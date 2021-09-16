Watches are far too subjective to rank, you say? We did it anyway. For this list of the 50 Greatest Watches of All Time \u2014 GWOAT, if you will \u2014 we identified timepieces with a combination of compelling features, influence and lasting popularity, as well as a few overlooked but exceptional models. Deriving from all watch categories and from the past hundred or so years, this ultimate tally culminates in the single greatest, most iconic, most beautiful, most utilitarian, most ... eh, you get it. 50. Timex Weekender Diameter : 40mm Movement : Quartz Price : $45 A design classic, the Timex Weekender is the humble and affordable watch that's led to many an illustrious collection. It just might be the ultimate everyman, everyday watch. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 49. Casio Databank Diameter : 33.1mm Movement : Quartz Price : $51 Decades after their introduction, calculator watches are still somehow cool, and Casio's Databank is easily the most iconic. (Michael J. Fox wore one in Back to the Future .) For very little money you can still get a watch with a useful feature and scads of nostalgia. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 48. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Diameter : 38mm Movement : ETA 2802 handwound Price : $475+ One of the most basic and rugged mechanical watches you would actually want to wear every day, the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a contemporary classic. A thoroughly modern product, it references Hamilton's history of producing military and field watches . Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 47. Seiko SKX007 Diameter : 43mm Movement : Seiko 7S36 automatic Price : $347 The cult following surrounding Seiko's SKX series (and the SKX007 in particular) is nothing short of a phenomenon. Its solid specs and personality have won over minions of watch enthusiasts and regular Joes alike, and its basic characteristics still underpin the Japanese brand's image today. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 46. Doxa SUB 300T Diameter : 44mm Movement : ETA 2852 automatic (modern: 2824-2) Price : $1,890 Created in 1967 with input from none other than Jacques Cousteau, Doxa's Sub 300T epitomizes a brand known for its dive watches. It was the first watch to offer a unidirectionally rotating bezel and the first with a bright orange dial. The Conquistador version featured the first commercially available helium escape valve . Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 45. Nomos Metro Datum Gangreserve Diameter : 37mm Movement : DUW 4401 manual Price : $3,780 The Nomos Metro Datum Gangreserve was designed by Mark Braun and introduced the brand's in-house movement with Swing System escapement technology. One of Nomos's most notable models, it also stands out visually, with a quirky design featuring minty green highlights and an off-center power reserve indicator. Buy New 46. Bell & Ross BR03 Diameter : 42mm Movement : Sellita SW300-1 Automatic Price : $2,990 Few modern watches are as recognizable and iconic as Bell & Ross's smaller flagship design, first released in 2005. Based on cockpit instruments , the concept was introduced in the large BR01 series, but the 42mm BR03 makes it the wearable success that it is today. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 43. Oris Big Crown Pointer Date Diameter : 40mm Movement : SW 200-1 Automatic Price : $1,250+ Based on an Oris pilot watch from 1930s, the Big Crown Pointer Date offers a watch with formal styling but a shot of aviation influence. Its centrally mounted hand that indicates the date at the dial periphery is an uncommon feature that adds an unusual twist. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 42. Parmigiani Fleuerier Ovale Pantographe Diameter : 37.7mm Movement : Parmigiani PF111 handwound Price : $55,000 The Parmigiani Ovale Pantographe solves a basic watchmaking problem in a wonderfully over-engineered way. In order for the hands to reach their respective markers on this elegantly elliptical dial, they extend and contract like accordions as they travel around it. Inspiration was taken from a 19th-century pocket watch. Manufacturer Info 41. Urwerk UR105 Diameter : 39.5mm Movement : Urwerk UR 5.03 Automatic Price : ~$70,830 Urwerk seems to break all the "rules" of watch design and aesthetics and yet, somehow, the result is captivating. The UR 105 is perhaps the brand's most representative model, with a bizarre case and hands that themselves display the hours while pointing to the current minute along a track. Manufacturer Info 40. Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope Diameter : 40mm Movement : ETA 7750 Automatic Price : $1,995+ No watch better represents the German design philosophy of Bauhaus than the Junghans Max Bill collection, designed by its namesake in the 1950s. With clean and functional but captivating aesthetics, the Chronoscope is a masterpiece that still looks fresh today. Buy Now Shop Pre-Owned 39. Sinn EZM1 Diameter : 43mm Movement : Modified ETA 7750 automatic Price : $4,860 The Sinn EZM 1 "mission timer" is a professionally oriented chronograph watch that displays its stopwatch features on its main dial rather than via a more typical subdial layout. It's visually striking, tough as nails and one of the most notable watches from the German brand known for making no-nonsense, function-first tools. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 38. Seiko Prospex Turtle Diameter : 45mm Movement : Seiko 4R36 automatic Price : $495 Affectionately nicknamed the "Turtle," this affordable dive watch is one of the most popular modern Seiko's for good reason: It recalls the brand's past and makes for a bold but comfortable daily wearer just bursting with character. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 37. Tutima M2 Diameter : 46mm Movement : Modified ETA 7750 Price : $6,500 With roots in military timepieces, the pragmatic, technical M2 by German brand Tutima is one of the most distinctive pilot's chronographs available. Produced in titanium at 46mm on an integrated bracelet, it's not for the faint of heart or wrist. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 36. Rolex Datejust 1603 Diameter : 36mm Movement : Rolex 1570 automatic Price : ~$4,200+ The Rolex Datejust is neck and neck with the Submariner among the most recognizable and iconic watches of all time. In 1945, it was the first automatic watch to feature a date window , changing the watch industry forever. The ref. 1603, with its engine-turned bezel, epitomizes what's made the Datejust so swanky and versatile and beloved the world over. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 35. Tag Heuer Monaco Diameter : 37-39mm Movement : Various Price : $2,150+ The Heuer Monaco is notable for several reasons: Not only is it a unique-looking sporty chronograph in a square case, but it housed the brand's famous automatic Calibre 11 movement . It's best known, however, for its iconic silver-screen appearance on the wrist of Steve McQueen. Modern versions span a wide arrange of prices. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 34. Omega Seamaster Diver 300 Diameter : 42mm Movement : Omega 8800 automatic Price : $4,900+ Omega's flagship Seamaster Diver 300m stands out among a crowded field not only for the prestigious name on the dial and its contemporary looks, but because of its associations with a certain fictional spy : Yes, it's the watch choice of the modern James Bond , and that's a cool factor that's hard to beat. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 33. Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Diameter : 39mm Movement : Tudor MT5402 automatic Price : $3,700 The Tudor Black Bay is one of the most popular modern sports watches on the market, and the downsized Fifty-Eight model is arguably its best iteration. Rolex's sister company offers an exemplary level of quality, incredible value and a remarkably compelling package. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 32. Universal Gen\u00e8ve Polerouter Diameter : 34mm Movement : Various Universal Gen\u00e8ve automatic Price : $1,200+ One of the earliest watches by design luminary Gerald Genta , the Universal Gen\u00e8ve's Polerouter was made to promote the first trans-Atlantic flights over the North Pole. A remarkably well made and well designed watch featuring a micro-rotor to help keep it thin, the Polerouter remains notable today many decades after its debut. Shop Pre-Owned 31. Seiko 62MAS Diameter : 37mm Movement : Seiko 6217A automatic Price : ~$5,500+ Seiko is renowned today for its dive watches, a story that began in 1965. Basic principles and design elements established with the release of the 62 MAS in that year continue to inform the modern Japanese brand's highly capable, fun, affordable and deservedly popular dive watch range, as well as more upmarket models. Shop Pre-Owned 30. Longines Hour Angle Diameter : 47.5mm Movement : ETA A07.111 automatic Price : $5,000 The first Hour Angle watch was produced by Longines and developed with the famous aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1931 for navigational use in his aeronautic adventures. The brand today produces a modern interpretation with an automatic movement. