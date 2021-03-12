Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Today in Gear: A Top-Selling Whiskey You Should Know, Why Gaming Chairs Suck & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
a bottle of whiskey
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

How a Young Artist Is Building Giant Wooden Clocks in Michigan
rick hale working
Clockwright

We interview Rick Hale of Clockwright on his brilliant, horological woodwork.

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style roundup
Courtesy

An organic cotton tee from Outerknown, a high-end G-Shock and more make up this week's crop of new drops.

Can Antimicrobial Clothing Fight COVID?
antimicrobial textile vblock
HeiQ

Understanding a new type of protective clothing.

If You’ve Been Loving Timex’s Affordable Watches Lately, You Have This Designer to Thank
giogio galli timex interview gear patrol lead feature
Courtesy

Since 2007, Italian-born Giorgio Galli has been bringing the world beautiful watches that nearly anyone can afford.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
automotive news
Courtesy

Hyundai showed its hot crossover, Harley wants the young folks' money and Pennsylvania wins an inglorious award.

Heads Up: ‘Gaming’ Chairs Suck. Here’s Why
gaming chair gear patrol lead full
NEED TO FIX

The origins of the racer-style gaming chair, and why you should probably not buy one.

Forget the Tesla Cybertruck. This New Electric Pickup Is Even More Wild
canoo truck
Jeff@jeffludes.com

Canoo has a fresh take on the electric pickup that is simultaneously weirder and cooler than Tesla's concept.

This New(ish) Whiskey Brand Is Already a Top-Selling Spirit
a bottle of whiskey
Courtesy

In less than four years, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has proven to be a force in the spirits business.

Roger Federer's New Tennis Shoe Is Literally One of a Kind
the match in africa roger federer v rafael nadal
Gallo ImagesGetty Images

Given On Running’s partnership with Roger Federer, its first tennis shoe was probably inevitable.

5 New Tech Products to Have on Your Radar This Week
tech roundup
Courtesy

Sonos grabbed the headlines with the announcement of the Roam, but there were a lot of other cool gadgets announced this week.

Wild Turkey's Best Bourbon Isn't Wild Turkey. Allow Me to Explain
whiskey
Courtesy

Russell's Reserve 10-year-old bourbon is a time capsule back to the bourbon world of 2005.

