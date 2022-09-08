Today's Top Stories
Will An iPhone 13 Case Fit on the New iPhone 14?

Unfortunately no, but for different reasons on different models.

By Tucker Bowe
two hands holding iphones
Apple

Apple just announced its entire iPhone 14 lineup this week — and there are four new iPhones to choose from. There's the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. And on the higher-end, there's the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. There's no new "mini" iPhone this year.

If you're planning on upgrading from last year's iPhone 13 to this year's iPhone 14, you might be wondering if you're going to be able to still use your old case on the new iPhone.

Unfortunately the answer, broadly, is no. Though not for the same reason in every case. Here's the rundown.

Will iPhone 13 case fit on the iPhone 14?

Unfortunately not. Apple gave the iPhone 14 slightly different dimensions than the iPhone 13 — it's wider and deeper. It also tweaked the locations of the buttons and the speakers so that last year's case won't line up perfectly.

The bottom line: you're going to want to buy an iPhone 14 case for an iPhone 14.

Will iPhone 13 Pro case fit on the iPhone 14 Pro?

Again, the answer is no — but the mismatch is even more extreme when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro. That's because in addition to moving the buttons and speakers slightly, Apple gave the iPhone 14 Pro a substantially bigger camera as it is need to house the massively upgraded lenses and sensors in the new model.

The bottom line: you will definitely need to buy a new case if you're upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Will iPhone 13 Pro Max case fit on the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Nope. Apple gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a significantly larger camera bump to house its new sensors and triple-camera configuration and thus an old iPhone 13 Pro Max case will not fit on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The bottom line: you will definitely need to buy a new case if you're upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Does an iPhone 14 case fit on an iPhone 14 Pro?

Nope. Even though they are relatively the same size, the Pro models have a significantly larger camera bump that will prevent an iPhone 14 case fitting correctly on it. This is the same reason why a case for an iPhone 14 Plus won't fit on an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The bottom line: you can't mix-and-match cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

