Luxury Apple Watch Bands to Upgrade Your Gadgetry Game

You can change up your Apple Watch faces and customize widgets till you're blue in the face. But the only way to really make an Apple Watch feel individual, like it's yours, lies in your choice of bands.

Apple's own options are easy to swap and are nicely made — and starting at around $50, even Apple's standard bands might be considered luxurious. But spend a bit more, and you can significantly upgrade your experience and set yourself apart from the multitudes of others wearing, say, a silicone Loop. A genuinely refined bracelet or an expertly crafted organic material can take the feel of a premium gadget and help you enjoy your smartwatch on another level.

While you could clad your Apple Watch in a case made to look like a six-figure Richard Mille watch — whether for the irony or just because you love the design — we've got some great options to give your wrist a bit of a luxury makeover.

What size band should I get for my Apple Watch?

Various generations of Apple Watch have come in different dimensions, but there's always a smaller and a larger model for each "Series." Small models have measured 38mm, 40mm and now 41mm for the latest Series 7, while larger models are 42mm, 44mm and 45mm. The good news is that Apple was smart and kept the band attachments the same despite case proportions changing around them.

In other words, if you had a smaller early Apple Watch that was 38mm or 40mm, straps that fit it will still fit the Series 7's 41mm case. The same is true of straps made for 42mm and 44mm models: they'll fit the 45mm Apple Watch. The bottom line: all you need to worry about is whether you're getting the smaller or larger size (even if the maker doesn't include, say, the current Apple Watch sizes in its product description) as appropriate for your Watch.

Barton Apple Watch Band Adapter

Material: Steel

The watch straps below all have attachments made specifically for the Apple Watch's proprietary attachment system. But before you feel boxed in by that closed ecosystem, a cheap adapter available on Amazon or the like opens up the whole wide world of straps made for traditional watches — we're talking leather, rubber, even NATOs and more. It's also a great option if, say, you've already got a traditional strap you like and want to use for your Apple Watch.

Material: Steel

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

Harber Modern Leather

Material: Cowhide leather

Hand-made in Spain with full-grain cowhide leather these straps feature nice steel hardware and a high-touch feel. A family-owned brand based in London, Harber focuses on leather products and offers Apple Watch bands in a couple styles and in three colors each.

Material: Cowhide leather

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

B&R Bands Horween

Horween. The American tannery is legendarily known for producing some of the best leather you can get, and B&R bands is one of our favorite go-to strap makers.

Material: Steel

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

Juuk Vitero

Material: Steel

A Canadian company, Juuk makes a range of steel bracelets for Apple Watch using some of the same producers as high-end Swiss watchmakers. You might want to browse all the options, but the Vitero offers a distinctive look reminiscent of a TAG Heuer Link.

Material: Steel

Compatibility: 42mm, 44mm, 45mm

Martin & MacArthur Koa Band

Material: Koa wood

Though there are a number of companies making affordable wooden watches, wood still feels like an exotic material for this application. Not only is it sure to garner comments for its warm, organic look, but wood has a smooth texture and is pleasantly lightweight.

Material: Koa wood

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

Hermès Jumping Single Tour



Material: Woven textile

Maybe you got the Apple Watch Hermes that includes special screens along with a strap, and you want another one. Or maybe you just want to dress up the Apple Watch with the very best. The French luxury brand made these refined straps just for the Apple Watch.

Material: Woven textile

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

Apple Watch Link Bracelet

Material: Steel

Some of the best bands come from Apple itself, in part because they were carefully designed to match the Watch. The Link Bracelet is one of the best, and while it adds some heft with its steel construction, it takes the Apple Watch's level up a notch and is integrated in a harmonious way — and different finishes should match the watch cases finish perfectly.

Material: Steel

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

Shinola Leather Strap

Material: Leather

Up in Detroit, Shinola is making some fine leather products, among which are some luscious straps for traditional watches and for Apple Watch. They're nicely designed, cut and sewn by hand, and they're sure to feel like a major upgrade.

Material: Leather

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

La Californienne

Material: Leather

Want your Apple Watch band to show taste, sophistication and individuality? These bring a look to the smartwatch like little else. La Californienne offers a range of soft leather straps in rich color tones that offer both a casual and refined feel. We'd advise contacting Mr. Porter before ordering, however, in order to ensure the right size (as the website doesn't specify sizes or offer the option to select).

Material: Leather

Compatibility: All Apple Watch models

