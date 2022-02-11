Today's Top Stories
MacBook Battery Draining Overnight? There's a Simple Fix

All you have to do is update your MacBook. Here's how.

By Tucker Bowe
m1 macbook air
Tucker Bowe

It's once again time to update your MacBook. Apple has rolled out its latest software update, macOS Monterey 12.3, and it's important because it solves a common battery drain issue for Intel-based MacBooks running the previous software (macOS Monterey 12.2). These older MacBooks were experiencing more than usual battery loss when in Sleep mode due to their various Bluetooth accessories (such as wireless keyboards, mouse or headphones) constantly waking them up. This new software patch apparently fixes this issue.

How to update your Mac

  1. Make sure your Mac is charging and connected to Wi-Fi.
  2. Click the Apple icon on the menu bar.
  3. Select System Preferences.
  4. Select the Software Update icon.
  5. Select the Update Now button.

    On the subject of battery drain issues for MacBooks, Apple also has a battery replacement program for MacBook Pros from 2016 or 2017; if your MacBook Pro is from that time period and won't charge past one percent (so you can can only use it when it's connected to power), there's a good chance that Apple will replace its battery for free. (Follow these steps to learn if your MacBook Pro qualifies.)

    Apple has also rolled out software updates for iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone update, iOS 15.3.1, fixes a singular security bug (learn more, here). And the Apple Watch update, watchOS 8.4.2, fixes a common charging issue for people using third-party-made charging pucks.

