Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Ultimate Guide to the Omega Speedmaster, Shakeups at Land Rover and Jaguar & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
A coffee grinder for the campsite, a GPS watch with a battery that lasts for ages, a rooftop tent and more.
The closest thing to a Porsche 911 race car you can buy is back with a stick shift and a lot more downforce.
Watches that tick more than ten times a second aren’t just accurate — they’re a sight to behold.
Driving a roadster is about as sweet an automotive experience as you can get. And you don't need to shell out big bucks for the fun.
Hamilton's Khaki Field Mechanical is a throwback to the classic American military watch of yore.
Apple doesn't make a battery case for any iPhone 12 model, but there are plenty of third-party options available. We've rounded up our favorites.
Put on these records and they’ll sound are a million light years away from today’s sterile digital soundscapes.
These whiskey glasses do what you need them to, and they won’t cramp your style along the way.
Here's everything you need to know (and more) about one of the most iconic watches of all time.
The future looks bright at Land Rover, but Jaguar is embarking on some wild shifts.
If you have an Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE and it won't charge after going into Power Reserve mode, Apple could fix it for you for free.
A report says Ford's new Maverick pickup could get some sweet off-roading mods.