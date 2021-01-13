The Best MagSafe Gadgets From CES 2021

Apple introduced MagSafe this fall with its four iPhone 12 models and third-party gadget makers have had to play catch up — there are still relatively few third-party MagSafe accessories out there. That said, CES is inching to change that. We've rounded up the best new accessories that are compatible with the iPhone 12.



Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 2-in-1

Courtesy

Belkin announced a more affordable MagSafe charging stand than the one it announced a few months (which Apple currently sells). It's a 2-in-1 charger that can wireless charge your iPhone, either 12 vertically or horizontally, as well as your AirPods Pro or other Qi-compatible device. There's no Apple Watch charging puck.

LEARN MORE



PopSockets MagSafe

Courtesy

That's right. PopSockets are releasing new iPhone 12 holders that are integrated with MagSafe technology. This means that they'll be able to magnetically clip to the back of any iPhone 12 or its MagSafe case. They're expected to be available this spring.

LEARN MORE





Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand

Courtesy

Anker is promising a bunch of new accessories that designed to work with Apple's iPhone 12 line. One of them is this 3-in-1 charging dock (not its official name). The catch is that the magnetic charger isn't fully MagSafe-compatible, so you won't get the super-fast charging speeds. That said, as it true with most Anker accessories, this charging stand is poised to be significantly more affordable that other options.

LEARN MORE

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Courtesy

Satechi's new charging stand can wirelessly charge an iPhone and AirPods (with wireless charging case) or AirPods Pro at the same time. The catch is that it doesn't actually support MagSafe charging, so your iPhone 12 will magnetically stick to the stand but it won't charge at the high charging speeds (up to 15-watts) that MagSafe delivers. Instead, it'll charge your iPhone 12 at 7.5 watts, just like any other Qi wireless charger. It'll cost $60 and is available for pre-order now. (If you pre-order now through February 15 and use a code (MAGNETIC) at checkout, you'll get a 20-percent-off discount.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io