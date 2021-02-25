Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

IWC Just Brought Back a Cult Classic Watch from the 1990s IWC The Tribute to 3705 recalls an early black ceramic pilot's watch — one that trades for big money these days. LEARN MORE

Iconic Watch Hand Designs and the Watches They Look Best On H. Moser & Cie. The right pair of hands can make or break a watch design — these are some of the most important types. LEARN MORE

Major Taylor’s Wild Ride Agence Rol The journey of cycling’s first African-American world champion is even more remarkable when you consider the kinda bike that got him there. LEARN MORE

The Essential Gear You Should Keep in Your Car All Winter Long Courtesy Want to stay safe and warm while navigating the cold, hard world? Here's what you need. LEARN MORE

10 Terrific Productivity Apps in 2021 From calendar apps to to-do-list apps, project management apps to note-taking apps, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite apps for your home and workplace. LEARN MORE

Land Rover Is Giving the New Defender a Supercharged V8 Nick Dimbleby The Land Rover Defender was already cool. Now, it boasts a 518-hp V8 — and performance upgrades to go with it. LEARN MORE

Roomba Been Acting Drunk? iRobot Says It Won't Be Sober for Weeks Chandler Bondurant James Cameron never predicted the rise of the machines would start with drunk robot vacuums. LEARN MORE

These Are All of Seiko's Most Exciting New Watches for 2021 Courtesy New Alpinist models join compelling launches from the Prospex and Presage lines. LEARN MORE

The Best Headphone Amplifiers Under $200 Courtesy How many hours do you listen to Spotify at work per day? LEARN MORE

Apple's New MacBooks Will Be Game-Changers. Here's What We Know So Far Courtesy Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be getting the M1 chipset and a huge redesign. Here's what we know so far. LEARN MORE

Neck Gaiters Are the Answer to All Your Cold Weather Activity Needs Courtesy Gaiters can act as effective face coverings, but fit is still paramount. LEARN MORE

The Best Clothing, Shoes and Accessories Released in February 2021 Courtesy Style drops we obsessed about this month. LEARN MORE

These Are the Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own Lexus J.D. Power has published its annual list of the most reliable used cars, and the list includes some of our favorites. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io