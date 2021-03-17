Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: the Best Turntable Setups, Modifying a Ford Bronco & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Best Chemical Exfoliants for a Smooth, Clear Face
omorovicza acid fix treatment
Courtesy

Get clearer skin in a few short weeks, and on a daily basis with continued use.


These Conglomerates Control the Watch Industry
citizen store
Citizen

Swatch, Richemont and LVMH aren't the only big groups in the horological picture.


The Best Lossless Music Streaming Services in 2021
streaming some new music
shapechargeGetty Images

Want to listen to higher-quality music without breaking out the CD player or turntable?


Why Watch Lovers Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches
the argument for a small watch gear patrol lead full
Hunter D. Kelley

Unnecessarily oversized watches have had their time in the sun.


Looking for Alcohol-Free Drinks That Don't Suck? Check Out This Website
better rhodes
Jon Cherry

Better Rhodes is the world's best non-alcoholic liquor store.


This New Automotive Auction Site Will Pay You $100 to Sell Your Car
wsm
Wall Street Motorsport

Upstart auction site Wall Street Motorsport wants to make listing with them worth your while.


BMW Just Pulled the Covers Off Their New Tesla-Fighting Sport Sedan
bmw i4
Fabian Kirchbauer

BMW has offered up a first look at the all-new i4, which amounts to an electric M3.


6 Bottles of Irish Whiskey to Savor Long After St. Patrick’s Day
irish whiskey
Courtesy

Irish whiskey is booming — here are six bottles to know, all under $100, selected by the Dead Rabbit’s Sean Muldoon.


Everything You Need to Know About Watch Complications
roundup
Courtesy

Chronographs, calendars, GMTs — watches these days include much more than simple time-telling.


Like Guinness Draught? Try These Beers Next
beer
Courtesy

Do you like Guinness Draught and want to try other stouts?


The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

Forget all the moving parts.


Want to Modify Your Bronco? Ford Made Sure It'll Still Be Safe
exclusive bronco® two and four door modular platform allows owners to easily create the 4x4 of their dreams, whether it’s a simple grille change and new fender flares or building out a full custom machine
Ford

Modularity is one of the coolest features of the new Bronco. And owners can swap out parts with ease.


Why Do Some Toothpicks Have Grooves? We Found Out
three toothpicks on wooden table
Henry Phillips

Toothpicks are among the most straightforward of items, but even they have functions hidden in plain sight.


15 Products You Can Buy to Support the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community
two men wearing t shirts
Haerfest

From a mug to all kinds of cool apparel, profits from these items go towards supporting Asian and Asian Americans.