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 29. Beobachtungsuhr (B-Uhr) Diameter : 55mm Movement : Various handwound Price : $6,000+ In the 1930s, the watch companies IWC , A. Lange & S\u00f6hne , Wempe , Laco and Stowa made incredibly durable, accurate, and legible watches for the German air force . Known as B-Uhr, many of the same brands still produce modern versions, most of which are smaller than the originals' 55mm cases. Shop Pre-Owned 28. Bulgari Octo Finissimo Diameter : 40mm Movement : BVL 138 automatic Price : $12,200+ The complicated case design of the Bulgari Octo watch was conceived by Gerald Genta , and today it's one of the edgiest luxury sport watches on the market. The busy case is offset by a simple dial and thin profile for a dramatic, luxurious look that immediately grabs your attention. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 27. Grand Seiko SBGJ235 Diameter : 40mm Movement : Grand Seiko 9S86 automatic Price : $6,300 Grand Seiko is one of the few companies offering the somewhat exotic feature of a "hi-beat" (5Hz) movement. The SBGJ235, with a hi-beat movement, handy GMT feature and impressive balance of colors, design and features, makes for a grail-worthy watch. Manufacturer Info 26. Rolex Day-Date 1803 Diameter : 36mm Movement : Rolex 1555 automatic Price : $6,500+ A symbol of luxury and status, the Day-Date is only produced in precious metals and is instantly recognizable as a Rolex . Building upon the design and date window of the Datejust, the Day-Date was released in 1956, adding the day of the week spelled out in full at the top of the dial. It's at its most iconic on its "President"-style bracelet. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 25. Breguet Type 20 Diameter : 39mm Movement : Breguet 582 automatic Price : $9,500 Produced for the French air force following WWII , the Type XX is one of the most notable pilot's watches available. It featured a a flyback chronograph, which allows the stopwatch function to be restarted without stopping it. While several companies made watches to the government's specifications, Breguet is the most notable and maintains a modern collection. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 24. Ressence Type 3 Diameter : 44mm Movement : Modified ETA 2824-2 automatic Price : ~$40,130 Ressence is one of the most unique and innovative watch brands in the world, presenting traditional mechanical horology in a strikingly novel way. The Type 3 represents the brand's vision best, with a dial that revolves to display the time and an oil-filled case that does wonders for legibility. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 23. Patek Philippe Calatrava Diameter : 37mm+ Movement : Various in-house Patek Philippe Price : $20,870+ The understated Patek Philippe Calatrava debuted in 1932 with reference 96 and established the blueprint for a collection that continues to this day. Though it stems from a brand known for highly complicated watchmaking , many consider the Calatrava to be the ultimate dress watch. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 22. IWC Portugieser Diameter : 40-44mm Movement : IWC in-house calibers Price : $7,250+ Restrained and classic in style, the IWC Portugieser is a dress watch staple. Introduced in 1939, the reference 325 was unusually large at 41.5mm at at time when much smaller watches were the norm, but it set the tone for a collection that today includes a range of watches , from three-hand models to chronographs and more. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 21. Rolex Daytona ref. 6239 "Paul Newman" Diameter: 39mm Movement: Valjoux 72 handwound Price: $238,000+ While nearly any Cosmograph Daytona with an exotic dial is more valuable than its standard-dial brethren, the 6239, which Paul Newman himself wore, blows them all out of the water. Newman's personal Rolex hammered for more than $17M in 2017, but even non-Newman owned variants are worth hundreds of thousands, and it's not hard to see why \u2014 they're some of the most beautiful watches ever made. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 20. Zenith El Primero Diameter : 37mm Movement : Zenith El Primero automatic Price : $7,000+ The groundbreaking 1969 Zenith El Primero movemen t, introduced in the reference A384 , was among the first automatic chronographs in the world. Operating at the unusually high frequency of 5Hz, Zenith's movement is still produced today and powers a variety of watches . Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 19. Heuer Carrera Diameter : 36-41mm Movement : Various Price : $2,500+ This well-known watch from Heuer and then TAG Heuer has taken many different forms over the years, but all draw upon the Carrera introduced in 1964 as the reference 2447. This might still be the most perfect of them all, and a modern remake captures its charms well while adding updates like a slightly larger diameter. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 18. Casio G-Shock Diameter : 43mm Movement : Quartz Price : Varies When Casio employee Kikuo Ibe smashed his prized watch, he was inspired to create one that simply "wouldn't break when you dropped it," and the first G-Shock debuted in 1983. Today, the DNA of the original reference DW-5000C carries on in the 5600 series and others and remains one of the toughest, coolest watches in existence. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 17. A-11 Diameter : ~32mm Movement : Various handwound Price : $150+ The A-11 has been called "the watch that won the war." Made by several American companies for Allied soldiers in WWII , it had to be durable, legible and accurate, traits that still define the best watches today. Despite its utilitarian purpose, it's somehow attractive \u2014 and one of the most notable watches ever made. Shop Pre-Owned 16. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Diameter : 21mm+ Movement : Quartz, handwound and automatic Price : $4,150+ Even at first glance, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, introduced in 1931, is an Art Deco design masterpiece, but it's even more unique for featuring a case that can be reversed on the wrist \u2014 originally conceived to protect it from knocks when being worn by polo players. Today it's made in both simple and complicated versions. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 15. A. Lange & S\u00f6hne Zeitwerk Diameter : 41.9mm Movement : A. Lange & S\u00f6hne L043.1 Manual Price : ~$88,300 A. Lange & S\u00f6hne's Zeitwerk was controversial at its introduction for its avant-garde looks, but quickly became one of the most unique and notable watches in recent history. It helps that every Lange watch is refined to exceptional standards, but it also signifies that the brand's take on classical German watchmaking incorporates room for creativity and daring. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 14. Cartier Santos Diameter : 35.1-43.3mm Movement : Various handwound or automatic Price : $6,250+ Officially the first purpose-built, serially produced wristwatch and simultaneously the first-ever pilot's watch, the Cartier Santos was made for a pioneering aviator in 1904. It remains one of Cartier's most popular collections and has an utterly distinctive personality. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 13. Grand Seiko Snowflake Diameter : 41mm Movement : Seiko Spring Drive 9R65 Automatic Price : $5,800 Probably Grand Seiko's most notable model, the Snowflake combines a multitude of features that make the brand unique: It uses an innovative Spring Drive movement, features "zaratsu" polishing and places emphasis on the beautifully textured execution of its dial. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 12. Breitling Navitimer Diameter : 41mm Movement : Breitling B-09 handwound Price : $8,600 The ref. 806 is perhaps the model that best encapsulates the history and signature features of the storied Breitling Navitimer, with a slide rule bezel that was used by pilots for a range of necessary calculations at a time before cockpits went digital. A modern remake offers much of the same appeal but with updated materials and construction. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 11. Rolex GMT Master ref. 1675 Diameter : 40mm Movement : Rolex 1570 automatic Price : ~$14,000-$35,000 Produced from 1959 through 1980, the Rolex GMT Master ref. 1675 is one of the longest-produced models from the brand and has come to define the iconic GMT Master look. The GMT Master is so culturally potent that any watch with the blue and red bezel will be called "Pepsi," but it's Rolex that coined the style, of course. