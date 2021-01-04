Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Better Way to Bike Indoors, the 5 Most Important Cadillacs Ever Made & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Whatever you’re looking to achieve in 2021, these productivity tips are a good foundation for being your best self this year.LEARN MORE
Garmin's TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer mimics the feel of outdoor cycling surprisingly well.
There are incredible values to be had at the sub-$5k mark from a wide array of brands.
Cadillac didn't once just reach the zenith of the car world; it became the byword for doing so in any human endeavor.
Cooking is basically a workout, so Jack Peterson shows up ready.
Ford announced the new Bronco back in January 2017, but it may not hit production until May 2021.
It’s 2021 and more and more soundbars support Dolby Atmos and deliver a pretty epic home theater experience.
Volkswagen's idea is relatively cheap, potentially game-changing...and involves cute robots.
The BMW M5 CS takes the car we love and makes it better the old-fashioned way: less weight, more power.LEARN MORE
Welcome to 2021, when your favorite bourbon podcast and your favorite bourbon come from the same people.
Want a tricked-out off-roader or an overlanding-ready Jeep? The company may start building them in-house.
A heavy-duty Suburban with a lift kit and living space? Shut up and take our money.
You probably have Adobe Flash Player installed on your computer. It's now time to uninstall it — here's how.