Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, What to Know About the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
apple imac 2x performance boost gear patrol slide 3
.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Everything You Need to Go Skiing
best ski and snowboard gear of 2020 gear patrol 012
Chase Pellerin

It takes a lot of gear to hit the slopes. Start here.

LEARN MORE

The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, Four Ways
satechi
Satechi

Do you prefer working from a laptop or desktop?

LEARN MORE

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N: A Hot Hatch for Extroverts Who Love a Good Deal
hyundai veloster n
Hyundai

Bring in the noise, bring in the bargain.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Field Watches
field watches
Courtesy

Field watches should be reliable, legible and simple.

LEARN MORE

Mercedes-Benz's New Infotainment System Is 56 Inches of Glass Dashboard
mercedes benz eqs
Mercedes-Benz

The MBUX Hyperscreen, as it's called, will debut in the all-electric EQS

LEARN MORE

Integrated Amplifiers Are the Future of Hi-Fi, Here Are the Ones to Buy in 2021
refresh integrated amps gear patrol lead full
Schiit

They’re the best option for most people building a home stereo system.

LEARN MORE

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Everything You Need to Know
jeep grand cherokee l
Jeep

Jeep's sales beast SUV has a big change in store for 2021.

LEARN MORE

The Jeep Wrangler Has Cool New Doors to Better Fight the Bronco
2021 jeep® wrangler rubicon 392 with jeep performance parts
FCA US LLC

Jeep will now offer all Wranglers the best of both worlds when you take the top down...for a steep price.

LEARN MORE

Billie Eilish Decorated a Yeti Cooler and You Can Buy It
yeti coolers decorated by musicians
Courtesy

Musicians and visual artists decorated Yeti coolers that are being auctioned off to support live performance crews.

LEARN MORE

Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help Black Colleges Thrive
2021 honda civic type r limited edition
Honda

The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll help a great cause.

LEARN MORE

