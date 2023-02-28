Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of February 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

From a hybrid WFH office chair and gaming throne to a super-popular sling bag, our editors sussed out the best of the best from month two of this year.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a man playing tennis, a man wearing a jacket, and a bottle of body wash in pine needles
courtesy

February is always kind of an odd duck of a month. For starters, it's usually a couple of days shorter than the rest of the year. But it also marks the first big shopping holidays of the year — Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day — during which people are shopping for everything from flower bouquets to backyard furniture (and usually with some pretty great deals to be had). There are even some stragglers still hunting down those new-year-new-you fitness products. As such, this month's most popular products are kind of a mixed bag.

Here, you'll find everything from a work-from-home office chair that doubles as an ergonomic gaming throne to a sling bag/fanny pack that has consistently sold out quickly every time it has been restocked from one of our favorite lifestyle and fitness brands. We've even seen a little uptick in folks buying luggage and other bags ahead of warm-weather travel season. Truly, no matter what category you're shopping for in 2023, you'll probably find something you want below.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Chair
Courtesy
Now 63% off
$70 AT SECRETLAB.CO

If you work from home and you want an office chair that's supportive, durable, well-made and sturdy enough to handle a lot of wear and tear — the kind that might occur over the course of numerous hardcore gaming sessions — this might just be the perfect WFH seating solution for you.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE SECRETLAB TITAN EVO

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag
$38 AT LULULEMON

Believe it or not, this seemingly simplistic Lululemon Belt Bag (or sling bag or fanny pack or crossbody bag, whichever you choose to adhere to) is so popular that it keeps selling out. But it is in stock right now and you can actually get it in three different colorways... so long as you don't wait too long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

Dr. Squatch Woodland Pine Cologne
$59 AT DRSQUATCH.COM

Not everyone wants to smell like patchouli and/or sandalwood. If you're tired of all those traditional fragrances and would rather smell like a lumberjack, there's Dr. Squatch's Woodland Pine Cologne with its long-lasting, sustainably-sourced, chemical-free scent.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLOGNES

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants
$119 AT BONOBOS

Who says you can't look great, office-ready and still be comfortable? Not Bonobos with its Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, that's for sure. These look like slacks but feel like workout pants and they're so comfortable you might want to wear them even when you don't have to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DRESS PANTS

On Running Roger Pro Sneaker
Courtesy
$200 AT ON RUNNING

Made in collaboration with tennis pro Roger Federer, On Running's aptly-named Roger Pro performance sneaker is so popular that the brand has had a pretty difficult time keeping it stocked. However, it is available right now in nine of its fourteen sizes... but for how long that lasts, we can't say.

READ ABOUT THE ON ROGER PRO SNEAKER

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
$268 AT HUCKBERRY

Thanks to the fact that it appears in HBO's new hit show, The Last of Us, in which it can be seen wrapped around the hunky shoulders of Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller, Huckberry's best-selling trucker jacket is now at the forefront of everyone's mind. It doesn't hurt, either, that it's a true heritage-quality piece that will last for (and age beautifully across) decades of usage.

READ ABOUT PEDRO PASCAL'S 'LAST OF US' JACKET

Pax Plus Weed Vape
Courtesy
$250 AT PAX.COM

Finally, after years of dominating the weed vape industry, the Pax 3 has a worthy successor in the Pax Plus. Yes, it looks very similar and boasts a mostly-the-same array of features. But the improvements, however small, are significant enough to topple its predecessor and set a new standard for THC enjoyment devices.

READ OUR FULL PAX PLUS REVIEW

Monos Carry-On Pro
Courtesy
Now 14% off
$295 AT MONOS.COM

We really cannot sing the praises of this travel bag enough. It has features that are comparable to those touted by internet-famous brand Away but at a fraction of the cost. It also looks great and has the durability to back it up. How do we know all this, you ask? Well, we tested it, of course.

READ ABOUT MONOS VS. AWAY LUGGAGE

Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon eMTB
Now 25% off
$6,375 AT SPECIALIZED

According to the brand, this "new, lightweight breed of eMTB that [...] adds just enough power to introduce a whole new dimension of kick ass." What that means to you, the rider, is a whole lot of fun on those trails and a lot less work. That's aided, of course, by its carbon frame, Fox suspension and SRAM Eagle NX drivetrain.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKES

The Runwell Backpack
$995 AT SHINOLA

Simple. beautiful, elegant, classic — these are all words that apply to Shinola's flagship backpack. And while it doesn't exactly break the mold, it does everything it needs to marvelously well... for those that can afford it. In fact, it even ages beautifully, thanks to its natural grain leather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

