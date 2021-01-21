Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: The Best Affordable Mechanical Watches, the Land Rover of Your Dreams & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
kind of obsessed seiko 5 gear patrol slide 5
.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Best Affordable Mechanical Watches
best affordable watches
Courtesy

From field watches to divers to dress watches and more.

LEARN MORE

The Twisted Automotive NA-V8 Defender Is the Land Rover of Your Dreams
twister defender na 90
Twisted Defender

Ever desperately wanted a Defender in your driveway? This is the one you were fantasizing about.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Missed at CES 2021
ces 2021
Courtesy

Highlights from the cyberspace Consumer Electronics Show.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Space Heaters for 2021
best spacer heaters
Courtesy

Bringing the heat in more than one way.

LEARN MORE
Nobody Is Drinking One of Jim Beam's Best Bourbons (Still)
bakers 7
Baker's

Baker's Bourbon came back from a study abroad trip with renewed purpose (and abs). Here's hoping nobody notices.

LEARN MORE

The Best Portable Chargers for Your Laptop
best portable chargers
Courtesy

We've rounded up the best portable batteries that can charge your laptop and are also small enough to fit in your backpack.

LEARN MORE

The Best Hiking Shoes of 2021
two people taking a break from hiking
Chase Pellerin

Trade full ankle support for lightness and agility to keep you moving on the trail.

LEARN MORE

The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men
man wearing sweatshirt
Huckberry

Perfect as light summer outerwear or a winter layering piece.

LEARN MORE

Check Out Nissan's Super-Cool Pop-Top Electric Camper Van
nissan camper van concept
Nissan

Custom camper vans are big business. Nissan's latest concept suggests they may cut out the middle man and offer their own.

LEARN MORE

You're Out of Time to Buy a New Dodge Durango Hellcat
2021 dodge durango srt hellcat the most powerful suv ever features a new aggressive exterior, a new interior with a driver centric cockpit and delivers 710 horsepower, shown here in reactor blue with dual silver stripes
FCA US LLC

The 710-hp super-SUV is apparently all sold out.

LEARN MORE

The Best Active Speakers of 2021
best bookshelf speakers
Hunter D. Kelley

It’s all about the speaker-and-amplifier combo.

LEARN MORE

What I'm Drinking to Keep Dry January Actually Dry
brookyn brewery
Brooklyn Brewery

I might just extend this into Dry February.

LEARN MORE

Himalaya and Taylor Stitch Teamed Up to Create a Stunning Vintage Land Rover
himalaya land rover
Himalaya

We love old Landies, and we're suckers for boot-quality waterproof wax suede. So yeah, we dig this.

LEARN MORE

