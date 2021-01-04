Everything from the front seats forward remains pretty much stock, all the way to the 5.7-liter V8 that makes 195 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque under the hood and the three-speed automatic that sends power to the wheels through a two-speed transfer case. A lift kit has also been added, making it a bit easier to get to that

There's a fair bit of wear and tear, as you might expect from a car that's celebrating its 32nd birthday this year. Still, it's in far better shape than you'd expect of a car that age with around 315,000 miles on the odometer. It's clearly benefited from caring owners; the first one kept it all the way until 2019, and both have kept it in the comparatively car-friendly climates of California and Texas.

If this seems like a camper you'd like to park in your driveway, you have through January 5th to place your bid. As of this writing, the top bid stands at $7,100.

