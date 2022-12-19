If you watched the World Cup, the only sight more ubiquitous than Lionel Messi slithering through much younger defenders was Kia's inscrutable logo blazoned across the advertising boards. That promotion was global and no doubt expensive. The car Kia promoted with it was the new EV6 GT, their new super-powered electric crossover.

I loved the standard EV6 when I drove it last January. It's a cool-looking sporty wagon (even if no one at Kia will call it that). It's quick. It's well-balanced. It's tuned a bit more for business than the Ioniq 5. And factoring out the dealer markups, it offers great value. The EV6 GT is less a range-topper and more — on paper at least — an entirely different animal.

The EV6 GT packs 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque — a substantial bump up from 320 hp and 446 lb-ft in the GT-Line AWD. It also gets sporty features the standard EV6 does not, like far grippier Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, bigger brakes with neon green calipers, an adaptive suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential. Its blistering 3.4-second 0-60 mph time — faster than at least one new Ferrari and one new Lamborghini — puts the EV6 GT in a new league where no one would ever expect to find a Kia.

At Kia's invitation (not a tough sell), I drove the EV6 GT around Las Vegas for a day, on track and off alike. The new super-crossover is brilliant in some ways, flawed in others — and sparks innumerable discussions. And getting Kia into those discussions — more than outright sales — is probably the EV6 GT's point.