Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Milwaukee Boot Company's Best-Selling Boot Is Back in Stock, iPhone 13 Rumors & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
With April showers on their way, it will remain boot season for a few more months. If you're looking for a high-quality leather boot, then Milwaukee Boot Company's Pfister is the one for you. It's the brand's best-selling boot to date and is back in stock in a new colorway for spring. It's available in a premium tan leather color as part of Milwaukee Boot Company's spring collection. Handcrafted in small batches with premium leather in a classic style, the boot will last you many years and will patina nicely over time. The Pfister is also crafted using a genuine Goodyear welt and features a durable lug outsole — it's the perfect transition boot from winter to spring. First-time purchasers get $20 off their first pair by signing up for Milwaukee Boot Company's email list.
Price: $149
The Junghans Max Bill Hand-Winding has been an horological staple since the 1960s, and there's good reason for it.
The Pfister Boot will take you comfortably and stylishly from winter to spring.
Emshika Alberini's cooking staples are as attractive as they are functional.
There are a lot of different note-taking apps out there, but they're far from all the same.
The Claw 2.0 includes a plethora of useful tools, comes in at less than two inches and is crafted from grade five titanium.
Front Runner produces awesome roof racks—and that includes one for the Defender.
Meet the NS-1, a 100-percent solar-powered camping trailer ready to follow your off-roader anywhere.
Dust, pollen and other allergens are no issue for Blueair's latest DustMagnet air purifiers.
Rumor has it Apple is gearing up to release the third-gen version of the original AirPods, because...of course. Here's what we know
Apple isn't expected to announce the iPhone 13 for many months, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from turning.
Onion-like layers of history surround this fascinating reissue of a vintage timepiece.
The Land Cruiser is getting a long-awaited overhaul, and it could arrive very soon.