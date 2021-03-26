All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in March 2021

New watches are pouring in as brands big and small ramp up for the year's biggest watch industry event, Watches & Wonders Geneva \u2014 held virtually this year, of course. That means a wide range of styles and price p0ints, from casual and affordable models to high-end, avant-garde and technically fascinating watches. 2021's major releases are just around the corner, but the selection of watches that came out March has whet our appetites. Wolf Creek Watch Company Voyageur Mechanical Presented by Wolf Creek Watch Company Upgrade your accessory game this season with the sleek bronze Voyageur Mechanical watch from Wolf Creek Watch Company. Inspired by outdoor exploration, the Voyageur Mechanical is the perfect addition to your wardrobe not only as an adventure companion, but to inspire taking more adventures as well \u2014 in both urban environments and natural ones. The watch is designed in Minnesota, made in Switzerland and features a CuSn8 bronze tonneau case with completely custom-designed details that set it apart from other watches on the market. The case dimensions make it incredibly wearable \u2014 38mm width, 43mm lug-to-lug and 11mm thick. It's powered by a reliable ETA 2801 movement with a 42-hour power reserve \u2014 important factors in a watch made for daily wear. The Voyageur ships on a custom-made strap from Leather Works Minnesota, but also includes two NATO straps (a green and a brown). Secure yours soon, because the Voyageur was only produced in a limited number. Price: $725 SHOP NOW Swatch x MoMA Watches Swatch partnered with the Museum of Modern Art on playful watches with themes based on the museum's most iconic works, including Hope II by Gustav Klimt, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, and others. They're available online from the MoMA store. Price : $80 SHOP NOW Shinola Silly Putty Detrola Watch No, it's not a watch made of the famously gooey, bouncy rubber material: it's the Detroit-based watchmaker's latest co-branding exercise with iconic American companies like Silly Putty's owner, Crayola. The watch is appropriately playful with bright colors and affordable pricing, but it unfortunately doesn't allow you to transfer newspaper-ink images with funny distortions. Price : $395 SHOP NOW Chronoswiss Opus Chronograph Flag Watch A complicated new chronograph from independent watchmaker Chronoswiss offers a look at its intricate innards and a striking aesthetic. The chronograph mechanism itself is involved, but so are the process and techniques in skeletonizing it and the dial in an attractive way. Price : $11,400 SHOP NOW Oris Aquis Relief Date Red Will red be the new en vogue dial color of 2021? Probably not, but it sure makes for a striking look on this new version of Oris's popular Aquis dive watch, which featuring a steel bezel with markings carved in relief. (The dial also matches the brand's signature red rotor that winds the automatic movement visible through the case back.) It'll be available for sale March 11. Price : $2,300 LEARN MORE Autodromo Intereuropa Copperstate 1000 Edition Everybody's favorite automotive watchmaker issued a special edition of 1,000 manually wound Intereuropa models. Equipped with copper dials, they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Copperstate 1000 race and feature a robust Swiss-made movement and a striking design. Price : $1,500 SHOP NOW B&R Bands Beads of Rice Bracelet B&R's take on the beads of rice bracelet is sporty and even available in a 22mm width, which is perfect for larger tool watches. Equipped with both brushed and polished surfaces, its a cool modern take on a design that's only just becoming popular again in the last couple of years. Note that each "bead of rice" is an individual link, unlike some examples which merely mimic the look with a single link shaped like multiple beads. Price : $75 SHOP NOW Sinn U1-T DS Watch Sinn's classic U1 dive watch is famously made from German submarine steel. The newest version is fully treated with the brand's proprietary "Tegimented" hardening process and a new dial execution. The dial has a rough-finished look thanks to a "decorative grinding" technique. The exact texture won't be the same on any two examples. Price : $2,850 SHOP NOW Oris TLP Albacete Watch Oris has teamed up with a pilot training school based in Albacete, Spain, called the Tactical Leadership Programme and introduced a limited-edition watch in its ProPilot collection to mark the occasion. It stands out from existing models with a green dial, gray-plated finish and a textile strap made from the same material, Ventile, used for immersion suits. Price : $2,400 SHOP NOW Echo/Neutra Averau 39 Boutique Italian brand with a mountaineering theme Echo/Neutra impressed us with the design and value of its debut product, the Averau field watch . The only thing it left wanting was a smaller presence than its 42mm diameter afforded, and the brand has now delivered that with a new, perfectly sized 39mm version. The Averau 39 is also offered in variations with a small seconds subdial or a moon phase indicator. Price : $525+ (Kickstarter price) SHOP NOW Citizen Series 8 Earlier this week, watch enthusiasts were surprised by the announcement of a high-end automatic Citizen Mechanical 0200 watch costing around $6,000 . Alongside this introduction is another collection called Series 8 that costs much less but still much more than the average Citizen. They have angular cases and somewhat sporty aspects, and they're powered by new automatic movements promising high accuracy and magnetic resistance. Availability is expected in the Fall of 2021. Price : $1,200-$2,000 LEARN MORE Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono Green Dial Watch Alongside new and refined, hand-wound versions of its Sixties-styled Intra-Matic chronograph , Hamilton gave its familiar automatic model an olive green dial. With the contrasting subdials enthusiasts love, it still qualifies as a "reverse panda dial" of sorts, and the automatic models are immediately distinguishable due to a contrasting tachymeter scale at the dial's periphery. Price : $2,245 SHOP NOW Casio G-Shock MR-G Kachi-Iro G-Shock expands its top-of-the-line MR-G collection with a new model with high-end details and all the latest features and tech. The