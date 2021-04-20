Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The CBD Gumdrops Your Spring Is Missing, April's Top Outdoor Gear Releases & More

lord jones gum drops
These Premium CBD Gumdrops From Lord Jones Are Just What Your Spring Is Missing
lord jones gum drops
Designed to promote a calm sense of wellbeing*, these gumdrops from Lord Jones are the perfect way to wind down from your nine-to-five. Each handcrafted gumdrop is infused with 20mg of broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and can be enjoyed alone in the comfort of your own home or with friends (although you might not want to share). It's important to know what you're putting into your body and with these gumdrops, it's simple. They are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned Strawberry and Lemon, Wild Berry and White Peach — so there's something for everyone.

Price: $45+

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Any claims to health or wellness benefits are solely those of the advertiser and not those of Gear Patrol, LLC or Gear Patrol Studios. Always consult a physician before taking any new supplement or altering your wellness routine.

The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
best vapes
Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.

The Best New Outdoor Gear That Came out in April
bng outdoor gear
A hip pack that doubles as a sling, everything you need for a campsite kitchen and more.

How the Seiko 5 Became the Ultimate Starter Watch
seiko snk field watch with plant shadows
The classic Seiko 5 series spawned innovation, scads of affordable watches and a legion of fans.

The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women
best gifts for women under $25
Who says affordable gifts can't be great?

Converse Classic Chucks vs. Chuck 70s: Which Pair Should You Get?
classic chuck vs 70s chuck
Between the Classic Chuck Taylor sneakers you know and love and its retro revival 1970s counterpart, which one is right for you?

These 5 Cars Were Named Best in the World in 2021
vw id 4
Huge day for German manufacturers.

The Ford Bronco’s Coolest Accessory Is Getting Changed for a Crazy Reason
bronco four door outer banks fishing guide purpose built to support a professional fishing guide along cape hatteras national seashore, this lifestyle concept is based off the regionally inspired four door bronco outer banks™ series on top is a bestop® sunrider® first row soft top, factory style concept roof rails and crossbars, and a yakima® locknload™ platform roof rack the suv makes use of fender mounted trail sights to fit a custom made fishing pole and seat perch to wait for the perfect catch a ford performance modular front bumper and safari bar help push through rugged terrain, while a slide out tailgate provides a great work surface when repairing fishing rods or stringing up new lures all weather floor mats and splash guards round out the package preproduction image with optional features shown available beginning spring 2021 available late 2021
It's all about the RONC for Ford customers, allegedly.

Everything Announced At Today's Big Apple Event
apple
Apple announced new M1 iPad Pros, M1 iMacs and a new Apple TV 4K. It also finally announced AirTags. Here's what you need to know.

How to Clean Your Gnarly Weed Vape the Right Way
world health organisation calls for regulation of ecigarettes
Vape hitting a bit different? That may not be a good thing, and could be a signal for you to clean it.

The Best SUVs for Towing in 2021
2021 ford expedition
These rugged SUVs provide truck-caliber towing capability and family-friendly practicality.

