13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

An organic cotton tee from Outerknown, a high-end G-Shock and more make up this week's crop of new drops.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style roundup
This week's style drops are perfect for warmer weather, and some affordable new automatic watches and fun G-Shocks are right in step. Hamilton introduced a cool new chronograph with a pale green dial, which will match a dope tie-dye tee from Outerknown or track pants from Everlane perfectly. All this, plus a Lacoste x Ricky Regal nylon jacket, an Oris pilot watch and more will get you in the mood for spring.

Woolmark Prada Luna Rossa America's Cup T-Shirt

woolmark luna rossa tee
Woolmark

Presented by The Woolmark Company

Get your hands on the wool t-shirt worn by the Luna Rossa America's Cup team. The t-shirt is part of an innovative wool-based kit created by Prada and Woolmark and is the first of its kind. The entire kit utilizes merino wool to enhance performance while reducing environmental impact. Wool is a key solution to reducing environmental damage from microplastics, as it's 100-percent biodegradable. Made with the world's oceans in mind, this gear is a purchase you can feel good about. Each piece in the collection offers superb breathability, the ability to wick away moisture and superior thermoregulation, making it ideal for a day on the seas or whatever wet weather adventure you have planned.

LEARN MORE

Craighill Radial Cuff

style roundup
Courtesy

This simple brass cuff has a slightly beveled edge and comes in five different fits, designed to mirror the particular oval of the wrist. The understated design will compliment a range of styles, and it’s ideal for jewelry aficionados and newcomers alike.

Price: $58

SHOP NOW

Oris TLP Albacete Watch

style roundup
Courtesy

Oris has teamed up with a pilot training school based in Albacete, Spain, called the Tactical Leadership Programme and introduced a limited-edition watch in its ProPilot collection to mark the occasion. It stands out from existing models with a green dial, gray-plated finish and a textile strap made from the same material, Ventile, used for immersion suits.

Price: $2,400

SHOP NOW

The Warren Ellis Beard Balm

style roundup
Courtesy

Warren Ellis, the multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with Nick Cave, offers this beard balm through the Palm Oil Investigations Eco Store. The blend of all natural oils, butters and wax has notes of patchouli, cypress, sandalwood and vetiver — all proceeds benefit palm oil investigations.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

Echo/Neutra Averau 39

style roundup
Courtesy

Boutique Italian brand with a mountaineering theme Echo/Neutra impressed us with the design and value of its debut product, the Averau field watch. The only thing it left wanting was a smaller presence than its 42mm diameter afforded, and the brand has now delivered that with a new, perfectly sized 39mm version. The Averau 39 is also offered in variations with a small seconds subdial or a moon phase indicator.

Price: $525+ (Kickstarter price)

SHOP NOW

Outerknown Happy Tie-Dye L/S Tee

style roundup
Courtesy

Because we're all searching for more happiness in our lives. This organic cotton tee has a unique tie-dye pattern that will add a little sunshine to any outfit.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

Citizen Series 8

style roundup
Courtesy

Earlier this week, watch enthusiasts were surprised by the announcement of a high-end automatic Citizen Mechanical 0200 watch costing around $6,000. Alongside this introduction is another collection called Series 8 that costs much less but still much more than the average Citizen. They have angular cases and somewhat sporty aspects, and they're powered by new automatic movements promising high accuracy and magnetic resistance. Availability is expected in the Fall of 2021.

Price: $1,200-$2,000

LEARN MORE

Jacques Marie Mage Halcyon Scarpa Glasses

style roundup
Courtesy

These are the ultimate blue-light blocking glasses. Made in Japan from beta titanium, these glasses will ease digital eye strain, reduce glare and increase the clarity of your vision.

Price: $770

SHOP NOW

Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono Green Dial Watch

style roundup
Courtesy

Alongside new and refined, hand-wound versions of its Sixties-styled Intra-Matic chronograph, Hamilton gave its familiar automatic model an olive green dial. With the contrasting subdials enthusiasts love, it still qualifies as a "reverse panda dial" of sorts, and the automatic models are immediately distinguishable due to a contrasting tachymeter scale at the dial's periphery.

Price: $2,245

SHOP NOW

Lacoste x Ricky Regal Nylon Zip Jacket

style roundup
Courtesy

When Bruno Mars gets together with Lacoste, good things happen. The ‘70s inspired Ricky Regal collection features a range of track jackets, velour shorts, tie-dye shirts and more. Most of the items sold out quickly, but there are still some gems to be had.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock MR-G Kachi-Iro

style roundup
Courtesy

G-Shock expands its top-of-the-line MR-G collection with a new model with high-end details and all the latest features and tech. The new versions are centered on a bluish color called "kachi-iro," or "the color of winning," with roots in Samurai culture.

