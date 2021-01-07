Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, What to Know About the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
It takes a lot of gear to hit the slopes. Start here.
Do you prefer working from a laptop or desktop?
Bring in the noise, bring in the bargain.
Field watches should be reliable, legible and simple.
The MBUX Hyperscreen, as it's called, will debut in the all-electric EQS
They’re the best option for most people building a home stereo system.
Jeep's sales beast SUV has a big change in store for 2021.
Jeep will now offer all Wranglers the best of both worlds when you take the top down...for a steep price.
Musicians and visual artists decorated Yeti coolers that are being auctioned off to support live performance crews.
The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll help a great cause.