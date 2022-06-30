The Coolest and Best New Gadgets of June 2022

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

June is officially in the books — and looking back, it was big month in terms of new gadgets. Apple announced its M2 chipset, along with new MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. KEF announced new-and-improved versions of its excellent LSX active speakers. And Master & Dynamic revealed its next-gen noise-canceling headphones. And that's just the start.

Below, we've rounded up all the cool new gadgets that were announced this month.

(For the best announcements of last month, May 2022, click here.)





Master & Dynamic MW75

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic announced its newest flagship noise-canceling headphones, the MW75, which are the direct successor to the 2019-released MW65 — and they're a big change. They have a new design, a ton of improved features (including adaptive noise-cancellation and support for a companion app) and a hefty new $599 price tag.

They are one of the most expensive pairs of noise-canceling headphones out there, yes — but they are also one of the highest-quality and most beautiful. They will be available for purchase in several different finishes on June 28.

Price: $599

READ THE REVIEW



LEARN MORE





Moment Anamorphic Lens Adapter

Moment

Moment, a company best known for its mobile photography accessories, announced an anamorphic lens adapter for mirrorless and DSLR cameras. It easily screws into the filter thread of any of your camera's lenses and turns it into an 1.33x anamorphic lens. If you're a photographer looking a larger picture with mesmeric flare that anamorphic lens are known for, this is what you want.

Moment launched the Anamorphic Lens Adapter on Kickstarter. The "early bird" pledges can order it for $999 and it's expected to ship this December. When it goes fully retail, it's expected to cost $1,299.

Price: $999+

LEARN MORE







RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition)

RiotPWR

RiotPWR and Xbox have teamed up to create an Xbox edition controller designed to allow you to play Xbox games (via Xbox Cloud Gaming) on your iPhone. The controller is identical to the latest Xbox controllers, but with a mount and Lightning connector to hold and charge your iPhone while you play. It's available for preorder now, with an official release slated for August 1.

Price: $63

LEARN MORE





Anker Soundcore Sport X10

Anker

The Soundcore Sport X10 are ear-hook style wireless earbuds, meaning that they wrap around your ears to better grip and stay in place. There aren't that many of these ear-hook style wireless earbuds out there, admittedly, with Beats's $200 Powerbeats Pro being the most well known. However, at just $79, the Soundcore Sport X10 are a significantly more affordable alternative.

Price: $79

LEARN MORE





Twelve South HiRise3

Twelve South

The HiRise3 is the company's newest 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods (any model with a wireless charging case). It has a more compact and minimal design compared to other like-minded chargers. Additionally, it also fully supports MagSafe, meaning it can fast-charge any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

The only main downside is that the necessary 20-watt USB-C power adapter isn't included and will need to be purchased separately. It's available now in either black or white finishes.

Price: $100

LEARN MORE





Nothing Phone 1

Nothing

Nothing gave us a first glimpse of its first-ever smartphone: the Phone 1. The upcoming Android's most standout feature is the innovative lighting notification system located on its back. A different light pattern (and sound) will play depending on the person calling you or the app sending you the notification. The idea is that you'll be able to tell who is trying to reach you even if your smartphone is lying face down. There's no release date or price for the Phone 1, and unfortunately it looks like it this hyped smartphone won't be available in the US.



Price: TBD

LEARN MORE

The M2 MacBook Air

Apple

Echoing the more squared-off design of the most recent MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s latest M2 processor (more on that in a second). It’s basically a baby MacBook Pro. The updated display is a 13.6-inch screen with the same rounded corners as the MBP and comes in four colors, including a new deep blue.

LEARN MORE





KEF LSX II

KEF

KEF's LSX has been one of our favorite affordable all-in-one speaker systems for years. Now the sequel is finally here. The LSX sports the W2 wireless platform found in the premium LS50 line, but not the first generation LSX speakers. The new model comes at a price bump, running $1,400 to the original LSX list price of $1,100, and they're available now.

LEARN MORE





Leica M-A Titan Set

Leica

Nothing says "timeless," "exclusive," or "ludicrously expensive" quite like Leica, and the newest Leica M-A “Titan" limited edition set certainly checks all those boxes. For a limited run of just 250 units, Leica will be producing a version of the analogue Leica M-A and APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens with key components made from titanium. For that luxury, you can expect to pay more than three times the list price of a non-titanium M-A — which is to say $19,995 USD.

LEARN MORE

Marshall Home Line III

Marshall

Marshall's newest line of Bluetooth speakers features a trio of living room speakers with an improved, wider soundstage, iconic Marshall visual design, and brass control knobs for good measure. The Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III are the small, medium, and large speakers, respectively, with the flagship Woburn III boasting HDMI input for TV hookup. The speakers start at $279.

LEARN MORE

Sony NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2

Courtesy

Sony added two portable hi-fi players to its Walkman line, the Sony NW-WM1ZM2 ($3,700) and the Sony NW-WM1AM2 ($1,400), both of which are designed for music lovers with large music libraries or subscribe to the one of lossless music services.

