13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

This week's style drops are perfect for warmer weather, and some affordable new automatic watches and fun G-Shocks are right in step. Hamilton introduced a cool new chronograph with a pale green dial, which will match a dope tie-dye tee from Outerknown or track pants from Everlane perfectly. All this, plus a Lacoste x Ricky Regal nylon jacket, an Oris pilot watch and more will get you in the mood for spring. Woolmark Prada Luna Rossa America's Cup T-Shirt Presented by The Woolmark Company Get your hands on the wool t-shirt worn by the Luna Rossa America's Cup team. The t-shirt is part of an innovative wool-based kit created by Prada and Woolmark and is the first of its kind. The entire kit utilizes merino wool to enhance performance while reducing environmental impact. Wool is a key solution to reducing environmental damage from microplastics, as it's 100-percent biodegradable. Made with the world's oceans in mind, this gear is a purchase you can feel good about. Each piece in the collection offers superb breathability, the ability to wick away moisture and superior thermoregulation, making it ideal for a day on the seas or whatever wet weather adventure you have planned. LEARN MORE Craighill Radial Cuff This simple brass cuff has a slightly beveled edge and comes in five different fits, designed to mirror the particular oval of the wrist. The understated design will compliment a range of styles, and it\u2019s ideal for jewelry aficionados and newcomers alike. Price: $58 SHOP NOW Oris TLP Albacete Watch Oris has teamed up with a pilot training school based in Albacete, Spain, called the Tactical Leadership Programme and introduced a limited-edition watch in its ProPilot collection to mark the occasion. It stands out from existing models with a green dial, gray-plated finish and a textile strap made from the same material, Ventile, used for immersion suits. Price : $2,400 SHOP NOW The Warren Ellis Beard Balm Warren Ellis, the multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with Nick Cave, offers this beard balm through the Palm Oil Investigations Eco Store. The blend of all natural oils, butters and wax has notes of patchouli, cypress, sandalwood and vetiver \u2014 all proceeds benefit palm oil investigations. Price: $25 SHOP NOW Echo/Neutra Averau 39 Boutique Italian brand with a mountaineering theme Echo/Neutra impressed us with the design and value of its debut product, the Averau field watch . The only thing it left wanting was a smaller presence than its 42mm diameter afforded, and the brand has now delivered that with a new, perfectly sized 39mm version. The Averau 39 is also offered in variations with a small seconds subdial or a moon phase indicator. Price : $525+ (Kickstarter price) SHOP NOW Outerknown Happy Tie-Dye L/S Tee Because we're all searching for more happiness in our lives. This organic cotton tee has a unique tie-dye pattern that will add a little sunshine to any outfit. Price: $68 SHOP NOW Citizen Series 8 Earlier this week, watch enthusiasts were surprised by the announcement of a high-end automatic Citizen Mechanical 0200 watch costing around $6,000 . Alongside this introduction is another collection called Series 8 that costs much less but still much more than the average Citizen. They have angular cases and somewhat sporty aspects, and they're powered by new automatic movements promising high accuracy and magnetic resistance. Availability is expected in the Fall of 2021. Price : $1,200-$2,000 LEARN MORE Jacques Marie Mage Halcyon Scarpa Glasses These are the ultimate blue-light blocking glasses. Made in Japan from beta titanium, these glasses will ease digital eye strain, reduce glare and increase the clarity of your vision. Price: $770 SHOP NOW Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono Green Dial Watch Alongside new and refined, hand-wound versions of its Sixties-styled Intra-Matic chronograph , Hamilton gave its familiar automatic model an olive green dial. With the contrasting subdials enthusiasts love, it still qualifies as a "reverse panda dial" of sorts, and the automatic models are immediately distinguishable due to a contrasting tachymeter scale at the dial's periphery. Price : $2,245 SHOP NOW Lacoste x Ricky Regal Nylon Zip Jacket When Bruno Mars gets together with Lacoste, good things happen. The \u201870s inspired Ricky Regal collection features a range of track jackets, velour shorts, tie-dye shirts and more. Most of the items sold out quickly, but there are still some gems to be had. Price: $195 SHOP NOW Casio G-Shock MR-G Kachi-Iro G-Shock expands its top-of-the-line MR-G collection with a new model with high-end details and all the latest features and tech. The new versions are centered on a bluish color called "kachi-iro," or "the color of winning," with roots in Samurai culture. Price : $3,000 SHOP NOW Corridor Handblock Face Mask Made from vegetable-dyed, hand-printed cotton, this mask features an aluminum nose clip and elastic ear straps. Check out the range of colors here . Price: $25 SHOP NOW Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic Approaching the pricier range for a Timex, the Giorgio Galli S1 is named for its designer, who is also the designer behind many more recent Timex watches. A new version features a blue dial and is powered by a Miyota automatic movement. Price : $450 SHOP NOW Everlane ReTech Jogger These joggers are made from a blend of recycled nylon and recycled spandex designed to handle the rigors of active pursuits. They\u2019re quick-drying, moisture-wicking and have 4-way stretch \u2014 the tapered silhouette comes in four colors and sizes XS to XL. Price: $68 SHOP NOW