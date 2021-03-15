Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Milwaukee Boot Company's Best-Selling Boot Is Back in Stock, iPhone 13 Rumors & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
man wearing milwaukee pfister boot
Milwaukee Boot Co.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Milwaukee Boot Company's Best-Selling Boot Is Back in Stock
man wearing milwaukee pfister boot
Milwaukee Boot Co.

With April showers on their way, it will remain boot season for a few more months. If you're looking for a high-quality leather boot, then Milwaukee Boot Company's Pfister is the one for you. It's the brand's best-selling boot to date and is back in stock in a new colorway for spring. It's available in a premium tan leather color as part of Milwaukee Boot Company's spring collection. Handcrafted in small batches with premium leather in a classic style, the boot will last you many years and will patina nicely over time. The Pfister is also crafted using a genuine Goodyear welt and features a durable lug outsole — it's the perfect transition boot from winter to spring. First-time purchasers get $20 off their first pair by signing up for Milwaukee Boot Company's email list.

Price: $149

SHOP NOW

If You Only Buy One Dress Watch, Buy This One
junghans max bill handwinding watch
Junghans

The Junghans Max Bill Hand-Winding has been an horological staple since the 1960s, and there's good reason for it.

LEARN MORE

The 4 Kitchen Essentials of a Thai Chef
food52 gold measuring cup and spoons set
Food52

Emshika Alberini's cooking staples are as attractive as they are functional.

LEARN MORE

The Best Note-Taking Apps of 2021
evernote app displayed on phone and computer
Evernote

There are a lot of different note-taking apps out there, but they're far from all the same.

LEARN MORE

This Multitool Is Two Inches of Pure Functionality
claw 2 multitool
Malboro & Kane

The Claw 2.0 includes a plethora of useful tools, comes in at less than two inches and is crafted from grade five titanium.

LEARN MORE

This Is a Must-Have Accessory for the Land Rover Defender
front runner land rover defender roof rack
Front Runner Outfitters

Front Runner produces awesome roof racks—and that includes one for the Defender.

LEARN MORE

This Badass Off-Road Camping Trailer Runs on Solar Power
colorado campworks ns1 camping trailer
Colorado Campworks

Meet the NS-1, a 100-percent solar-powered camping trailer ready to follow your off-roader anywhere.

LEARN MORE

Allergy Season Is Upon Us. Luckily, This Air Purifier Is an Actual Dust Magnet
air purifier
Hans Andersson

Dust, pollen and other allergens are no issue for Blueair's latest DustMagnet air purifiers.

LEARN MORE

Apple's New Airpods Are Coming. Here's What to Expect
airpods gear patrol ambiance 1
Gear Patrol

Rumor has it Apple is gearing up to release the third-gen version of the original AirPods, because...of course. Here's what we know

LEARN MORE

Here's Everything We Know So Far About the iPhone 13
apple
Apple

Apple isn't expected to announce the iPhone 13 for many months, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from turning.

LEARN MORE

Synchron's New Military Watch Resurrects an Old Doxa Diver
dive watch
Courtesy

Onion-like layers of history surround this fascinating reissue of a vintage timepiece.

LEARN MORE

The All-New Toyota Land Cruiser Is Coming Very Soon. Here's What You Need to Know
2020 toyota land cruiser heritage edition review gear patrol lead slide 2
Toyota

The Land Cruiser is getting a long-awaited overhaul, and it could arrive very soon.

LEARN MORE