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 10. Apple Watch Diameter : 34mm or 38mm Movement : WatchOS Price : ~$399+ The Apple Watch can also do far, far more than any watch in history, and continues to dominate the smartwatch segment itself. Apple studied the Swiss watch industry in developing its smartwatch and the result is a wearing experience that watch enthusiasts should appreciate \u2014 even if many are too stubborn to do so. Buy New 9. Patek Philippe Nautilus Diameter : 40mm Movement : Patek Philippe 26\u2011330 S C automatic Price : $30,620+ Persistently in-demand, the Nautilus is the steel sport watch from Patek Philippe , typically selling for far above its retail price. Designed in 1976 by the luminary Gerald Genta following the success of his Royal Oak for Audemars Piguet, the Nautilus is one of the most prestigious watches but offers a casual wearing experience and sporty specs. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 8. A. Lange & S\u00f6hne Datograph Diameter : 41mm Movement : A. Lange & S\u00f6hne L095.1 handwound Price : ~$51,570 Among the several models that debuted the modern incarnation of A. Lange & S\u00f6hne's revival in 1994 , it's the Lange 1 that catapulted the company to success. With an asymmetric layout featuring a subdial for the main time, a small dial for the seconds, a large digital date display and a power reserve indicator, it's not only striking and original, but its strong personality and thoughtful details make it a masterpiece in many collectors' minds. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 7. Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Diameter : 38mm+ Movement : Various Price : $9,500+ Dive watches as we know them today were born in 1953 when, alongside important releases from Rolex and Zodiac, Blancpain introduced its Fifty Fathoms . Originally designed for the French navy's elite Nageur de Combat , the watch was reissued back in the 2000s and the result is one of the most notable modern luxury dive watches available. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 6. Cartier Tank Diameter : 24.4mm+ Movement : Various handwound, automatic and quartz Price : $2,410 - $35,400 Cartier pioneered the wristwatch with a square-shaped Santos in 1904, but it was the 1917 Tank that catapulted the men's wristwatch into popularity. The collection is alive and varied today and constitutes the archetypical formal, elegant watch. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 5. Panerai Luminor Diameter : 40mm-50mm Movement : Handwound or automatic Price : $5,500-$149,000 The history of its use by Italian navy divers, its swaggering panache, its simple but masculine style, its captivating luminescence, its distinctive crown guard and locking mechanism...these all contribute to what makes the Panerai Luminor an enduring icon. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 4. Patek Philippe ref. 1518 Diameter : 35mm Movement : Heavily modified Valjoux handwound Price : $260,000+ Patek Philippe's perpetual calendar chronograph watches are legendary in part because they were the first company to ever produce such a watch serially. In 1941, the reference 1518 introduced this combination of perpetual calendar and chronograph \u2014 though highly complicated, it exemplifies refinement, elegance and wearability. Learn More 3. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Diameter : 37-44mm Movement : Various AP automatic Price : $19,300+ When Gerald Genta designed the Royal Oak for Audemars Piguet in 1970, not even he could have imagined its future success or influence. It single-handedly introduced the concept of the luxury steel sport watch with integrated bracelet to the world, but even nearly 50 years after its 1972 release it's as fresh and desirable as ever, if not more so. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned 2. Omega Speedmaster Professional Diameter : 42mm Movement : Various Omega handwound calibers Price : $5,350+ There's nothing quite as seductive as a chance to wear the same watch that passed NASA's stringent tests and went to the moon. The Omega Speedmaster's solid build and versatile looks further helped it become one of the most popular watches today, and it doesn't hurt that modern versions remain relatively accessibly priced. Buy New Shop Pre-Owned 1. Rolex Submariner ref. 5513 Diameter : 40mm Movement : Rolex 1520 and 1530 automatic Price : $11,000+ Uncontroversially, the Rolex Submariner is the most recognized and influential watch in history, and the 5513 is the model that established the form that defines the Sub as we know it today. Introduced in 1962 largely fully formed, it was produced for around 25 years. Simple and legible but eminently versatile, the watch world without this watch as its nucleus would look radically different. Manufacturer Info Shop Pre-Owned