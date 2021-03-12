All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

It's been another busy week here at the Gear Patrol Motoring desk. At long last, we saw the reveal of the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer; we learned the new Nissan 400Z might seriously outgun the Toyota Supra, and that Kia's new electric car might be quicker than some Porsches; we discovered Audi and Sonos are working together on the new Q4 E-Tron, and found out why Cadillac's new CT5-V Blackwing doesn't pack even more power (not that anyone was complaining).

Still, as always, there was far more happening in the automotive world than we had time to dedicate individual stories to. Here's a glimpse at some of the news popping off this week that was still worth learning about.