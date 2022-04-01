We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders — the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all the releases here and on Instagram.



Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon

Why It Matters

This isn't just the most expensive watch Grand Seiko has ever produced. It's also out of character for a brand typically known for practicality and a conservative style. A skeletonized tourbillon is neither of those things, but it shows off the brand's impressive capabilities — and its rise to compete among the most prestigious high-end watchmakers. This isn't your average tourbillon, either: it's developed to maintain steady flow of power even as the spring winds down in order to maintain chronometry. And, just for fun, it has a jumping seconds han.

Who It's For

Are you surprised that Grand Seiko has dedicated collectors ready to spend $350,000 on a totally wild watch? Don't be. Collectors that know high-end watchmaking and buy this kind of watch will know the creativity and quality they're looking at.



Reference Number: SLGT003

Diameter: 43.8mm

Pricing: $350,000

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe”

Why It Matters

For 2022, IWC took its beloved Pilot’s Watch Chronograph in 44mm and gave it a blindingly white costume. Inspired by US Naval uniforms and the winter landscape around Lake Tahoe, it features a white ceramic case and a matching rubber/textile strap. Powered by an in-house movement, it’s a nice change from the rest of the collection, which often makes use of military-adjacent coloring such as green, black and tan.

Who It's For

Limited to 1,000 pieces, this is the sort of watch that’s clearly fodder for collectors. However, given its boldly colored case paired to an otherwise stark, utilitarian dial, the “Lake Tahoe” is basically primed to become elevated streetwear.

Reference Number: IW389105

Diameter: 44mm

Pricing: CHF 11,000

A Lange & Söhne Odysseus Titanium

Why It Matters

A. Lange & Söhne is well known for its highly complicated, dressy pieces — that’s why people lost their sauce in 2019 when the brand debuted the sporty Odysseus in stainless steel. Further evolving the luxury sports watch concept, Lange released this limited-edition titanium version that's 43 percent lighter than its steel cousin.

Who It's For

Folks who couldn’t get their hands on a Nautilus or Royal Oak rejoiced when the original Odysseus debuted in 2019. Now that Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches are even purer unobtanium, more potential buyers will invariably flock to Lange. Of course, dedicated collectors will want one, too.

Reference Number: 363.117

Diameter: 40.5mm

Pricing: $56,500

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen

Why It Matters

Montblanc has created the first watch to be completely free of oxygen. But it's no mere novelty. Extreme environments found on the world's highest peaks can cause a watch's crystal to fog up; without oxygen, however, the dial will remain clear as day (it also prevents the oxidation of internal components). The watch will be tested by mountaineer Nimsdai Purja on an upcoming expedition to the peak of Mount Everest.

Who It's For

This piece will be useful to mountaineers, sure, but also of interest to collectors who appreciate pragmatic innovation in watchmaking.

Reference Number: LE290

Diameter: 44mm

Pricing: $8,600



Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400 Salmon Dial

Why It Matters

This release from fan-favorite brand Oris takes the company’s in-house Caliber 400 with five-day power reserve — and 10-year recommended service interval! — and houses it in a super cool titanium case with a matching, serpentine bracelet. Sleek and handsome, this is one of the best Oris watches in years, full stop.

Who It's For

Some folks care about in-house movements, some don’t. But who wouldn’t want a great-looking everyday watch with a fantastic movement, a 10-year warranty and a great bracelet at under $4,500? This is the type of piece that could introduce an entirely new generation to Oris.

Reference Number: 400 7778 7158 7 20 01 TLC

Diameter: 39mm

Pricing: $4,300

Panerai Luminor Perpetual Calendar Platinumtech

Why It Matters

Panerai is largely known for its classic, military-inspired dive watches. However, in recent years the Italian-founded brand has been expanding more into complicated watchmaking. The new Luminor Perpetual Calendar Platinumtech PAM00715 fits a perpetual calendar into a platinum case in the well known Luminor profile, making for a deceptively complex timekeeper that looks otherwise like a standard-issue tool watch. However restrained, that gray-green dial will turn heads.

