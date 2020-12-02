Everything You Need to Know to Buy a Vintage Watch

Buying a vintage watch can be intimidating — we get it. There's so much to consider: Does the watch function properly? If not, how do you fix it, and what will that cost? Is the seller trustworthy? Is the watch priced correctly? Will watchmakers still have parts to service it several years from now? Will your wife divorce you if you buy it? Will your friends laugh at you? Does it matter? Do you have any friends?
We don't want you to freak the hell out about any of this, however. After all, it's just a watch. So we've collected the best in our many years of covering the vintage watch market all in one place for your convenience. Interviews with experts; market studies; highly opinionated rants — it's all here. (Actually, it's only mostly here — there's so much of it that we had to put all the rest of it here.)
So, dear reader, check out the vast amount of info available below at your fingertips, and good hunting.
How to Buy a Vintage Watch
Rolex
In which Jason Heaton explains the entire glorious hobby, why you should get into it, and how you should go about it.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io