santa Barbara-based surf shop Mollusk. It's the first time, from what I can tell, the two have joined forces for apparel and footwear, but it feels like a natural fit, with Vans having long outfitted surfers on the West Coast, where Mollusk first opened in 2005. It's an olive branch between old and new, if you will — but neither is a rookie by any means.

Mollusk tasked longtime collaborator and artist Nathaniel Russell for some earthy doodles — three characters named Big Time Dolphin, Byrd The Hair Farmer and Mystic Mushroom. They appear on several T-shirts, a pair of hats — and on the liners of each sneaker, of which there are three: a corduroy Vans Authentic SF, a hemp Vans Slip-On SF, and a mid-height Vans Chukka DX SF.

All three appear sun-faded, as if their hues were based off pairs sampled at summer's end. The chukka, for example, wears an all-over faded black upper, with an aged rubber sole. The cork insole — embedded in each of the three shoes — offers comfort and anti-odor properties. The corduroy authentic is an orange-ish color reminiscent of a sunset but called "Earth."

Tonal eyelets match the aged outsole, while the laces are pure white — for now. The last pair, Vans' classic slip-on, is a color combo called "Green Antique," a reference to the dusty hemp upper and patina-ed outsole. (To be fair, I mean patina-ed as in slightly aged, not fully broken-in like a pair of Golden Goose shoes.)

Their aesthetic makes them right at home in the photographic campaign, which features the sneakers strewn on a rocky coast, tossed into a crashing wave and worn on dry sand. But they'll work anywhere it's warm out, which will soon be everywhere (at least, in the Northern Hemisphere — sorry, New Zealand).

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mollusk Authentic SF
Courtesy
$65 AT VANS
Mollusk Slip-On SF
Courtesy
$65 AT VANS
Mollusk Chukka DX SF
Courtesy
$75 AT VANS
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Adidas Just Dropped a Technical Trail Running Kit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Lightweight Jeans to Wear This Summer
The Fascinating History of the NATO Watch Strap
Review: Yema Speedgraf Chronograph
The 2023 Nissan Z: Modern, Refined and Quicker
The Park Avenue Oxford Just Got a Makeover
This Soft Cooler Fits Another Cooler Inside of It
Oakley Brings Modern Innovation to a '90s Icon
You Need a Better Glasses Case. Try This One