Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

If you're anything like us, you're constantly on the lookout for the elusive, so-called "perfect" pair of jeans. They need to be comfortable enough to wear, durable enough to last and versatile enough to dress up or down. That's the formula for Revtown's Taper Jeans at least. Cut from the brand's signature fabric made for mobility, comfort and durability, with a skinny (but not too tight) fit and a slight taper at the knee, these jeans are damn near perfect. Oh, and did we mention the price?
From Filson, Barbour, Ship John and more.
What are the differences between all of Apple's, Amazon's and Samsung's tablets. We break it down for you.
Seeking solace from the pandemic, I arranged to test a truly glorious collection of Snow Peak products. Despite my worst efforts, the stuff rocked.
Odds are good you're well-acquainted with this feature...but do you know how it works?
We review the Rado Golden Horse 1957: a near exact reproduction of a vintage watch that hits all the right modern notes.
Comparing the new subscription service to Nike Training Club, Peloton and other digital workout leaders.
You can have a better-than-brand-new version of the ultimate 1990s forbidden fruit car...but it will cost you.
If you want to make good coffee at home, you need a coffee grinder. These are the only six you need to consider.
A Heuer and a Panerai — each with special significance to the watch industry — also auctioned for eye-watering prices.
From dry-aged osso buco to the best damn bacon you can buy, these are the best sites to shop for meat online.
2021 should see four all-new Mercedes EVs arrive — and that's just the beginning.
Now is a busy time for you and for shipping carriers. Order by these dates to get your gifts in time for the holidays.
This is vintage Toyota pricing gone wild.