The biggest upgrade is that both the NW-WM1ZM2 and the NW-WM1AM2 run on Android 11, rather than Sony's own operating system; this allows them to be more future-proof (Android updates are way more consistent), but more importantly gives them access to all the latest lossless streaming services including Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal and Qobuz.

(The main difference between the Sony NW-WM1ZM2 and the Sony NW-WM1AM2 is that the former costs more because it has a gold-plated body and comes with double the on-board storage.)

Price: $1,400 — $3,700

LEARN MORE









Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2

Fujifilm

Fujifilm's newest portable printer, the Instax Mini Link 2 ($100), connects to your smartphone and allows you to print any photo from your photo library; it essentially allows you to use your smartphone just like one of the company's separate instant film cameras.

The Instax Mini Link 2 is a new-and-improved version of Fujifilm's 2019-released Instax Mini Link, with the major upgrade being that it has a new "rich" printing mode that adds extra color saturation and highlights to the print to make it really"pop."

Price: $100

LEARN MORE





Ikea Obegränsad Record Player

Ikea

Ikea announced plans to release a record player, called the Obegränsad, this coming fall. Designed in tandem with the famed house music group Swedish House Mafia, the record player will come with a built-in pre-amplifier for easy connecting to a powered speaker or sound system. There's no word on pricing yet.

Price: TBD

LEARN MORE





DJI RS3 and RS3 Pro

DJI

DJI announced the RS3 and RS3 Pro, which are its newest gimbals that are designed for mirrorless and cinema cameras, respectively. The main upgrade over their predecessors, mainly the 2020-released RSC2, is the new gimbals have an updated and improved automatic locking system so you don't need to spend as much time balancing the camera during setup. They also come with a larger touchscreen display and support for a Bluetooth shutter button.

Price: $549+

LEARN MORE

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini

Kasa

TP-Link's newest smart plug, the Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini, is unique because it's the company's first (and one of the few out there ) to support Apple's HomeKit. You can use it to turn an ordinary "dump" fan or lamp into a smart device that you can control with "Hey Siri" voice commands. The best part? They're affordable at about $12.50 per smart plug.

Price: $50 (4-pack)

LEARN MORE

Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm

Fujifilm announced its newest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the X-H2S, which is the successor to its 2018-released X-H1. The new model has a larger 26.2-megapixel sensor and some impressive fast-shooting capabilities, including an up to 40/fps burst-shooting mode with continuous autofocus tracking. Fujifilm also announced announced several compatible lens, with the XF 18-120mm powered zoom ($899) — which we expect to be wildly popular — being the standout.

Price: $2,499 (body only)

LEARN MORE





Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

Dell

Consider this Dell's direct answer to Apple's Studio Display. The 4K monitor costs exactly the same, but is slightly larger (32" vs 27") and comes with a higher-resolution 4K webcam that uses AI technology (like Apple's Center Stage) that keeps you in focus and in frame during video chats. Like the Studio Display, Dell's monitor has built-in microphones and speakers, and connects to any laptop via a single USB-C connection. It ships in July.

Price: $1,599

LEARN MORE





Sennheiser TV Clear

Sennheiser

Sennheiser's newest pair of wireless earbuds are designed specifically for TV listening. They can wirelessly connect to any new or older TV (via built-in Bluetooth or a low-latency transmitter, respectively) and allow the user to listen at their preferred volume level. Additionally, they allow the wearer to tweak various sound settings, for instance if they want to lower the bass and make the dialogue more prominent. The catch? These new buds don't come cheap.

Price: $400

LEARN MORE





Pitaka MagEZ Case Pro for iPad mini 6

Courtesy

None of Apple's iPads currently support wireless charging, but Pitaka's new case allows you to wirelessly charge the iPad mini 6 in a MagSafe-like way; the case magnetically snaps onto the included charging pad and starts charging the iPad mini 6. The company also announced a new charging stand, the MagEZ Charging Stand ($129), that works with the same case and adds a Qi-wireless charging pad at its base so you can wireless charge another device, say your iPhone or AirPods Pro, at the same time as your tiny iPad. Unfortunately, Pitaka doesn't make a MagEZ case for any of Apple's other iPads.

Price: $79

LEARN MORE





Focusrite Vocaster Series

Courtesy

Focusrite is well-known for its high-quality recording equipment designed for music and audio professionals. The company's latest Vocaster line, however, is aimed at podcasters just starting out. There are two standalone interfaces to choose from, both of which have tools for adjusting gain, enhancing and muting sounds, and easily adding pre-recorded sounds (for intros and outros). The Vocaster One (shown) is designed for the solo podcaster, while the Vocaster Two is more designed podcasters with two hosts or guests. You can also purchase bundles of each that include headphones, mics and various cables.

Price: $200 — $300

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io