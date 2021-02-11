Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: Who Owns Your Favorite Whiskey Brand, Free MacBook Batteries From Apple & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
computer
Apple

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

5 Cool New Running Shoes You Need to Know
running shoes from hoka, altra rivera, and the north face
Courtesy

Lighter, faster, more stable — running shoes keep getting better and better.

Who Owns Your Favorite Whiskey Brand?
whiskey brands
Chandler Bondurant

Whiskey, like most Big Business, is dominated by a few power players. Here's how it all shakes out.

The 7 Best Mechanical Chronographs You Can Buy Today
best chronos
Vacheron Constantin

Outdated? Yes. But who cares?

7 Essential Apps Every Driver Should Have On Their Phone
7 best driving apps on black iphones

Want a better driving experience? Add these apps to your phone.

Don't Buy a Watch Without Considering This Important Factor
omega
Omega

What covers a watch's dial is more important than you think.

This Cheap, Good Looking Storage System Will Save Your Apartment from Ruin
storage solutions gear patrol feature
The Container Store

Borrowing design cues from some famous systems like Vitsoe’s 606, The Container Store’s Elfa family of storage products is decent-looking and affordable.

The Pros and Cons of Buying Crocs
crocs shoes increasingly popular amongst trendy israelis
David SilvermanGetty Images

They're cheap. They're ugly. They're really, really popular.

Ford's Most Exciting New F-150 Is Only a Year Away
2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford

Ford's product planning head has confirmed when the electric F-150 will arrive.

Want to Get a Great Deal on Electronics? Buy Refurbished.
electronics on a white surface laptop, headphones, smart watch, and cell phone
Courtesy

Most “refurb” products are just like new ones — and they come with the same warranty.

The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars of 2021 (So Far)
best dolby atmos soundbars of 2020 gear patrol lead full 2
It’s 2021 and more and more soundbars support Dolby Atmos and deliver a pretty epic home theater experience.

GM's Giant SUVs Might Be About to Get a Lot More Powerful, Report Claims
2021 chevrolet suburban z71
Chevrolet

Anybody fancy a supercharged Suburban?

Apple's Replacing Old MacBook Pro Batteries for Free. Here's How to Check If Yours Is Included
computer
Apple

If you have a MacBook Pro from 2016 or 2017 and it won't charge past one percent, Apple could give you a replacement battery for free.

The Jeep Wrangler EV May Boast a Name Borrowed from the Marvel Universe
jeep wrangler electric
Jeep

Could Jeep debut its new electric Wrangler with Sir Ian McKellen behind the wheel?

