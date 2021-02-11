Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Who Owns Your Favorite Whiskey Brand, Free MacBook Batteries From Apple & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Lighter, faster, more stable — running shoes keep getting better and better.
Whiskey, like most Big Business, is dominated by a few power players. Here's how it all shakes out.
Outdated? Yes. But who cares?
Want a better driving experience? Add these apps to your phone.
What covers a watch's dial is more important than you think.
Borrowing design cues from some famous systems like Vitsoe’s 606, The Container Store’s Elfa family of storage products is decent-looking and affordable.
They're cheap. They're ugly. They're really, really popular.
Ford's product planning head has confirmed when the electric F-150 will arrive.
Most “refurb” products are just like new ones — and they come with the same warranty.
It’s 2021 and more and more soundbars support Dolby Atmos and deliver a pretty epic home theater experience.
Anybody fancy a supercharged Suburban?
If you have a MacBook Pro from 2016 or 2017 and it won't charge past one percent, Apple could give you a replacement battery for free.
Could Jeep debut its new electric Wrangler with Sir Ian McKellen behind the wheel?