new versions are centered on a bluish color called "kachi-iro," or "the color of winning," with roots in Samurai culture. Price : $3,000 SHOP NOW Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic Approaching the pricier range for a Timex, the Giorgio Galli S1 is named for its designer, who is also the designer behind many more recent Timex watches. A new version features a blue dial and is powered by a Miyota automatic movement. Price : $450 SHOP NOW Blancpain Tribute to Fifty Fathoms No Rad Watch When, in the 1950s-1960s, it became clear that the luminous radium paint used on watch dials was radioactive and a health risk, brands like Blancpain were at pains to emphasized that their watches didn't use it. The dive watches they made for the German Navy's Combat Swimmers in the 1960s featured a bright yellow and red, X'ed-out radiation symbol with the words "No Radiations," which has since become irresistible to collectors. (Tritium, which is still mildly radioactive, in fact, replaced the radium, making these dials technically "less radiations" rather than none.) Collectors will similarly perk up for the latest limited-edition recreation of that watch from Blancpain. Price : $14,100 SHOP NOW Timex M79 Automatic "Coke" Watch Timex is on a roll with its affordable, vintage-inspired Q and M series watches. The newest is named for a colorway reminiscent of the Coca-Cola logo, but more so the Rolex watches that most famously use it. Using a Miyota movement and measuring 40mm wide, the M79 is one of the best-looking automatic watches in the ultra-affordable range. Price : $279 SHOP NOW Longines Legend Diver Blue Watch Built in the vintage style of a "super compressor" dive watch , the Longines Legend Diver was already cool in its existing black dial variant. New versions now expand upon that retro tool watch base and give it a more contemporary treatment with blue and brown dial variant options in gradient executions. Price : $2,300 LEARN MORE Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze Watch Are you ready for a big, square dive watch in bronze with a red dial and bezel? You're not going to find this particular combination elsewhere very easily, but it's what makes the Bell & Ross's newest iteration of its BR 03-92 Diver stand out. A brown leather strap completes the warm, earthy tones for a watch that's sure to look even more unique with some patina . Price : $4,600 SHOP NOW DeBethune DB28XP Meteorite Watch DeBethune is one of those high-end independent watchmakers that's a bit out there . The brand's mix of technical details, complicated horology (most feature a tourbillon ) and strikingly original design is often space- and sci-fi-inspired, and the latest watch fits right in with a meteorite dial that's been given the brand's signature blue treatment. Price : $138,000 LEARN MORE Yema Meangraf Super R70 Watch Yema is on a roll resurrecting its historical watches from the '60s and '70s, of which the Meangraf is the latest. With a racing-inspired theme (and a cool name), the Meangraf has an unmistakably retro motorsport feel and a unique design with multiple bezel scales. A Seiko meca-quartz movement powers it, and the whole package is topped off with a box-style mineral crystal for an eminently affordable price. Price : $329-$349 SHOP NOW Kith x Casio G-Shock GM-6900 Rainbow Watch In another winning collaboration between Kith and G-Shock , the New York-based apparel retailer and Japanese watchmaker have presented a new limited edition version of the classic G-Shock 6900 series watch. The GM-6900 Rainbow has a metal bezel with ion plating that produces a gradient which spans the color spectrum, a look used on some other G-Shock watches with a striking effect. The complementing translucent resin band is emblazoned with the Kith monogram. Price : $400 LEARN MORE Unimatic U3-AS Apollo Soyuz Watch Boutique Italian watchmaker Unimatic celebrates the 1975 Apollo Soyuz collaborative mission between the United States and the Soviet Union to the International Space Station with a new chronograph watch. (Specifically, it takes inspiration from the Russian architect and designer Galina Andreevna Balashova and places her Apollo Soyuz logo in the 3 o'clock subdial.) With the brand's signature minimalist style and a Seiko meca-quartz movement, it offers a strong value and an irresistible appeal for space fans. Price : ~$665 (sold out) LEARN MORE Timex Q Color Series Watches Timex's proudly quartz "Q" family of watches continues to expand with new iterations in its "Color Series." The Same 12-hour bezel and retro bracelet are now available on models with a range of combinations, the latest of which includes monochromatic black-and-steel, all-black as well as a gold-plated finish model matched to a blue dial and bezel. As always, they offer a hell of a retro look for a minimal cash investment. Price : $189 SHOP NOW TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Watch TAG Heuer's tourbillon Heuer 02T watch was notable at its introduction for its remarkably affordable price considering what you'd normally pay for a Swiss-made flying tourbillon chronograph with COSC-certified accuracy . The latest version not only offers a new "azure" dial color but comes with a fully titanium bracelet \u2014 still for a relatively reasonable price. Price : $21,500 SHOP NOW Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey Watch Hublot is all about fusing styles, materials and concepts, and it does this to good effect with its latest collaboration with the prominent American artist Shepard Fairey. Constructed from titanium, the base Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph model gets an intricate mandala motif for its dial which continues onto the bezel \u2014 and even onto the watch's case. Dial cutouts reveal the Hublot in-house chronograph movement inside. Price : $22,000 SHOP NOW Omega Seamaster 300m Black Black Omega's new dive watch is so black that putting it once in the name wasn't enough. It's another example of the all-black or "phantom" style of watch, in which every element including the hands and dial is, well, black. Will it be legible enough to function as a watch or is it simply a fashion statement? Best to see it in person and judge for yourself. Its color, however, isn't its most notable feature: almost every external component of the Seamaster 300m Black Black is made of ceramic, from the case to the bezel to the dial. Price : $8,650 SHOP NOW