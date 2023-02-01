Today's Top Stories
Save 25% on Our Premium Print Magazine, Just in Time for Valentine's Day

To snag the offer, simply use the code VDAY-25 at checkout.

By Gear Patrol
a grid layout of multiple issues of gear patrol magazine on a dark grey background
Matthew Stacey

Gear Patrol Magazine is our award-winning biannual print publication showcasing unforgettable storytelling, in-depth reporting and stunning original photography. For a limited time, take 25 percent off individual copies and annual subscriptions.

Want to really give the gift of Gear Patrol? Give one year of Gear Patrol Magazine, which includes instant access to our digital archive of past issues, at this rarely discounted rate. The money you save can go toward other Valentine's Day gifts (we hear chocolate is pretty popular, too).

Don't wait. The deal only runs through February 15th. Simply use the code VDAY-25 at checkout to lock in your discount while supplies last.

Buy Now

About Gear Patrol Magazine
Take Gear Patrol Magazine with You On the Go
