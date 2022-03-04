7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

The big news of the week was that Apple officially announced that it would be having a hardware event next week, on March 8, where it's expected to reveal a new affordable iPhone and a new iPad Air (and maybe a few surprises). That said, there were quite of bit of new products that were announced this week, including Sonos's latest speaker, Samsung's Pro laptops and Beyerdynamic's first portable speaker.

Sennheiser IE 600

Courtesy

The Sennheiser IE 600 is the company's newest audiophile pair of in-ear headphones. They're extremely durable, made of an advanced metal (ZR01 amorphous zirconium, which is actually the same material that drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover is made out of), and have a similar shape and many of the same acoustic attributes as the company's even higher-end IE 900 ($1,299).

Price: $699

LEARN MORE





Nomad Base One

Nomad

Nomad is well-known for making some of the best Apple accessories on the market. And while it's made a number of wireless chargers for iPhone (and various other devices), the Base One is the first one that fully MagSafe certified. That means that it can wirelessly charge an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at its fastest-possible speed (15 watts). It has a pretty hefty glass-and-aluminum body that weighs it at a little over a pound. And it's available in either silver (shown) or carbide (dark gray) finishes. Wall adapter sold separately.

Price: $130

LEARN MORE





Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22

Bang & Olufsen

The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is a fantastic and beautiful tribute to the company's iconic 4000 Series turntable, which was first released 50 years ago in 1972. The Beosystem 72-22 pairs a Beogram 4000c turntable with a set of its Beolab 18 loudspeakers, all of which is decked out in matching solid walnut, and the system has been updated with modern streaming capabilities. Only 30 units are being made, each of which will carry a price tag of a cool $45K.

Price: $45,000

LEARN MORE





Sonos Roam SL

Sonos

The Roam SL is a microphone-less version of the company's current ultra-portable speaker, the Roam. The downside of this is that it can't hear your Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. It also doesn't support Automatic Trueplay, meaning it won't optimize its sound for the space it's in. The good news it's exactly the same as the Roam in basically every other way, and it's $20 cheaper.

Price: $159

LEARN MORE





AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless (2022 model)

SleepPhones

AcousticSheep released a new-and-improved version of its sleep headphones, the SleepPhones Wireless. The headband-style headphones have the exact same design as their predecessors — there are flat speakers that slip into padded slots on either side of the headband — only the 2022 model is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and a much longer 24-hour battery life.

Price: $X

LEARN MORE





Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Samsung

Samsung announced three high-end laptops in its Galaxy Book 2 line. There's the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (available in either 13.3" or 15.6" models) and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the latter of which is a 2-in-1 device with a touchscreen display and support for the company's S Pen stylus. Each new Pro model can be configured with Intel's latest 12th-gen chipsets. And they also boast brighter displays and improved 1080p webcams. Preorders open up on March 18 and they'll ship at the start of April.

Price: $900+ —$1,250+

LEARN MORE





OtterBox Power Bank for MagSafe

Courtesy

Otterbox Bnnounced two new portable battery packs — a 3,000 mAh and a 5,000 mAh model — that are designed to work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's MagSafe system. They are essentially more affordable versions of to Apple's own portable MagSafe Battery Pack. A neat advantage, however, is that there are magnets on either side of the battery pack which allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone and the battery pack (if attached to wireless charger) at the same time.

Price: $50 — $70

LEARN MORE









Beyerdynamic Space

Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic it best known for its high-end studio and gaming headsets. However, this week it announced its first every portable Bluetooth speaker. The Beyerdynamic Space is a 360-degree speaker that's unique because, thanks to four-microphone array, it also functions as a speakerphone for your home office. It's available in three colors: black (charcoal), white (nordic grey) and light teal (aquamarine).

Price: $179

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io