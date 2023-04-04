If you can't find wireless earbuds that fit securely in your ears and stay there when you're moving and shaking, well, don't fret. Instead of constantly shoving them back into your ears, you should consider buying a pair with ear hooks.

An ear hook, in case it wasn't apparent, is an actual physical arm that wraps around your ear and prevents the earbud from falling out — it's kind of like a safety net for your earbuds. Wireless earbuds with ear hooks are particularly popular among the workout crowd. If you're a runner, cyclist or somebody who does CrossFit, the ear hooks help prevent your wireless earbuds from falling out when you're moving around.

Of course, these types of wireless earbuds aren't for everybody. The ear hooks aren't exactly discreet (or fashionable). And you might find the ear hooks to be a little awkward or uncomfortable while wearing them.

Ear Hooks or Ear Wings?

There are two main physical features that workout-focused wireless earbuds can have that specifically helps them stay in your ears — they can have ear hooks or ear wings.

An ear hook is a physical hook that grips the outside of your ear, while an ear wing is a silicone attachment that grips the inside of your ear. There are quite a few popular wireless earbuds that come with ear wings, including the , and the .

Ear hooks are usually made of more solid material, like plastic, while ear wings are usually made of a more flexible material like silicone. And while ear hooks are a part of the wireless earbuds, ear wings are generally swappable. Much like the silicone eartips that come with basically every pair of wireless earbuds these days, ear wings typically come in three different sizes, which allows swapping between different sizes to give the best possible fit.

How We Tested

We test a lot of different wireless earbuds, because, well, there are a lot of them out there. We test each pair of wireless earbuds for fit, sound quality, durability and other special features. The thing to note is that the most important thing is fit, especially with running and working out — because if they don't fit in your ears, you're not going to wear them. Ear hooks are specifically designed to help with that.

Our Picks for Best Wireless Earbuds with Ear Hooks

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Beats Powerbeats Pro amazon.com $249.95 $179.99 (28% off) SHOP NOW Excellent and secure over-ear fit

Works very similar to AirPods

Available in several different fun colors Charging case is huge

A few years old now

Expensive

• Water resistance: IPX4

• Battery life: 9 hours (per earbud)

• Charging: Lightning

The Powerbeats Pro are probably the best known and most popular wireless earbuds with ear hooks. They're essentially sport-focused AirPods, as they're integrated with Apple's special H1 chip that allows them to quickly pair with an iPhone. There are a few caveats with the Powerbeats Pro, however. They're not the best option for Android owners (as they work best with iPhone) and, because they've been around for several years, the Beats are due for an update.

(Note: The Powerbeats Pro are frequently on sale and, during holidays and promotions, you can snag them for as low as $130.)

JBL Endurance Peak 3

Amazon JBL Endurance Peak 3 amazon.com $99.99 SHOP NOW Ear hooks create a really snug and secure fit

Really water-resistant design

Surprisingly good transparency mode Charging case is huge

• Water resistance: IP68

• Battery life: 10 hours (per earbud)

• Charging: USB-C

Released in early 2023, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are one of the best all-around wireless earbuds with an ear hook design that you can buy. They have a tight, snug fit, plus they boast an IP68-rating, meaning they're as rugged as wireless earbuds come — so they're great for running and working out. Their companion app allows you to tweak settings, adjust the EQ and even customize an ambient sound (a.k.a. transparency) mode. And, they have a really good battery life. The kicker? They're less than $100.

Anker Soundcore Sport X10

Amazon Anker Soundcore Sport X10 amazon.com $79.99 $69.99 (13% off) SHOP NOW Ear hooks help the earbuds fit snug and secure

Decent active noise-cancellation

Very rugged design

Budget friendly Charging case is quite large

Swiveling ear hooks makes docking a little more time consuming

• Water resistance: IPX7

• Battery life: 8 hours (per earbud)

• Charging: USB-C

The Anker Soundcore Sport X10 are unique on this list because they're the only wireless earbuds with have active noise-cancellation — and while it's not nearly as effective as the noise-cancellation on higher-end wireless earbuds, it's still pretty impressive for earbuds that are well under $100.

Their earhooks have a similar tight-fitting design as the JBL Endurance Peak 3, which makes them pretty comfortable to work out with. The difference is that earhooks twist up and down, which helps the earbuds be more compact when in their charging case; however, it also makes placing them back in the charging case a little more of a process.

Skullcandy Push Active

Amazon Skullcandy Push Active amazon.com $79.99 $68.99 (14% off) SHOP NOW Comfortable and secure fit

Very affordable

Supports Spotify Tap Charging case is huge

A few years old now

• Water resistance: IP55

• Battery life: 8 hours (per earbud)

• Charging: USB-C

Skullcandy's Push Active are budget-friendly wireless earbuds with flexible ear hooks — they're made of a kind of tough silicone, which actually makes them really easy to fit around your ears. One of the coolest things about these wireless earbuds is they support Spotify Tap, so Spotify premium users can quickly start a playlist with a quick tap or a voice command (via "Hey Skullcandy"). They also have a built-in Tile integration, which could come in handy if you misplace them. The Push Active don't have active noise-cancellation, but they do fit fairly deep in your ears, which helps with blocking out ambient noises.