Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Designed to promote a calm sense of wellbeing*, these gumdrops from Lord Jones are the perfect way to wind down from your nine-to-five. Each handcrafted gumdrop is infused with 20mg of broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and can be enjoyed alone in the comfort of your own home or with friends (although you might not want to share). It's important to know what you're putting into your body and with these gumdrops, it's simple. They are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned Strawberry and Lemon, Wild Berry and White Peach — so there's something for everyone.
Price: $45+
SHOP NOW
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Any claims to health or wellness benefits are solely those of the advertiser and not those of Gear Patrol, LLC or Gear Patrol Studios. Always consult a physician before taking any new supplement or altering your wellness routine.
Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.
LEARN MORE
A hip pack that doubles as a sling, everything you need for a campsite kitchen and more.
The classic Seiko 5 series spawned innovation, scads of affordable watches and a legion of fans.
Who says affordable gifts can't be great?
Between the Classic Chuck Taylor sneakers you know and love and its retro revival 1970s counterpart, which one is right for you?
Huge day for German manufacturers.
It's all about the RONC for Ford customers, allegedly.
Apple announced new M1 iPad Pros, M1 iMacs and a new Apple TV 4K. It also finally announced AirTags. Here's what you need to know.
Vape hitting a bit different? That may not be a good thing, and could be a signal for you to clean it.
These rugged SUVs provide truck-caliber towing capability and family-friendly practicality.