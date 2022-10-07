Like a hobbit's second breakfast, this year, somewhere between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday come yet more "retail holidays." Yes, next week is Amazon's second Prime Day in 2022 — and Gear Patrol is, of course, the place to find all the best deals. But as Prime Day has seeped into wider retail culture, it's influencing other sites as well; the website Hodinkee is having an event of its own the same week as Amazon's second big day, too, just for all the watch nuts out there.

You can find some fun watches on Amazon, sure, but Hodinkee is bringing the horological interest at a higher level. As a destination for watch content as well as a dedicated shop, the Hodinkee event will involve a sale of 10 percent off pre-owned watches and watch accessories, the site's top 10 videos highlighted — and the main event: 10 pre-owned Rolex watches priced at their original retail value.

In case you weren't already aware, the chance to buy a used Rolex watch at its original retail price is something to perhaps get excited about. This is the (watch) world we live in.

Which Rolex models they are will be announced at 8am on the day of the event. (Note that the Rolex Submariner in the image above won't necessarily be among them and is only for illustrative purposes.) Then, one will be available to buy every hour at 10 minutes after the hour.

The first of its kind for Hodinkee, the event is taking place online on October 10th, 2022, and is called Hodinkee 10/10, a reference to the 10:10 position watch hands are commonly set in photographs.

