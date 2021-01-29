Did you know that it was ten years ago this week that Steve Jobs announced the first iPad? Time flies! It's also been a crazy week here in the future as a surprising amount of new products were announced this week. From Polk Audio's new Sonos competitor to Ring's really affordable new video doorbell, check out all the new gadgets below.
The DacMagic 200M is Cambridge Audio's newest high-end DAC/headphone amplifier, and direct successor to the British audio company's DacMagic Plus. The big upgrade with the DacMagic 200M, in addition to having a superior DAC and more powerful amplifier, is that it comes with native support for MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), which is basically really high-res audio streaming.
Beats by Dre teamed up with Fragment Design (and its legendary designer Hiroshi Fujiwara) to release a limited-edition version of its the Powerbeats Pro. The sport wireless earbuds are all-black and have Fragment’s twin-lightning bolt on one earbud and namesake logo on the other. They're available right now (January 29) and cost $250, which is the same price as the Powerbeats Pro originally went for when they were released about two years ago. (However, you can buy a non-special-edition version of the Powerbeats for around $199 right now. )
Polk Audio newest soundbar, the React, is basically a more affordable competitor to the Sonos Beam. It's roughly the same size and has Alexa built right in, so you can do things like adjust volume or change channels using your voice (or use it as a Alexa smart speaker). Additionally, the React supports Dolby Digital and STS 5.1 virtual surround sound — not to be confused with Dolby Atmos — and it can be configured with Polk Audio's surround speakers and subwoofer to get a more immersive system.
HyperJuice just announced what it's calling "the world's smallest 66-watt charger." It comes with three quick-charge charging ports, two 65-watt USB-C with PD (Power Deliver) and one 36-watt USB-A; and yes, the two USB-C ports are powerful enough to charge a laptop. It's available in two colors, white or black.
Master & Dynamic have once again teamed up with Kevin Durant to release a special edition version of its products — this time its flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds (the MW07 Plus). They're available in five new colorways, each of which has been inspired by a pair of Kevin Durant's sneakers, and cost the same price ($299) as the regular MW07 Plus wireless earbuds.
Ring announced a new video doorbell this week and its standout feature is, well, its price — the Video Doorbell Wired costs just $60. It comes with a bunch of the expected features that more smart cameras and video doorbells have these days, such as 1080p video, night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. Since ring is now owned by Amazon, this new video doorbell should work really well with existing Amazon Fire TVs, tablets and Echo Show (smart displays) devices. The caveat is that, as its name gives away, it needs a wired connection; this means that you can't place it anywhere you want and installation might be a little more intensive. It's available for preorder now, with shipping expected by late February.
Amazon announced the Echo Show 10 back in September, but it's only just became available for preorder this week. As a refresher, this new Echo Show is unique because it has a 10-inch screen that moves with you. It's motorized swiveling base is smart enough that, when you ask Alexa something, its screen will turn and face you. It also has facial tracking so that if you're doing something while video chatting or following along a video recipe, the screen will follow and face you as you're moving around the room.
Focal has released new pair of closed-back headphones, called the Celestee, which are being marketed as a substantially more affordable of the high-end French audio company's $2,990 Stellia headphones. The Celestee have Focal's proprietary full-range "M-shaped" drivers and promise excellent and detailed sound. They also have a really low impedance input (35 ohms) that allows them to pair really well with most smartphones and portable hi-fi players.
This week also brought a big bunch of camera news, with a new Sony flagship, a redux of Fujifilm's medium-format stunner, and a reissue of an eyewateringly expensive Leica lens classic. Read all about those here.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
