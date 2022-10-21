9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

It was another busy week in the world of tech and gadgets. Nothing announced that it's going to increase the price of its Ear (1) wireless earbuds from $99 to $149; the price hike starts next week (October 26). Analogue is having a final run of its Super Nt and Mega Sg retro consoles — so it's your last chance to order one if you've been holding out. And Apple surprisingly announced new iPads (more on those below).

There were a bunch of new other products announced, too. Here's what you need to know.

Leica M6

Courtesy

Leica announced that it's going to start reproducing its legendary M6 film camera. The 2022 edition of the 35mm rangefinder will be basically identical to the one that was discontinued 20 years. The only real differences will be that the new model will have a brighter viewfinder and a top-plate coating. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3.

Price: $5,295

LEARN MORE



Victrola Music Edition 1 and Music Edition 2

Courtesy

The Music Edition 1 ($100) and Music Edition 2 ($200) are the first portable Bluetooth speakers by Victrola, the company best known for its budget-friendly turntables. Both speakers have striking designs made out of metal. They both have a pretty high IP67 water-resistance rating, and both charge via USB-C as well. The difference between the two speakers is more than size, however. The Music Edition 2, which is slightly larger, also has a built-in wireless charging pad on its top.

Price: $100 (Music Edition 1); $200 (Music Edition 2)

LEARN MORE







Xbox Elite Series 2 (Now Fully Customizable)

Courtesy

Three years after Microsoft released Elite Series 2 — which is considered by many to be the best Xbox controller you can buy — it's now allowing you to fully customize its components via Xbox Design Lab. That means you can pick and choose the color of its body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks and buttons.

Price: $150+

LEARN MORE



Horizon MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Courtesy

This neat MagSafe charger popped on Indiegogo. It's a 3-in-1 wireless charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple Watch, but it's unique because it has a really innovative foldable design. You can fold it up or down in a number of different ways and it can take on a number of different shapes. It's fully compatible with MagSafe, too, and thus can charge the newest iPhones at their fastest potential. And it has a really premium design made out of recycled aluminum.

Price: $140+

LEARN MORE

10.9-inch iPad

Courtesy

The 10th-generation 10.9-inch has completely new look to its 9th-generation predecessor, the 10.2-inch entry-level iPad. In fact, it adopts many of the same design features — larger display, flat sides, no Home button, Touch ID integrated into the side power button, and a USB-C charging port — as the current iPad Air and iPad mini. The front-facing camera has been moved to the side (so it's on top when in landscape view) and it supports Center Stage. This new iPad is available in a number of different colors and works with the first-generation Apple Pencil (which requires a Lightning port to charge).

Price: $449+

LEARN MORE

Magic Keyboard Folio

Courtesy

The Magic Keyboard Folio is a new folio-style keyboard that's specifically designed for the new 10.9-inch iPad. It's the first keyboard folio for Apple's entry-level iPads to bring its Magic Keyboard over; these are the same scissor keys (which are clicker and allow for more travel) that are integrated the latest MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. It's also Apple's first folio keyboard to break into two separate parts; you can take off the keyboard and just use the kickstand. It's only available in white.

Price: $249

LEARN MORE

M2 iPad Pro

Courtesy

The sixth-generation iPad Pro looks the same as its predecessor and is available in the same two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. And like before, only the 12.9-inch model has the fancier Mini LED display. The big upgrade is that these 2022 models have been upgraded with Apple's new M2 chip. They support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, as well. Additionally, this M2 iPad Pro are the only iPad Pros to support a new hover with the Apple Pencil; when almost touching the screen with the stylus, apps will react similar to as if you were hovering over them with your mouse; if you're in a drawing app, it'll also preview the color, opacity and thickness of what you're about to draw or paint.

Price: $799+ (11-inch); $1,099+ (12.9-inch)

LEARN MORE

Apple TV 4K (2022 Model)

Courtesy

Apple announced an updated Apple TV 4K. It looks identical to the previous model (which was just updated last year), but Apple has given the 2022 model an upgraded A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+; this promises faster and better overall performance. It comes with an updated Siri Remote, too, which looks the same but now charges via USB-C instead of Lightning. And Apple actually upped the base storage (now 64GB) and lowered the price considerably. Nice.

Price: $129

LEARN MORE

Logitech Crayon for iPad

Courtesy

The new 10.9-inch iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, but can't charge it; the old Apple Pencil still needs charges via Lighting and the new iPad made the switch to USB-C. Instead of buying Apple's new dongle and Apple Pencil to solve this problem, you can buy this updated stylus from Logitech that charges via USB-C. Problem solved. Dongle avoided.

Price: $70

LEARN MORE