Who It's For

Panerai collectors — “Paneristi” — are among the most die-hard, dedicated watch fans in the world. This piece is the sort of watch that these folks go bonkers for, though it’s also perfect for a well-heeled someone who’s craving a more utilitarian quantieme perpetuel.

Reference Number: PAM00715

Diameter: 44mm

Pricing: $67,800

Parmigiani Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante

Why It Matters

If you know the term rattrapante, you think of a chronograph watch. But the word just means "catch up" in French. Here, it's applied to a GMT, and it's the first-ever watch to offer this functionality. You can track another time zone with a second hour hand, and when you activate the rattrapante function (via the pusher at 8 o'clock), the gold GMT hand will catch up to the main hour hand and hide underneath it.

Who It's For

An evolution on the luxury sports watch concept, the Tonda PF is for collectors looking for more functionality and novelty — as well as the excellent craftsmanship Parmigiani is known for.

Reference Number: PFC905-102000B-100182

Diameter: 40mm

Availability: August 2022

Pricing: $28,700

Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Travel Time

Why It Matters

Patek Philippe has never before combined its beloved “travel time” complication with an annual calendar, which only needs to be adjusted once per year. Throw this in a Calatrava case with a vintage-inspired dial, and you’ve got a bona fide show-stopper.

Who It's For

Given pricing, this is a watch for high-rollers, dedicated Patek collectors, serious horophiles and lottery winners. However, it’s been so popular at Watches & Wonders that we could see this singular model expanding interest in Patek among a younger clientele. It’s that good.

Reference Number: 5326G

Diameter: 41m

Pricing: CHF 65,000

Ressence Type 8

Why It Matters

The conceptual nature and complexity of Ressence's unique approach unsurprisingly comes at a premium. The brand doesn't introduce a totally new collection often, and the latest takes the Bauhaus design and doubles down on the minimalism. The brand's simplest model is also comfortable and lightweight in titanium, and it's also significantly more affordable.

Who It's For

Though still an expensive luxury item in the grand scheme of things, the Type 8 offers a new entry level to one of the most innovative watch brands. Those who couldn't quite afford the brand's previous offerings now have a significantly more attainable option.

Diameter: 42.9mm

Availability: March 2022

Pricing: CHF 12,500

Rolex Air-King

Why It Matters

Rolex’s aeronautically themed, time-only collection was in need of an overhaul, and the Crown delivered: for 2022, the new ref. 126900 received crown guards for the first time and a 32XX-series movement, while the contentious, instrument-inspired dial received a few tweaks, including a “0” before the 5 index for aesthetic uniformity.

Who It's For

At a price of $7,000, the new Air King is one rung on the ladder beyond “entry-level” Oyster Perpetual territory. Still, it’s much cheaper than a Sub, GMT Master II or Daytona, and it should also be easier to purchase at retail.

Reference Number: 126900

Diameter: 40mm

Availability: March 2022

Pricing: CHF 7,000

Rolex GMT Master II

Why It Matters

Nobody — and we mean nobody — saw a left-handed Rolex coming, let alone a left-handed GMT Master II. Rolex also delivered this baby in a brand-new colorway, making for an exciting W&W debut.

Who It's For

Both southpaws and righties should be excited by this watch — when a righty wears it on his or her left hand, the crown won’t dig in, as it’s placed on the left side of the case. Die-hard Rolex collectors will probably pick one up, too (if they can), as a new colorway is too tough to resist.

Reference Number: 126720VTNR

Diameter: 40mm

Availability: March 2022

Pricing: $10,050 (Oyster); $10,250 (Jubilee)

Speake-Marin Ripples

Why It Matters

Whatever you call it, the type of luxury sport watch with an integrated bracelet inspired by the Royal Oak is all any buyer seems to want. It's perhaps even more interesting when you see unique takes on it from creative independent watchmakers like Speake-Marin. It's also the brand's first watch in steel.

