Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Top-Selling Whiskey You Should Know, Why Gaming Chairs Suck & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
We interview Rick Hale of Clockwright on his brilliant, horological woodwork.
An organic cotton tee from Outerknown, a high-end G-Shock and more make up this week's crop of new drops.
Understanding a new type of protective clothing.
Since 2007, Italian-born Giorgio Galli has been bringing the world beautiful watches that nearly anyone can afford.
Hyundai showed its hot crossover, Harley wants the young folks' money and Pennsylvania wins an inglorious award.
The origins of the racer-style gaming chair, and why you should probably not buy one.
Canoo has a fresh take on the electric pickup that is simultaneously weirder and cooler than Tesla's concept.
In less than four years, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has proven to be a force in the spirits business.
Given On Running’s partnership with Roger Federer, its first tennis shoe was probably inevitable.
Sonos grabbed the headlines with the announcement of the Roam, but there were a lot of other cool gadgets announced this week.
Russell's Reserve 10-year-old bourbon is a time capsule back to the bourbon world of 2005.