To date, iPhone 14 owners haven't been able to use Trueplay to tune their Sonos speakers because the Sonos app hasn't supported it. Trueplay has been "coming soon," but until recently, you needed an iPhone 13 or earlier to use Trueplay (which doesn't work with any Android device.)

Thankfully, that's finally changed.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, Sonos has finally rolled out an update to the Sonos app so that Trueplay is supported on the iPhone 14 (and iPhone 14 Pro). In order to take advantage of Trueplay, iPhone 14 owners simply have to update their Sonos app.

You should be prompted to update it once you've opened the app, but if not you can select System > and then scroll down to System Updates.

You should be prompted to update the Sonos app on your iPhone 14 once you open it. Tucker Bowe

Once the Sonos app has been updated, you'll be able to use Trueplay to tune your Sonos speakers just like before. Just open the Sonos app > select System > select the Sonos speaker you want to tune > and select Trueplay.

As a refresher, Trueplay is Sonos's tuning technology that optimizes the sound of a speaker for the room that it's in. The process requires you to flip your iPhone upside down and wave it around the room as your speaker plays bizarre sounds; what it's doing is analyzing how the sound reflects off the walls, ceiling and furniture in the room, and then recalibrating the speaker so that it sounds best for those conditions. The process takes just a few minutes.

Pretty much every Sonos speaker supports Trueplay — with the exception of the Roam SL, which is Sonos's newest portable speaker that lacks a microphone. On the flip side, Sonos's two other portable speakers, the Roam and Move, support Automatic Trueplay and don't need your smartphone (or your cooperation); they tune themselves automatically and on the fly.