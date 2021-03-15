Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Milwaukee Boot Company's Best-Selling Boot Is Back in Stock

With April showers on their way, it will remain boot season for a few more months. If you're looking for a high-quality leather boot, then Milwaukee Boot Company's Pfister is the one for you. It's the brand's best-selling boot to date and is back in stock in a new colorway for spring. It's available in a premium tan leather color as part of Milwaukee Boot Company's spring collection. Handcrafted in small batches with premium leather in a classic style, the boot will last you many years and will patina nicely over time. The Pfister is also crafted using a genuine Goodyear welt and features a durable lug outsole — it's the perfect transition boot from winter to spring. First-time purchasers get $20 off their first pair by signing up for Milwaukee Boot Company's email list.

Price: $149

