Spend $75+ at Huckberry and You Might Win a Bottle of Pappy
Get some solid gear, apparel and more, and you could score an ultra-rare bottle of whiskey.
For the last seven years, Huckberry has been running an annual, one-day giveaway that's (especially for lovers of American whiskey) not something to be missed. Appropriately called Pappy Day, this enticing offer gives buyers the chance to get their hands on one of the rarest, most coveted spirits around: a bottle of, Pappy Van Winkle broubon. And on November 23rd — that's today! — this giveaway is back for the eighth time, this time for a 23-year that's said to be worth over $6,000 per bottle.
The rules are remarkably simple. All you have to do is put in an order worth $75 or more today on Huckberry and you've got yourself an entry into the giveaway. That's it! Seriously. But, in case you're not entirely sure what you want to spend your hard-earned cash on (we know it can be quite difficult, considering how deep and impressive Huckberry's catalog is), we've pulled together a few of our favorite options below, many of which will grant you an entry by themselves.
A good spirit calls for worthy glassware, and this set includes a quartet of exclusive glasses featuring topographical representations of four of America's most famous and iconic mountains.
Truly, a man can never have enough go-to t-shirts in his wardrobe, especially if they're as soft and wearable as Proof's all-day-wearable 72-Hour Merino Tee.
There are few ways better to warm your old bones than with a strong drink and a roaring fire. This personal fire pit will get you part of the way there; the Pappy will do the rest.
If you're the type that likes to earn their leisure time, then Naglev's Unico hiking sneaker — which is ultra-tough and water-resistant, thanks to a part-Kevlar construction — is a great outdoor companion.
Made in the USA and boasting an iconic silhouette and styling, this Flint and Tinder waxed trucker jacket is an all-time bestseller for a reason. Get yours before they're gone once again.
