Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Hyundai showed its hot crossover, Harley wants the young folks' money and Pennsylvania wins an inglorious award.

By Tyler Duffy and Will Sabel Courtney
automotive news
Courtesy

It's been another busy week here at the Gear Patrol Motoring desk. At long last, we saw the reveal of the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer; we learned the new Nissan 400Z might seriously outgun the Toyota Supra, and that Kia's new electric car might be quicker than some Porsches; we discovered Audi and Sonos are working together on the new Q4 E-Tron, and found out why Cadillac's new CT5-V Blackwing doesn't pack even more power (not that anyone was complaining).

Still, as always, there was far more happening in the automotive world than we had time to dedicate individual stories to. Here's a glimpse at some of the news popping off this week that was still worth learning about.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Here's our best look yet at Hyundai's hot SUV, the Kona N
hyundai kona n
Hyundai

The Hyundai Veloster N has captured the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts over the last couple years with its playful performance and dynamic handling. But you know what sells better than hatchbacks? Crossovers. So Hyundai is throwing the Veloster N's powertrain into the Kona — and, as we can see in the teaser images released this week, giving it an appropriately aggro look to match. Expect to see the Kona N hit the streets this year.

LEARN MORE

Tesla's Full Self-Driving is officially not full self-driving
introduction of mobilityx the self driving industry
NurPhotoGetty Images

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is planning to double the size of its Full Self-Driving Beta test pool with eventual plans to increase it ten-fold. He did not announce that Tesla has also informed regulators that the full iteration of "full self-driving," despite the name, will be a hands-0n Level 2 system — but word still got out.

Tesla could still develop Level 5 autonomy, as Elon Musk promised to do by the end of 2019, 2020 and 2021. But it won't be under that name.

LEARN MORE

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will debut on April 3
see the gmc hummer ev suv debut on april 3
GMC

GMC announced this week that the SUV version of the new Hummer EV — presumably packing all the wild features and capabilities of the truck version, just with more enclosed cargo space — will debut on April 3rd at 5pm EDT during the NCAA Final Four.

LEARN MORE

The world's most expensive toll road is in Pennsylvania
pennsylvania cityscapes and city views
Raymond BoydGetty Images

Australian insurance website BudgetDirect has compiled data on the world's toll roads. The planet's most expensive is the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which costs about $112 to drive end-to-end. That's four times as expensive as the No. 2 toll road in America, the New York State Thruway.

LEARN MORE

Porsche bought a bigger stake in Rimac
rimac prototype car
Rimac Automobili

Porsche announced that it upped its stake in electric hypercar builder Rimac Automobili to 24 percent. It's a partnership that should help keep Porsche on the cutting edge of electric performance and could lead to the Croatian company taking over Bugatti.

LEARN MORE

Harley Davidson has a new strategy to go after the youths
harley davidson motorcycle
Robert AlexanderGetty Images

Harley-Davidson is planning to dip into the market of perhaps its biggest competitor: used Harley-Davidsons. A new H-D Certified program will certify bikes up to five years old with fewer than 25,000 miles; the H-D Certified bikes will come with a 12-month warranty. In theory, the used bikes will be cheaper for younger customers, and more profitable for Harley than targeting those buyers with entry-level models.

LEARN MORE

This could be our best look yet at Toyota's new EV
toyota x prologue
Toyota

Toyota offered up a glimpse of a model apparently called the X Prologue this week — and while it's just a shadowy picture of the headlight and hood, the lack of a grille has us believing it's the brand's new electric vehicle. Luckily, we won't have to wait long; to learn more the X Prologue will debut on March 17, according to Autocar.

LEARN MORE

The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
2021 ford f 150 raptor
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Hyundai is planning one wild minivan
hyundai staria
Hyundai

In other Hyundai news, the Korean carmaker showed off some mysterious pictures of a new minivan concept called the Staria. Based on the press release talk about its futuristic mission and the unconventional shape, we're guessing it presages a future electric van — part of the company's expansive push into EVs. Will it hit production? We're betting yes...but the styling will probably be dialed back a bit.

LEARN MORE

Behold the Taco Bell...OF THE FUTURE
taco bell multiple lane drive through
Border Foods

A Minnesota Taco Bell franchise owner wants to build a new type of Taco Bell that solely caters to automobile occupants. The "kitchen" would be on the second floor above a four-lane drive-thru; three of the lanes would be windowless, where delivery drivers and app users could have food lowered down to them. Sadly, the plan will employ traditional waiters, rather than shooting chalupas through pneumatic tubes like at the bank teller.

LEARN MORE

The refreshed Genesis G70 scores a matte-painted Launch Edition
genesis g70 launch edition
Genesis

As part of its 2022 model year update, the Genesis G70 is getting a facelift that brings it more in line with the rest of the lineup. It's also getting a new Launch Edition, notable largely for its sweet matte paint (your choice of gray or white) and a particularly choice red-and-black interior.

LEARN MORE

Enter to win an iconic Jaguar, help disadvantaged youths
jaguar e type
Omaze

Enzo Ferrari called the first-gen Jaguar E-Type the most beautiful car ever made. You can enter to win this stunningly restored 1963 version in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation helps out a good cause: supporting The Prince's Trust, which helps young people develop new skills and confidence to build better lives.

LEARN MORE

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
rear view of dog sitting in car trunk
Jairo Díaz / EyeEmGetty Images

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
The Best New Grooming Brands
These 12 New Bike Products Push the Envelope
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
5 Cool New Running Shoes You Need to Know
The Best New Knives and EDC of March 2021
7 New Tech Products to Put on Your Radar
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
The 8 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week