Price: $3,000

SHOP NOW

Corridor Handblock Face Mask

style roundup
Courtesy

Made from vegetable-dyed, hand-printed cotton, this mask features an aluminum nose clip and elastic ear straps. Check out the range of colors here.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic

style roundup
Courtesy

Approaching the pricier range for a Timex, the Giorgio Galli S1 is named for its designer, who is also the designer behind many more recent Timex watches. A new version features a blue dial and is powered by a Miyota automatic movement.

Price: $450

SHOP NOW

Everlane ReTech Jogger

style roundup
Courtesy

These joggers are made from a blend of recycled nylon and recycled spandex designed to handle the rigors of active pursuits. They’re quick-drying, moisture-wicking and have 4-way stretch — the tapered silhouette comes in four colors and sizes XS to XL.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$365 $201 (42% off)
Weather-resistant, built to last. 

Goldwin Cap
Goldwin Cap
GOLDWIN matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $18 (70% off)
Anticipate sunny days. 

Dior Homme Sunglasses
Dior Homme Sunglasses
DIOR HOMME nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$330 $100 (69% off)
Invest in nicer shades. 

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (35% off)
Prioritize your comfort. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $128 (25% off)
May as well get the best. 

Rhythm Uni Fleece Pant
Rhythm Uni Fleece Pant
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (30% off)
New sweatpants are worth it. 

Le Mont Saint Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont Saint Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$245 $159 (35% off)
The original chore coat. 

Tom Ford Burton Sunglasses
Tom Ford Burton Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $160 (60% off)
Get some nice shades. 

Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)
Hard to argue with that price. 

Alternative Marathon Pullover Hoodie
Alternative Marathon Pullover Hoodie
Alternative nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $17 (57% off)
Your go-to lightweight hoodie. 

Padmore & Barnes Willow Shoes
Padmore & Barnes Willow Shoes
Padmore & Barnes huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)
All-day comfort. 

Marine Layer Myers Sweater
Marine Layer Myers Sweater
Marine Layer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$155 $85 (45% off)
For chilly evenings. 

Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $77 (23% off)
Relax. 

Todd Snyder Pride x Ana Benaroya Tie Dye Hoodie
Todd Snyder Pride x Ana Benaroya Tie Dye Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$228 $114 (50% off)
Upgrade your hoodie. 

Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
Time for a new hat. 

Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $60 (50% off)
An alternative to the hoodie. 

Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $245 (6% off)
Field ready. 

Sebago Dan Wild Loafers
Sebago Dan Wild Loafers
Sebago eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $110 (50% off)
Not your average loafers. 

Drake's Classic Donegal Hat
Drake's Classic Donegal Hat
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $69 (13% off)
Made for cool mornings. 

Uniqlo Denim Jacket
Uniqlo Denim Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Your everyday spring jacket. 

J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $100 (66% off)
Use the code GOSPRING

Le Specs Bandwidth Sunglasses
Le Specs Bandwidth Sunglasses
Le Specs nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$69 $25 (63% off)
The best affordable shades. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $114 (71% off)
Spring means light layers. 

Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $195 (50% off)
Weatherproof moc-toe kicks. 

Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$445 $220 (50% off)
Your go-to for years to come. 

Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $119 (29% off)
Cozy for every season. 

Ugg Courtland Boot
Ugg Courtland Boot
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)
Where the ranch meets the beach. 

Alex Mill Field Shirt
Alex Mill Field Shirt
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $40 (57% off)
Field of Dreams

Guanábana Handmade Eyeglasses Keeper Cord
Guanábana Handmade Eyeglasses Keeper Cord
Guanábana toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$42 $34 (19% off)
Artisan Croakies. 

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$285 $194 (31% off)
Suede shoes are just better

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
The classic. 

Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $55 (80% off)
Now's the best time to buy a parka. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Wear it til summer. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $38 (72% off)
Use the code SHOPSALE

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$598 $399 (33% off)
Filson, but make it NYC. 

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Not your dad's aviators. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $144 (41% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)
Hard to fault a classic. 

Onia Josh Polo
Onia Josh Polo
Onia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $20 (84% off)
Upgrade your polo. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $60 (60% off)
Feit-light. 

Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $34 (47% off)
A great layer for spring. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $115 (34% off)
Italian-made Chelsea boots.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.


