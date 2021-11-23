Today's Top Stories
Spend $75+ at Huckberry and You Might Win a Bottle of Pappy

Get some solid gear, apparel and more, and you could score an ultra-rare bottle of whiskey.

huckberry pappy day giveaway
Huckberry

For the last seven years, Huckberry has been running an annual, one-day giveaway that's (especially for lovers of American whiskey) not something to be missed. Appropriately called Pappy Day, this enticing offer gives buyers the chance to get their hands on one of the rarest, most coveted spirits around: a bottle of, Pappy Van Winkle broubon. And on November 23rd — that's today! — this giveaway is back for the eighth time, this time for a 23-year that's said to be worth over $6,000 per bottle.

The rules are remarkably simple. All you have to do is put in an order worth $75 or more today on Huckberry and you've got yourself an entry into the giveaway. That's it! Seriously. But, in case you're not entirely sure what you want to spend your hard-earned cash on (we know it can be quite difficult, considering how deep and impressive Huckberry's catalog is), we've pulled together a few of our favorite options below, many of which will grant you an entry by themselves.

SHOP NOW

American Mountains Rocks Glasses Set
Huckberry
Whiskey Peaks
$52 AT HUCKBERRY

A good spirit calls for worthy glassware, and this set includes a quartet of exclusive glasses featuring topographical representations of four of America's most famous and iconic mountains.

72-Hour Merino Tee
Huckberry
Proof
$72 AT HUCKBERRY

Truly, a man can never have enough go-to t-shirts in his wardrobe, especially if they're as soft and wearable as Proof's all-day-wearable 72-Hour Merino Tee. 

Personal Concrete Fireplace
Huckberry
FLIKR Fire
$99 AT HUCKBERRY

There are few ways better to warm your old bones than with a strong drink and a roaring fire. This personal fire pit will get you part of the way there; the Pappy will do the rest.

Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
Naglev
$184 AT HUCKBERRY

If you're the type that likes to earn their leisure time, then Naglev's Unico hiking sneaker — which is ultra-tough and water-resistant, thanks to a part-Kevlar construction — is a great outdoor companion.

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
Flint and Tinder
$268 AT HUCKBERRY

Made in the USA and boasting an iconic silhouette and styling, this Flint and Tinder waxed trucker jacket is an all-time bestseller for a reason. Get yours before they're gone once again.

The 19 Best Bourbons to Drink
best bourbon gear patrol lead featured e1522688897807jpg
Henry Phillips

READ NOW

Everything you ever wanted to know about America’s favorite brown spirit, including, of course, the best bottles you can actually buy.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
