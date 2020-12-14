Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Denim That's Damn-Near Perfect, the Best Waxed Jackets to Buy & More

Refresh Your Denim Lineup with Revtown
revtown taper jeans
Revtown

If you're anything like us, you're constantly on the lookout for the elusive, so-called "perfect" pair of jeans. They need to be comfortable enough to wear, durable enough to last and versatile enough to dress up or down. That's the formula for Revtown's Taper Jeans at least. Cut from the brand's signature fabric made for mobility, comfort and durability, with a skinny (but not too tight) fit and a slight taper at the knee, these jeans are damn near perfect. Oh, and did we mention the price?

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now
best wax jackets
Taylor Stitch

From Filson, Barbour, Ship John and more.

LEARN MORE

The Best Tablets For Every Purpose
best tablets 2021
Courtesy

What are the differences between all of Apple's, Amazon's and Samsung's tablets. We break it down for you.

LEARN MORE

This Fancy Camp Gear Is Nearly Idiot-Proof (According to an Idiot)
snow peak
Snow Peak

Seeking solace from the pandemic, I arranged to test a truly glorious collection of Snow Peak products. Despite my worst efforts, the stuff rocked.

LEARN MORE

What Does That Tab on Your Rear View Mirror Really Do? We Found Out
cruising at 75 mph in a red convertible sports car
dszcGetty Images

Odds are good you're well-acquainted with this feature...but do you know how it works?

LEARN MORE
Is This the Vintage-Styled Dress Watch to Rule Them All?
rado golden horse
Zen Love

We review the Rado Golden Horse 1957: a near exact reproduction of a vintage watch that hits all the right modern notes.

LEARN MORE

Apple Fitness+ Is Here, But How Does It Stack Up to the Competition?
apple fitness app
Apple

Comparing the new subscription service to Nike Training Club, Peloton and other digital workout leaders.

LEARN MORE

The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021
four coffee grinders side by side
Chandler Bondurant

If you want to make good coffee at home, you need a coffee grinder. These are the only six you need to consider.

LEARN MORE

Nissan Is Restoring Original Skyline GT-Rs to Better Than New (For an Insane Price)
nissan skyline gt r
NISMO

You can have a better-than-brand-new version of the ultimate 1990s forbidden fruit car...but it will cost you.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Meat Companies to Have Steak, Pork, Chicken and More Delivered to Your Door
10 places to buy meat online gear patrol lead full v2
Crowd Cow

From dry-aged osso buco to the best damn bacon you can buy, these are the best sites to shop for meat online.

LEARN MORE

Mercedes-Benz's Electric Car Onslaught Is About to Kick Into High Gear
mercedes eq, eqs in der factory 56 im mercedes benz werk sindelfingen im ersten halbjahr 2021 startet in der factory 56 im mercedes benz werk sindelfingen die produktion der elektrischen luxuslimousine eqs mercedes eq, eqs at the factory 56 at the mercedes benz plant in sindelfingen in the first half of 2021, production of the eqs l uxury electric sedan will start in factory 56 at the mercedes benz plant in sindelfingen
Mercedes-Benz

2021 should see four all-new Mercedes EVs arrive — and that's just the beginning.

LEARN MORE

Turns Out Paul Newman's Other Rolex Watch Is Also Worth Millions
phillips auction
Phillips

A Heuer and a Panerai — each with special significance to the watch industry — also auctioned for eye-watering prices.

LEARN MORE

Need Your Gift by Christmas? Here Are a Few Key Shipping Cutoff Dates
black friday online shopping
Future PublishingGetty Images

Now is a busy time for you and for shipping carriers. Order by these dates to get your gifts in time for the holidays.

LEARN MORE

You Won't Believe How Much This Classic Toyota Pickup Costs
1991 toyota pickup
Vanguard Motors

This is vintage Toyota pricing gone wild.

LEARN MORE