Who It's For

Those who like the style of steel luxury sport watches will find something more unique in the Ripples that to stand out from Royal Oaks and Nautiluses. The interesting dial texture that gives it its name and the off-center seconds subdial help make it immediately recognizable.

Reference Number: 604015040

Diameter: 40.3 mm

Pricing: $21,500

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma Tourbillon Nanograph

Why It Matters

Believe it or not, this is TAG Heuer’s first solar-powered watch. Housing a caliber from La Joux-Perret and featuring a black, DLC-coated case, it’s a fairly light, unobtrusive timepiece. Bonus points go to the bezel; made of carbon, it’s infused with green Super-LumiNova and looks wildly cool after receiving a good charge from a flashlight.

Who It's For

Someone looking for a serious dive watch should look here but so should someone who simply wants a cool watch — the combination of light-up bezel, black case, solar-powered movement and stealthy aesthetics is a winner.

Reference Number: XCBN5A90.FC8315

Diameter: 44mm

Availability: April 2022

Pricing: CHF 350,000

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph

Why It Matters

TAG Heuer has done some wild things in the past, but this just might take the cake. Not only is it the most expensive watch the brand's ever produced but it incorporates interesting elements in a way we've never seen before. It's all about diamonds: the crown itself is a massive lab-grown diamond, more diamonds have been integrated into the case itself (in an interesting way) and the polycrystalline diamond dial is "a sum of crystals being grown as one." Oh, and there's a tourbillon thrown in for good measure.

Who It's For

This watch isn't really for consumers to wear: it's a one-off creation. But it shows TAG Heuer's capabilities and creativity, and perhaps even hints a the kind of features that can be expected in more widely available watches in the future.

Reference Number: WBP1112.FT6199

Diameter: 40mm

Availability: October 2022

Pricing: $2,950

Tudor Black Bay Pro

Why It Matters

Many an enthusiast had been clamoring for a Tudor GMT housed in the 39mm Black Bay 58 case. Well, they sort of got it! Some of them may wish for a thinner case — the BBP measures nearly 15mm tall, including the crystal — others will no doubt love the vintage-inspired looks and availability of the Black Bay Pro compared to Rolex’s wares.

Who It's For

Speaking of Rolex, the Black Bay Pro is no doubt inspired by the first-generation Explorer II. However, that watch is long out of production, making this one from Tudor a fine alternative. And at a price of $4,000 on steel, it’s perfect for someone who wants a watch with “true” GMT functionality but can’t spring for a ~$10,000 GMT Master II. (Hell, or even find one.)

Reference Number: 79470

Diameter: 39mm

Availability: March 2022

Pricing: $3,675 (strap); $4,000 (bracelet)

Vacheron Constantin Les Historiques 222

Why It Matters

The 222 from 1977 was one of the original crop of “luxury sports watches.” However, fewer than 1,000 of the first-generation watches were made, sending secondary market prices into six-figure territory. This modern reimagining under the Historiques line means that collectors can finally enjoy the 222 — albeit with an updated movement from Vacheron.

Who It's For

Dedicated fans of Vacheron, lovers of luxury sports watches with integrated bracelets and gold watch devotees in general are all going gaga for the 222 Historiques. It’s one of the show favorites, and we can see why — it’s handsome, it’s available and it’s a whole lot of gold.

Reference Number: 4200H/222J-B935

Diameter: 37mm

Pricing: Upon request

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Boutique Edition

Why It Matters

Iterating on the Chronomaster Sport, this boutique-only edition stands out with all the things that make the original a great everyday chronograph. But the tricolored bezel with matching subdials takes it in a different direction from models that would be compared to the Rolex Daytona.

Who It's For

Not just Zenith collectors. The pale tones of this particular version give a serious chronograph a lighthearted wearable vibe.

Reference Number: 03.3103.3600/69.M3100

Diameter: 41mm

Pricing: CHF 11,900

