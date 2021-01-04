Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Today in Gear: A Better Way to Bike Indoors, the 5 Most Important Cadillacs Ever Made & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
garmin neo 2t bike trainer
Garmin

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
the best lte equipped laptops and why they are the wave of the future gear patrol full lead
Lenovo

Whatever you’re looking to achieve in 2021, these productivity tips are a good foundation for being your best self this year.

LEARN MORE
How to Bike Indoors and Not Hate Every Minute of It
garmin neo 2t bike trainer
Garmin

Garmin's TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer mimics the feel of outdoor cycling surprisingly well.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
best watches under 5,000
Courtesy

There are incredible values to be had at the sub-$5k mark from a wide array of brands.

LEARN MORE

These Are the 5 Most Important Cadillacs Ever Made
cadillac cts v wagon
Cadillac

Cadillac didn't once just reach the zenith of the car world; it became the byword for doing so in any human endeavor.

LEARN MORE

Why This Chef Swears by Lululemon Pants in the Kitchen
chef staples jack peterson
Courtesy

Cooking is basically a workout, so Jack Peterson shows up ready.

LEARN MORE

The Ford Bronco Has Been Delayed Again, And You Can Guess Why
2021 ford bronco 4 door
Marc UrbanoCar and Driver

Ford announced the new Bronco back in January 2017, but it may not hit production until May 2021.

LEARN MORE

The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)
best dolby atmos soundbars of 2020 gear patrol lead full 2
.

It’s 2021 and more and more soundbars support Dolby Atmos and deliver a pretty epic home theater experience.

LEARN MORE

VW Has a Wild Idea to Make Charging Electric Cars Easier
volkswagen electric charging robot
Volkswagen

Volkswagen's idea is relatively cheap, potentially game-changing...and involves cute robots.

LEARN MORE

BMW Is Whipping Up a Faster, Even More Powerful M5
bmw m5 competition 2020
BMW

The BMW M5 CS takes the car we love and makes it better the old-fashioned way: less weight, more power.

LEARN MORE
Why Bourbon Made by Podcasters Makes Perfect Sense for Whiskey in 2021
purist united
Purist

Welcome to 2021, when your favorite bourbon podcast and your favorite bourbon come from the same people.

LEARN MORE

Jeep Has Big Plans to Build More Custom Wranglers and Gladiators, Report Says
2020 jeep wrangler ecodiesel review gear patrol lead slide 3
Jeep

Want a tricked-out off-roader or an overlanding-ready Jeep? The company may start building them in-house.

LEARN MORE

This Vintage Chevy Suburban Camper Is an Overlander Unlike Any Other
1989 chevrolet suburban 2500 camper van
Cars & Bids

A heavy-duty Suburban with a lift kit and living space? Shut up and take our money.

LEARN MORE

It's Time to Uninstall Adobe Flash From Your Computer
adobe
Adobe

You probably have Adobe Flash Player installed on your computer. It's now time to uninstall it — here's how.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories