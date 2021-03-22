Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Mercedes-AMG's New Super-Hybrids Will Likely Be Insanely Powerful Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Whether you call it a sedan or a "4-door gran coupé," the new AMG GT 73e will be more than twice as powerful as the legendary Hammer. LEARN MORE

The Best Plant Subscription Boxes to Kickstart Your Green Thumb Chandler Bondurant Your home will turn into a jungle in no time. LEARN MORE

Thinking of Buying a iMac? Here's Why You Should Wait Apple New iMacs are on the horizon. LEARN MORE

A Brief Guide to Affordable Vintage Rolex Watches Analog/Shift From Air Kings to Oyster Perpetuals, these are the Rollies you can buy without taking out a HELOC. LEARN MORE

Our Favorite Luxury Sports Watch Has Gone Green (and Platinum) Diode SA - Denis Hayoun The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin gets a new dial and a platinum case. LEARN MORE

The Best Hiking Boots of 2021 Chase Pellerin The definitive guide to the best hiking boots available now, with reviews for each boot, plus tips regarding things to know before you buy. LEARN MORE

According to Experts, You’re Showering All Wrong Courtesy Bet you didn’t think you were doing it wrong. LEARN MORE

One of the Best Sparkling Water Brands on Earth Is Now Making Hard Seltzer Topo Chico Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is going to be at a lot of summer hangouts this year. LEARN MORE

Rivian Will Copy One of Tesla's Smartest Features: Its Charging Network Rivian Tesla has one decisive advantage in the EV game in America, and Rivian plans to emulate them. LEARN MORE

Gear Patrol's Bourbon Bracket: March Madness, But Whiskey Gear Patrol Which hypebeast bourbon will make it to the second round: Blanton’s or Weller’s? These questions (and more) shall be answered. LEARN MORE

Want a Plush Green Lawn Without the Pesticides? Buy This Courtesy An online brand selling non-toxic weed killer would like to be your Roundup replacement. LEARN MORE

These Motorcycle Pants Are Perfect for Life On and Off the Bike Cycle Gear It's time to grab some motorcycle pants that deliver as much style as protection. LEARN MORE

How to Build a Home Theater System, Three Different Ways Sonos Should you start with a soundbar, AV receiver or buy complete home theater starter kit? LEARN MORE

